Trump Campaign Says It Will Deploy ‘Soldiers’ to Polling Places
The Trump campaign says it plans to change tactics from 2020 when Joe Biden beat the then-incumbent president by more than 7 million votes, and this time go on “offense” by having “soldiers” and “poll watchers” at polling places.
Despite the Trump campaign’s relentless claims of voter fraud, more than 60 court rulings found those claims to be unsupported by facts: there was no significant voter fraud. Last year The Brookings Institution cited an extensive report from the right-wing Heritage Foundation, which found, for example, voter “fraud in Texas amounted to 0.000096% of all ballots cast.”
Vowing to “to play offense this time around,” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday, appearing on “The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show,” said they are “investing a lot of money into voter integrity efforts to ensure that every American knows their ballot will be cast and counted and matter.”
“We’re not going to play defense, like we unfortunately did in 2020. We’re going to have soldiers, poll watchers on the ground who are making sure that there are no irregularities and fraud like we saw in the last election.”
Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was at the January 6, 2021 rally at the Ellipse, and helped organize and fundraise for the event. Propublica that year reported she had “boasted to a GOP operative that she had raised $3 million for the rally that helped fuel the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.”
“Guilfoyle’s texts, reviewed by ProPublica, represent the strongest indication yet that members of the Trump family circle were directly involved in the financing and organization of the rally. The attack on the Capitol that followed it left five dead and scores injured.”
“I love it,” Guilfoyle told Leavitt. “I cannot wait.”
“We’re gonna play offensive this time around.” Trump Campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt claims they’re “gonna have soldiers” watching polling places on Election Day. (Video: The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show) pic.twitter.com/dWq5mrEKwj
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 26, 2024
‘Absurd & Dangerous’: Truth Social Made Donald Trump Billions Today
Donald Trump last week told a court he could not secure a $454 million bond, but today he is now reportedly “more than $5 billion richer,” and saw his net worth “more than double” in the space of just hours, all thanks to the parent company of his Truth Social social media platform that went public Monday and began trading Tuesday morning.
(These numbers are fluid and not reflective of the stock’s closing number on Tuesday.)
“Former President Donald J. Trump’s social media company soared in its first day of trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday,” The New York Times reported, just before market close, “giving the company an estimated market value of more than $8 billion, larger than established corporations like Mattel, Alaska Airlines and Western Union.”
“The biggest beneficiary of the market action has been Mr. Trump, who owns about 60 percent of Trump Media, making him the largest shareholder. His stake in the company — the parent of Truth Social, the online platform that is Mr. Trump’s main megaphone for reaching supporters and attacking critics — is worth about $5 billion on paper.”
Some are calling for an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and labeling the arrangement “absurd” and “dangerous.”
Truth Social is now owned by Trump Media, formerly a shell company named Digital World Acquisition Corp. On Monday the stock closed at $49.95. On Tuesday under its new DJT symbol shares skyrocketed, at times up nearly 60%, before closing up just 16%, at $57.99, according to Google.
Shares “have spiked about 300% so far this year,” CNN reported. “That includes a 35% surge Monday after the deal closed. Shares popped again at the start of trading Tuesday — investors’ first opportunity to trade the stock after the merger, under the new DJT ticker.”
“The skyrocketing share price comes despite the fact that Trump Media is burning through cash; piling up losses; and its main product, Truth Social, is losing users.”
“Trump Media generated just $3.4 million of revenue through the first nine months of last year, according to filings. The company lost $49 million over that span,” CNN adds. “And yet the market is valuing Trump Media at approximately $13 billion.”
What does that mean?
“For context, Reddit was only valued at $6.4 billion at its IPO last week — even though it generated 160 times more revenue than Trump Media. (Reddit hauled in $804 million in revenue in 2023, compared with Trump Media’s annualized revenue of about $5 million.)”
Just before noon, Forbes reported, “Donald Trump is more than $5 billion richer today after shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the Truth Social platform, began trading on the Nasdaq. Forbes now estimates that Trump—who was worth an estimated $2.3 billion before shareholders voted last week to approve the long-delayed plan to take TMTG public—now has a net worth of $7.3 billion, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern. That makes the former president one of the 400 richest people in the world, according to Forbes’ real-time tracker.”
Professor of Public Policy at UC Berkeley, former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, is calling this “absurd.”
“We’ve reached an absurd & dangerous point where most of Trump’s net worth will tied up in a publicly traded media company, ‘DJT.’ What foreign countries and funds will take shares in DJT, and what kind of leverage will that grant them? The media must report more on this threat!”
Reich dug deeper.
“Follow the money, folks. The biggest institutional investor in the Truth Social SPAC is Susquehanna Int’l Group. It was co-founded by GOP billionaire Jeffrey Yass, who is also a major investor in the parent of TikTok. Trump recently did a 180 on banning TikTok. Wonder why?”
U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) is calling for an “explanation.”
“If it is true that Donald Trump’s net worth just increased by more than a billion dollars the public deserves to know why. This is likely the biggest financial windfall for a politician in world history, so it requires a detailed and transparent explanation.”
Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann, a professor of law and a frequent MSNBC legal commentator served up a short response, invoking the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Three letters: S.E.C. https://t.co/W1uo3Cj9W2
— Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) March 26, 2024
Attorney Robert J. DeNault posted a warning: “I know it’s little solace to anyone, but whatever scheme is going on to inflate the value of Truth Social to $71 a share right now is subject to a lot of fraud and securities laws that Trump’s other businesses largely escape oversight on. This is a public company.”
Gag Order: Trump Criminal Case Judge Lays Down the Law
New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan has granted District Attorney Alvin Bragg his long-awaited gag order against Donald Trump, hours after the indicted ex-president attacked the judge and his daughter in a Truth Social post that appeared designed to elicit the very decision the judge made.
Judge Merchan is overseeing the criminal case involving Trump’s payments of “hush money” to adult film actress Stormy Daniels then claiming they were legal expenses. On Tuesday he issued a limited gag order barring Trump from publicly discussing witnesses or court staff, as Reuters reports. Some have noted the case is also about election interference, suggesting the payments were allegedly made to prevent voters from learning about his sexual encounter with the porn star.
The gag order, as Just Security’s Adam Klasfeld reports, only specifies Donald Trump.
Justice Merchan GRANTS a gag order against Trump in his criminal case — and notably, only against Trump.
That appears to be UNLIKE the gag orders issued in the civil fraud case and the D.C. Jan. 6 case, which bound all parties.
Doc https://t.co/OBZogOhgwv pic.twitter.com/cEX9iUnNeY
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) March 26, 2024
Bragg’s office had requested the gag order last month, noting Trump’s “longstanding history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, judges and others involved in legal proceedings against him.”
Tuesday morning Trump called Judge Merchan “a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
“His daughter is a senior executive at a Super Liberal Democrat firm that works for Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, the Democrat National Committee, (Dem)Senate Majority PAC, and even Crooked Joe Biden.”
Trump also alleged Merchan treated a defendant “viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I’m putting you in jail for 15 years.”
“He pled, and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn’t look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn’t say something bad about ‘TRUMP.’ He is devastated and scared! These COUNTRY DESTROYING SCOUNDRELS & THUGS HAVE NO CASE AGAINST ME. WITCH HUNT!”
Before the gag order was issued, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance observed, “Trump puts a target not only Judge Merchan in the criminal case in Manhattan but on his daughter. This is a rank effort at intimidating the judge by threatening his family. It merits a gag order but also serious pushback from GOP leadership–which we know won’t come.”
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen writes the gag order is “well reasoned, tracks other recent ones against Trump, and will withstand appeal.
Trump faces 34 felony counts that charge him with falsifying business records. The trial starts April 15.
‘Five-Alarm Fire’: NBC Execs Will Meet to Decide McDaniel ‘Fate’ After Massive Backlash
On day five of the massive public and internal outrage over NBC News’ hiring of Ronna McDaniel, who spread false claims about election fraud and allegedly conspired with the Trump campaign to attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, NBC News executives will meet to discuss the decision and the “fate” of the former Republican National Committee chair.
Variety reports “senior executives are gathering to conduct a review,” and “to hash out the growing controversy around her recent hire, according to two people familiar with the matter, in a bid to stop a growing insurrection by the NBCUniversal unit’s editorial staff.”
On Monday, many if not most MSNBC branded news and opinion show’s hosts denounced McDaniel’s hiring. Rachel Maddow, seen as the journalistic and moral leader of MSNBC, delivered to viewers a 29-minute history lesson essentially comparing McDaniel to others throughout history who have directly enabled and promoted fascists. Calling it “inexplicable,” she urged NBC News executives to rethink the decision to hire McDaniel, stating it is “strength” to acknowledge mistakes and correct them.
“McDaniel’s hire,” Variety adds, “seen as a bid to gain access to the thinking of the current Republican party, was announced by Carrie Budoff Brown, the NBC News executive who oversees ‘Meet The Press’ and political coverage. But Budoff Brown reports to Rebecca Blumenstein, president of editorial for NBC News, and has little say over how McDaniel might be incorporated into ‘Today,’ MSNBC, ‘NBC Nightly News’ or ‘NBC News Now,’ the company’s streaming outlet.”
Some critics appear focused on Budoff Brown.
“Neither shocked nor surprised that Carrie Budoff Brown had a major hand in Ronna McDaniel’s hiring at NBC. I fondly remember when she fed me to the Trumpists to not lose access to the new Trump White House,” wrote Puck News founding partner and Washington correspondent Julia Ioffe. Ioffe is a Russia expert who has appeared on MSNBC and, like Budoff Brown, previously worked for Politico.
Award-winning TV writer and playwright Hal Corley also focused on Budoff Brown, writing: “Anyone who’s worked in television knows this moment in no longer about McDaniel; it’s only on Budoff Brown, @NBCNews exec who chose exploitation over journalistic ethics and democracy. Wallace, Reid, Maddow, O’Donnell excoriated the hire.”
Other critics aimed higher: NBCUniversal News Group chair Cesar Conde, who “has allowed the mess to spiral absolutely out of control,” according to CNN’s Oliver Darcy in the network’s Reliable Sources newsletter overnight.
“While NBC News president Rebecca Blumenstein and senior vice president of politics Carrie Budoff Brown were most directly responsible for McDaniel’s hiring, a decision that MSNBC boss Rashida Jones did not object to it at the time, the buck ultimately stops with Conde, who hold the real power at the Peacock Network. McDaniel’s hiring could not have happened without Conde’s blessing,” wrote Darcy.
“Never has a network’s C-suite ever been so thoroughly flogged by its most high-profile stars in such no holds barred fashion. Saying that Conde simply has a crisis on his hands would be a contender for understatement of the year. It’s a five-alarm fire at NBCU News Group, and one of Conde’s own making.”
