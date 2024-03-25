News
NBC Insiders ‘Pissed’ Over Ronna McDaniel Hiring as Maddow Reaction Awaited: Report
NBC News and MSNBC staff, including on-air personalities are reportedly “pissed” at the network’s top brass who “unanimously” decided to hire former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel despite her false statements about the 2020 election and alleged involvement in attempting to overturn the results, as Politico reports “NBC’s McDaniel mess threatens to explode.”
Public outrage online exploded when the announcement was made Friday by NBC News senior vice president of politics Carrie Budoff Brown, a former Politico editor. That anger swelled when McDaniel, as announced, appeared Sunday on the network’s top branded property, “Meet the Press,” in an awkward and controversial interview with moderator Kristen Welker. The show’s former host, Chuck Todd, told Welker on-air Sunday after the McDaniel interview that NBC News executives “owe you an apology for putting you in this situation.” Todd also denounced the hiring of McDaniel.
“’There’s a reason a lot of journalists at NBC News are uncomfortable with this,’ Todd said,” CNN reported, “explaining that under McDaniel, the RNC engaged in ‘gaslighting’ and ‘character assassination’ when dealing with the news media.”
And yet, the hiring of McDaniel had its roots in the network’s hard-fought efforts to secure a GOP debate.
“It’s yet unclear whether the NBC-McDaniel relationship can survive the uproar. It was forged last year when NBC executives wooed her to land a Republican presidential debate, a high priority at the network. CNN had beat NBC in the race to host a Trump town hall, and securing a debate took on extra significance,” Politico noted. “Through that process McDaniel built a good rapport with NBC News executives Carrie Budoff Brown, senior vice president of politics, and Rebecca Blumenstein, president of editorial. They secured a deal, at a price: McDaniel insisted MSNBC could not simulcast the debate.”
Taking a swipe at its competitor, CNN added: “It is unusual and widely considered unethical for a news organization to put an election denier on its payroll, never mind someone who for years has smeared the credibility of the organization and its journalists.”
Politico interviewed “executives, hosts, correspondents, and producers in the wake of Todd’s public excoriation,” which “revealed a breakdown in trust and communication among the company’s balkanized and ideologically fractured divisions.”
Amid “a growing sense inside the Washington bureau that Comcast sees its news division, which has been subject to recent layoffs and other cuts, as a divisive nuisance to be stripped down,” there was anger not only at the hiring of McDaniel, but the $300,000 price tag.
“’Across MSNBC they have been cutting contributors,’ said one of the network’s hosts. ‘So everyone’s like, what the fuck? You found 300 for her?'”
The decision to hire McDaniel appears to have been made in a C-suite bubble, as network top executives did not consult with hosts, anchors, producers, or other staff.
“People are pissed. It is a deeply unpopular move,” one insider told Politico.
Other network hosts, like MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, also denounced McDaniel’s hiring.
“We weren’t asked our opinion of the hiring but if we were, we would have strongly objected to it for several reasons,” Scarborough said Monday, The Hollywood Reporter added. Brzezinski said, “it should be conservative Republicans, not a person who used her position of power to be an anti-democracy election denier, and we hope NBC will reconsider its decision. It goes without saying that she will not be a guest on Morning Joe in her capacity as a paid contributor.”
And now, all eyes are on Rachel Maddow, who is known to carry tremendous weight inside and outside the network.
“Network insiders are now watching to see if other hosts and contributors speak their minds, as well, with eyes particularly peeled for MSNBC’s prime-time lineup Monday, where tent-pole anchor Rachel Maddow is set go live at 9 p.m.”
News
‘Handmaid of American Fascism’: Ronna McDaniel’s New NBC News Gig Sparks Fury
Exactly two weeks after her Trump-engineered exit as chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel has been hired by NBC News and MSNBC as a political commentator, fomenting fury among journalists, press watchers, and ordinary Americans.
Declaring that the network has a “crucial mission,” which it “performs like no other,” NBC News senior vice president of politics Carrie Budoff Brown announced McDaniel’s hiring to employees in a memo Friday, which ws published by The Hollywood Reporter.
“It couldn’t be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team,” Brown wrote. “As chair of the Republican National Committee, she spent nearly eight years at the highest levels of American politics before stepping down earlier this year. As we gear up for the longest general election season in recent memory, she will support our leading coverage by providing an insider’s perspective on national politics and on the future of the Republican Party — which she led through some of the most turbulent and challenging moments in political history. And as a longtime Michigan resident, she’ll be an important voice from one of this year’s key battlegrounds.”
Critics shared a different version of McDaniels’ résumé – and NBC News’ responsibilities.
“NBC is and must be, first and foremost, in the credibility business. She will compromise that every time she appears on air. She cannot be trusted,” wrote David Rothkopf, a journalist, author, and foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator. Rothkopf is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He also called it “a terrible decision” and McDaniel “a proven serial liar.”
Media Matters ran this headline: “NBC News hires Ronna McDaniel, who played a key role in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to NBC News.”
The sub-head: “Even participating in an attempted coup can’t disrupt the politics-to-pundit pipeline.”
“Prosecutors argued that, as NBC News characterized it, McDaniel has ‘unique knowledge’ about ‘the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election,'” writes Media Matters’ John Knefel. “NBC News executives can perhaps be forgiven for these repeated oversights, though. After all, the network laid off dozens of its news staffers in January, so maybe there aren’t enough researchers around to dig into the network’s own coverage of its newest contributor.”
Others also pointed to McDaniel’s credibility and alleged actions to undermine democracy and overturn the 2020 election.
“McDaniel lied about the 2020 election result, was involved in a pressure campaign to get Michigan officials not to certify the vote, and has accused MSNBC of ‘spreading lies’ and employing ‘primetime propagandists,'” declared former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, now editor-in-chief of Zeteo News.
Political strategist Rachel Bitecofer, talking about McDaniel’s work during the 2020 election, wrote: “Ronna McDaniel was balls deep in the coup plot. She flew to swing states to encourage Republican state legislators and Republican election officials to submit fraudulent electors to steal the election from Joe Biden. If I was an @NBCNews employee I’d be pissed.”
The Daily Beast’s senior media reporter Justin Baragona dug up a social media post by McDaniel that disparages the network she will now be working for.
NBC News analyst Ronna McDaniel, talking about her network colleagues less than a year go. https://t.co/ZNgw3Lwhgw
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 22, 2024
Attorney and MediasTouch.com editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski posted video of McDaniel “saying she hopes the US defaults on its debt because that will help Republicans.”
Here is new MSNBC commentator Ronna McDaniel saying she hopes the US defaults on its debt because that will help Republicans. https://t.co/334JMXIujR
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 22, 2024
Former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob served NBC News this dire warning: “A MAGA dictatorship would crush legitimate news organizations and embrace propaganda outfits. By hiring fascist liar Ronna McDaniel, NBC has shown which one it wants to be.”
“Carrie Budoff Brown is a traitor to democracy,” continued Jacob, who writes the Stop the Presses newsletter. He added: “This is what media complicity with fascism looks like. NBC is paying a co-conspirator in the Jan. 6 insurrection to keep deceiving the American people.”
Current MSNBC columnist Marisa Kabas wrote Brown a letter in which she says, “As we approach the 2024 election, it has never been more important for viewers and readers to have trust in their news outlets. Rehabilitating the reputation of an enabler of a government coup will completely undermine that trust.”
“As RNC Chairwoman,” Kabas continued, “McDaniel was quite literally on a phone call with former President Trump when he pressured two local Michigan officials not to sign the certification of the 2020 presidential election. McDaniel told the officials, ‘If you can go home tonight and do not sign it… We will get you attorneys.’ She also called for an erroneous investigation into another Michigan county’s voting procedures which was so riddled with false claims, the Michigan Department of State issued a statement saying her claims had ‘no merit.'”
Dash Dobrofsky, who writes The Gen Z Perspective, posted: “MSNBC just hired Ronna McDaniel — an election-denying, racist, pro-fascist, homophobic pathological liar — as their latest political contributor/commentator. In other words, they will pay her to lie for Trump during an election year. MSNBC is not a legitimate news organization.”
From McDaniel’s home state, Craig Mauger of The Detroit News writes: “Here’s our reporting from December about her involvement in a call to pressure the Wayne County canvassers not to sign the 2020 election certification,” as he points to this story that reads in part:
“On a Nov. 17, 2020, phone call, which also involved Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump told Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two GOP Wayne County canvassers, they’d look ‘terrible’ if they signed the documents after they first voted in opposition and then later in the same meeting voted to approve certification of the county’s election results, according to the recordings.”
Puck News founding partner and Washington correspondent Julia Ioffe summed it up:
“Real journalists are losing their jobs, but the handmaids of American fascism are getting plum spots in legacy American media organizations. Shame on you, @NBCNews.”
Image via Shutterstock
News
Johnson Loses Top Committee Chair After Far-Right Budget Bill Outrage
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, Republican of Texas who has served in Congress since 1997, announced shortly after Speaker Mike Johnson’s $1.2 trillion budget bill passed Friday that she will be resigning early as chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. She has already announced she is not running for re-election.
Her resignation, effective upon replacement, comes amid tremendous outrage in Johnson’s far-right flank, primarily although not exclusively from House Freedom Caucus, over the spending bill that passed late Friday morning. Passage came just in time to allow the Senate to take it up before the midnight deadline. The federal government is facing a partial shutdown if the bill is not signed by 12:01 AM Saturday.
Speaker Johnson called Granger “a champion for Texas and a faithful public servant.”
Kay Granger has been a champion for Texas and a faithful public servant for the people of the 12th District for nearly three decades. She has certainly been a loyal friend and encourager to me since I came to Congress.
As the first Republican woman to chair the House… https://t.co/wDA3nuVkVq
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 22, 2024
Granger’s move comes just hours after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate the chair, which, like Kevin McCarthy before him, could mean the end of Mike Johnson’s speakership.
It also comes as U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher announced Friday he is quitting Congress, and leaving early. NBC News repots that will leave Johnson with just a one vote majority.
In 2018, Rep. Granger was the only House member to join seven Senate Republicans in Moscow on July 4, a trip that raised eyebrows and anger in the U.S., as The Washington Post reported.
“She is 81 years old and has represented Texas’ 12th Congressional District since 1997, when she became the first Republican woman to represent Texas in the House,” Politico notes. “She went on to become the first Republican woman to serve in several other prominent roles, including on the Defense spending subcommittee, going on to lead the influential panel that oversees military funding.”
News
Greene Moves to Oust Johnson as Gaetz Says Democrat Jeffries Could Be Elected Speaker
Far right House Republicans are furious with Speaker Mike Johnson, and the current budget bill battle has amped up their anger.
Right now the vote to move Johnson’s critical $1.2 trillion spending bill forward, and avert a partial government shutdown at midnight, is under way. And while the legislation has just passed, 286-134, it is not without damage to the Speaker.
Members of the extreme House Freedom Caucus are reportedly “pissed” over the bill, but one House Republican is doing more than venting to reporters.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) “has filed a motion to vacate” Speaker Mike Johnson, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reports, citing “multiple sources on the House floor.”
Sherman adds, “Remember on motion to vacate: MTG has to go to a mic and call up the resolution. Then the leadership can delay the vote for two legislative days. That would put this until after recess, two+ weeks from now.”
Earlier Friday Greene had threatened to file the motion to vacate the chair, if the spending bill passed. Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon asked if she would file the motion to vacate. Greene responded, “We are making that decision on a minute by minute basis today, Steve, and I think you should stay tuned.”
Greene is asked if she will bring a Motion to Vacate on Mike Johnson if the budget bill passes. She says she is evaluating it on a “minute by minute” basis and Bannon should stay tuned to watch what happens. pic.twitter.com/MkvoG2pGD8
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 22, 2024
“It was not immediately clear how the House would act on her motion,” NBC News adds, “which requires just a majority vote to remove the speaker. Greene, R-Ga., did not file the motion as privileged — which would force a vote within two legislative days — but instead as regular motion, which could be referred to committee where it would likely languish.”
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who stonewalled Kevin McCarthy’s efforts to be elected Speaker, and was instrumental in removing him months later, warned if the motion to vacate is passed, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries could become the next Speaker, despite, or because of, Republicans’ tiny majority and House GOP conference frustration with leadership.
“We’d have Republicans cross over. I worry that we’ve got Republicans who would vote for Hakeem Jeffries at this point. I really do. I take no joy in saying that. But you can only vacate the speaker if you know that the party leadership won’t change hands. I knew that with certainty last time. I don’t know it with certainty this time.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
