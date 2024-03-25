News
Trump Says He Thinks He’s ‘Allowed’ to Accept Foreign Money to Pay Fines
Donald Trump had several different reactions to questions about money on Monday, after a five-judge appeals court panel slashed the amount he needs to post bond.
Asked if he if has ever accepted foreign money for legal fines of bills, Trump meandered, saying he thinks he is allowed to, before insisting that he doesn’t need to and never did.
“Did you ever accept money from a foreign government to pay the bond, or your fines, or any of your legal bills?” CNN’s Kate Sullivan asked the indicted ex-president.
“No, I don’t do that. I mean, I think you’d be allowed to, possibly, I don’t know,” said Trump, a former U.S. president who has done business for decades around the world.
READ MORE: ‘Handmaid of American Fascism’: Ronna McDaniel’s New NBC News Gig Sparks Fury
He shot off a hypothetical: “If you go borrow from a big bank, many of the banks are outside of this – as you know, the biggest banks are outside of our country. So you could do that but I don’t need to borrow money. I have a lot of money.”
According to Forbes, the two biggest banks in the world are American banks.
Reporter: “Did you ever accept money from a foreign government to pay the bond, or your fines, or any of your legal bills?”
Donald Trump: “No, I don’t do that. I mean, I think you’d be allowed to, possibly. … But I don’t need to borrow money. I have a lot of money.” pic.twitter.com/x33Bo3aZit
— The Recount (@therecount) March 25, 2024
Earlier in the day, asked by a reporter if he would accept foreign money to pay his bond, Trump appeared to ignore the question and walk away, a response the Biden campaign was quick to post to social media.
Q; Would you accept foreign money to pay your bond?
Trump: *ignores, walks away* pic.twitter.com/ioHynWEvJE
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 25, 2024
At one point on Monday Trump was asked if he would finance his presidential campaign with his own money – which he initially vowed to do when he first entered presidential politics in 2015. That pledge did not last long. As Trump began to gain momentum he quickly began accepting donations.
Trump had a terse response for the reporter who asked if he would be spending his own money on his presidential campaign.
“Yeah, yeah,” he said, before chastising the reporter.
READ MORE: Trump’s Truth Social Posts ‘Beautiful’ Comparison to Jesus During Court Hearing
“Well first of all it’s none of your business.”
“I might do that, I have the option.”
A reporter asking a candidate for president how they are financing or plan to finance their campaign is a valid question.
Reporter: “Now that the bond’s been reduced, are you going to start putting money into your campaign?”
Trump: “First of all, it’s none of your business. … I’ll be spending money on my campaign. I might spend a lot of money on my campaign.” pic.twitter.com/G7jyaOQtbp
— The Recount (@therecount) March 25, 2024
Over the weekend former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts, now a senior fellow at George Washington University’s Center for Cyber and Homeland Security, warned of the national security threat of a president being in debt to foreign powers.
“One of the things that is always a key question is, is this person financially vulnerable in such a way that they could be compromised? And in fact, probably most spies that you see even recent arrests related to China, the reason those Americans were compromised was due to money. It was due to finances. So we’re talking about the person that would be in charge of all national security potentially and who was in charge of all national security, being in a position that could be highly vulnerable, and not just a vulnerable position, but one that could have dramatic effects on policy.”
“The question about [TikTok owner] Bytedance. Just four years ago, it was discussed as we have to get rid of the whole thing, a complete reversal here just recently from former President Trump, so just magnify that out over a four year term.”
.@selectedwisdom on the national security threat Trump poses to the country as his financial issues continue to pile up: “When compromised, what better way to do it — money is always the angle that any foreign adversary would take against the United States” pic.twitter.com/p90P6SPOD0
— AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) March 24, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: NBC Insiders ‘Pissed’ Over Ronna McDaniel Hiring as Maddow Reaction Awaited: Report
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Travesty of Justice’: Legal Experts Stunned Over Unexplained Ruling Helping Trump
Just hours before Donald Trump’s deadline to post a $454 million bond or start to see the wheels of justice move to seize his assets, a five-judge New York appeals court panel sliced the bond amount by more than half, and handed him an extra ten days to come up with the cash.
Trump is now required to post a $175 million bond, CNN reports, calling the ruling, “a major lifeline for the former president.”
Legal experts are stunned.
Harvard University Professor Emeritus Laurence Tribe, a professor of law for decades who wrote the textbook on the U.S. Constitution, called the appellate court’s ruling “unexplained” and, “a travesty of justice.”
“Let’s hope public disgust with this preferential treatment will come back to bite Trump politically,” Tribe added.
Professor of law, MSNBC legal analyst, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said on-air the judges’ decision is a “mistake.”
READ MORE: Trump’s Truth Social Posts ‘Beautiful’ Comparison to Jesus During Court Hearing
“So here’s the problem. When we think about these sorts of appeals bonds, the numbers are sky high and we don’t always stop to account for what they’re supposed to do,” she began, explaining the purpose of a bond. “This bond is Donald Trump’s promise that he will be able to pay the judgment if he loses on appeal. In essence, the people of New York say you have a right to take an appeal to do that. But we’re entitled to collect our judgment. And this is Trump’s way of saying no all’s good. I believe I might win my appeal, but I’m willing to pay this money and to show that I’m willing to comply with the rule of law.”
“And that’s the problem here. Donald Trump is not willing to comply with the rule of law. In my judgment, it was a mistake for the court to reduce this amount of money because even if he pays $175 million in cash into the court fund it won’t secure the entire judgment if he loses on appeal. And that’s the whole point of what this is intended to do.”
Attorney Tristan Snell, a former New York State Assistant Attorney General who successfully prosecuted the $25 million Trump University case, denounced what he says is Trump’s “special treatment.”
“Donald Trump has a private jet. Donald Trump lives in private clubs. Donald Trump assembled a private militia to attack the Capitol. Now he gets his own private system of justice — available to him alone. NO ONE ELSE would get the special treatment he gets. NO ONE should.”
“Appellate judges hand Trump a gift,” Snell continued, “cut bond down to $175 million, give him 10 extra days Imagine a basketball team down by 40 points, and with 1:00 left in the game, refs give the losing team 5 more minutes — and lower the hoop from 10ft to 6ft.”
READ MORE: NBC Insiders ‘Pissed’ Over Ronna McDaniel Hiring as Maddow Reaction Awaited: Report
On MSNBC (video below), Snell called it “so infuriating I don’t even know what to do,” and said whatever process they used to come up with the lowered vbond amount is “flawed.”
MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner declared, “The verdict is in: the rules, the laws, and the Constitution do not apply to Donald Trump the way they apply to you and me.”
Alex Aronson, former chief counsel to Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, responded to the news with one single word: “Unfuckingbelievable.”
Watch MSNBC’s report below or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
News
Trump’s Truth Social Posts ‘Beautiful’ Comparison to Jesus During Court Hearing
As he sat in a Manhattan courtroom a post on Donald Trump’s Truth Social account popped up containing what some say is an apparent comparison between the indicted ex-president and Jesus Christ.
“Received this morning—Beautiful, thank you!” the post begins, before adding a quote, apparently from a supporter, related to Easter.
“It’s ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property from you. But have you seen this verse…?”
It then quotes Psalm 109:3–8 of the New King James Version of the Bible:
“They have also surrounded me with words of hatred,
And fought against me without a cause.
In return for my love they are my accusers,
But I give myself to prayer.
Thus they have rewarded me evil for good,
And hatred for my love.
Set a wicked man over him,
And let an accuser stand at his right hand.
When he is judged, let him be found guilty,
And let his prayer become sin.
Let his days be few,
And let another take his office”
NBC News reports “Trump is not using his phone in the courtroom so it seems like a staffer posted it.”
That verse has also been used to attack President Joe Biden.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) came under fire last year for using that verse against President Biden.
A church congregation cheered as Lauren Boebert appeared to wish for President Biden’s death: “May his days be few and another take his office!” (per @patriottakes) pic.twitter.com/jHNGQq5EML
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 6, 2023
It also appears on bumper stickers and tee shirts: “Pray For Biden Psalms 109:8.”
Berkeley professor and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich weighed in, writing, “Donald Trump is starting the week by comparing himself to Jesus. Whether he has an actually messiah complex or is just conning his supporters, he’s playing to a growing GOP faction that wants America to be white Christian Nationalist state, with Donald Trump as a divine ruler.”
READ MORE: NBC Insiders ‘Pissed’ Over Ronna McDaniel Hiring as Maddow Reaction Awaited: Report
News
NBC Insiders ‘Pissed’ Over Ronna McDaniel Hiring as Maddow Reaction Awaited: Report
NBC News and MSNBC staff, including on-air personalities are reportedly “pissed” at the network’s top brass who “unanimously” decided to hire former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel despite her false statements about the 2020 election and alleged involvement in attempting to overturn the results, as Politico reports “NBC’s McDaniel mess threatens to explode.”
Public outrage online exploded when the announcement was made Friday by NBC News senior vice president of politics Carrie Budoff Brown, a former Politico editor. That anger swelled when McDaniel, as announced, appeared Sunday on the network’s top branded property, “Meet the Press,” in an awkward and controversial interview with moderator Kristen Welker. The show’s former host, Chuck Todd, told Welker on-air Sunday after the McDaniel interview that NBC News executives “owe you an apology for putting you in this situation.” Todd also denounced the hiring of McDaniel.
“’There’s a reason a lot of journalists at NBC News are uncomfortable with this,’ Todd said,” CNN reported, “explaining that under McDaniel, the RNC engaged in ‘gaslighting’ and ‘character assassination’ when dealing with the news media.”
RELATED: ‘Handmaid of American Fascism’: Ronna McDaniel’s New NBC News Gig Sparks Fury
And yet, the hiring of McDaniel had its roots in the network’s hard-fought efforts to secure a GOP debate.
“It’s yet unclear whether the NBC-McDaniel relationship can survive the uproar. It was forged last year when NBC executives wooed her to land a Republican presidential debate, a high priority at the network. CNN had beat NBC in the race to host a Trump town hall, and securing a debate took on extra significance,” Politico noted. “Through that process McDaniel built a good rapport with NBC News executives Carrie Budoff Brown, senior vice president of politics, and Rebecca Blumenstein, president of editorial. They secured a deal, at a price: McDaniel insisted MSNBC could not simulcast the debate.”
Taking a swipe at its competitor, CNN added: “It is unusual and widely considered unethical for a news organization to put an election denier on its payroll, never mind someone who for years has smeared the credibility of the organization and its journalists.”
Politico interviewed “executives, hosts, correspondents, and producers in the wake of Todd’s public excoriation,” which “revealed a breakdown in trust and communication among the company’s balkanized and ideologically fractured divisions.”
Amid “a growing sense inside the Washington bureau that Comcast sees its news division, which has been subject to recent layoffs and other cuts, as a divisive nuisance to be stripped down,” there was anger not only at the hiring of McDaniel, but the $300,000 price tag.
“’Across MSNBC they have been cutting contributors,’ said one of the network’s hosts. ‘So everyone’s like, what the fuck? You found 300 for her?'”
READ MORE: Trump Ally’s Stunning Request: ‘If This Election Doesn’t Go Our Way the Next Day We Fight’
The decision to hire McDaniel appears to have been made in a C-suite bubble, as network top executives did not consult with hosts, anchors, producers, or other staff.
“People are pissed. It is a deeply unpopular move,” one insider told Politico.
Other network hosts, like MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, also denounced McDaniel’s hiring.
“We weren’t asked our opinion of the hiring but if we were, we would have strongly objected to it for several reasons,” Scarborough said Monday, The Hollywood Reporter added. Brzezinski said, “it should be conservative Republicans, not a person who used her position of power to be an anti-democracy election denier, and we hope NBC will reconsider its decision. It goes without saying that she will not be a guest on Morning Joe in her capacity as a paid contributor.”
And now, all eyes are on Rachel Maddow, who is known to carry tremendous weight inside and outside the network.
“Network insiders are now watching to see if other hosts and contributors speak their minds, as well, with eyes particularly peeled for MSNBC’s prime-time lineup Monday, where tent-pole anchor Rachel Maddow is set go live at 9 p.m.”
Trending
- News20 hours ago
NBC Insiders ‘Pissed’ Over Ronna McDaniel Hiring as Maddow Reaction Awaited: Report
- News18 hours ago
‘Travesty of Justice’: Legal Experts Stunned Over Unexplained Ruling Helping Trump
- News19 hours ago
Trump’s Truth Social Posts ‘Beautiful’ Comparison to Jesus During Court Hearing
- News14 hours ago
Trump Says He Thinks He’s ‘Allowed’ to Accept Foreign Money to Pay Fines