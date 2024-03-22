News
‘Handmaid of American Fascism’: Ronna McDaniel’s New NBC News Gig Sparks Fury
Exactly two weeks after her Trump-engineered exit as chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel has been hired by NBC News and MSNBC as a political commentator, fomenting fury among journalists, press watchers, and ordinary Americans.
Declaring that the network has a “crucial mission,” which it “performs like no other,” NBC News senior vice president of politics Carrie Budoff Brown announced McDaniel’s hiring to employees in a memo Friday, which ws published by The Hollywood Reporter.
“It couldn’t be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team,” Brown wrote. “As chair of the Republican National Committee, she spent nearly eight years at the highest levels of American politics before stepping down earlier this year. As we gear up for the longest general election season in recent memory, she will support our leading coverage by providing an insider’s perspective on national politics and on the future of the Republican Party — which she led through some of the most turbulent and challenging moments in political history. And as a longtime Michigan resident, she’ll be an important voice from one of this year’s key battlegrounds.”
Critics shared a different version of McDaniels’ résumé – and NBC News’ responsibilities.
“NBC is and must be, first and foremost, in the credibility business. She will compromise that every time she appears on air. She cannot be trusted,” wrote David Rothkopf, a journalist, author, and foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator. Rothkopf is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He also called it “a terrible decision” and McDaniel “a proven serial liar.”
READ MORE: Meet the Republicans Who Voted Against Condemning Putin’s Illegal Abduction of Children
Media Matters ran this headline: “NBC News hires Ronna McDaniel, who played a key role in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to NBC News.”
The sub-head: “Even participating in an attempted coup can’t disrupt the politics-to-pundit pipeline.”
“Prosecutors argued that, as NBC News characterized it, McDaniel has ‘unique knowledge’ about ‘the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election,'” writes Media Matters’ John Knefel. “NBC News executives can perhaps be forgiven for these repeated oversights, though. After all, the network laid off dozens of its news staffers in January, so maybe there aren’t enough researchers around to dig into the network’s own coverage of its newest contributor.”
Others also pointed to McDaniel’s credibility and alleged actions to undermine democracy and overturn the 2020 election.
“McDaniel lied about the 2020 election result, was involved in a pressure campaign to get Michigan officials not to certify the vote, and has accused MSNBC of ‘spreading lies’ and employing ‘primetime propagandists,'” declared former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, now editor-in-chief of Zeteo News.
Political strategist Rachel Bitecofer, talking about McDaniel’s work during the 2020 election, wrote: “Ronna McDaniel was balls deep in the coup plot. She flew to swing states to encourage Republican state legislators and Republican election officials to submit fraudulent electors to steal the election from Joe Biden. If I was an @NBCNews employee I’d be pissed.”
READ MORE: Greene Moves to Oust Johnson as Gaetz Says Democrat Jeffries Could Be Elected Speaker
The Daily Beast’s senior media reporter Justin Baragona dug up a social media post by McDaniel that disparages the network she will now be working for.
NBC News analyst Ronna McDaniel, talking about her network colleagues less than a year go. https://t.co/ZNgw3Lwhgw
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 22, 2024
Attorney and MediasTouch.com editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski posted video of McDaniel “saying she hopes the US defaults on its debt because that will help Republicans.”
Here is new MSNBC commentator Ronna McDaniel saying she hopes the US defaults on its debt because that will help Republicans. https://t.co/334JMXIujR
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 22, 2024
Former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob served NBC News this dire warning: “A MAGA dictatorship would crush legitimate news organizations and embrace propaganda outfits. By hiring fascist liar Ronna McDaniel, NBC has shown which one it wants to be.”
“Carrie Budoff Brown is a traitor to democracy,” continued Jacob, who writes the Stop the Presses newsletter. He added: “This is what media complicity with fascism looks like. NBC is paying a co-conspirator in the Jan. 6 insurrection to keep deceiving the American people.”
Current MSNBC columnist Marisa Kabas wrote Brown a letter in which she says, “As we approach the 2024 election, it has never been more important for viewers and readers to have trust in their news outlets. Rehabilitating the reputation of an enabler of a government coup will completely undermine that trust.”
“As RNC Chairwoman,” Kabas continued, “McDaniel was quite literally on a phone call with former President Trump when he pressured two local Michigan officials not to sign the certification of the 2020 presidential election. McDaniel told the officials, ‘If you can go home tonight and do not sign it… We will get you attorneys.’ She also called for an erroneous investigation into another Michigan county’s voting procedures which was so riddled with false claims, the Michigan Department of State issued a statement saying her claims had ‘no merit.'”
Dash Dobrofsky, who writes The Gen Z Perspective, posted: “MSNBC just hired Ronna McDaniel — an election-denying, racist, pro-fascist, homophobic pathological liar — as their latest political contributor/commentator. In other words, they will pay her to lie for Trump during an election year. MSNBC is not a legitimate news organization.”
READ MORE: ‘Work Until You Drop Dead’: House GOP Plan Takes Ax to Social Security, Healthcare, Civil Rights
From McDaniel’s home state, Craig Mauger of The Detroit News writes: “Here’s our reporting from December about her involvement in a call to pressure the Wayne County canvassers not to sign the 2020 election certification,” as he points to this story that reads in part:
“On a Nov. 17, 2020, phone call, which also involved Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump told Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two GOP Wayne County canvassers, they’d look ‘terrible’ if they signed the documents after they first voted in opposition and then later in the same meeting voted to approve certification of the county’s election results, according to the recordings.”
Puck News founding partner and Washington correspondent Julia Ioffe summed it up:
“Real journalists are losing their jobs, but the handmaids of American fascism are getting plum spots in legacy American media organizations. Shame on you, @NBCNews.”
Image via Shutterstock
Johnson Loses Top Committee Chair After Far-Right Budget Bill Outrage
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, Republican of Texas who has served in Congress since 1997, announced shortly after Speaker Mike Johnson’s $1.2 trillion budget bill passed Friday that she will be resigning early as chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. She has already announced she is not running for re-election.
Her resignation, effective upon replacement, comes amid tremendous outrage in Johnson’s far-right flank, primarily although not exclusively from House Freedom Caucus, over the spending bill that passed late Friday morning. Passage came just in time to allow the Senate to take it up before the midnight deadline. The federal government is facing a partial shutdown if the bill is not signed by 12:01 AM Saturday.
Speaker Johnson called Granger “a champion for Texas and a faithful public servant.”
Kay Granger has been a champion for Texas and a faithful public servant for the people of the 12th District for nearly three decades. She has certainly been a loyal friend and encourager to me since I came to Congress.
As the first Republican woman to chair the House… https://t.co/wDA3nuVkVq
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 22, 2024
Granger’s move comes just hours after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate the chair, which, like Kevin McCarthy before him, could mean the end of Mike Johnson’s speakership.
RELATED: Greene Moves to Oust Johnson as Gaetz Says Democrat Jeffries Could Be Elected Speaker
It also comes as U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher announced Friday he is quitting Congress, and leaving early. NBC News repots that will leave Johnson with just a one vote majority.
In 2018, Rep. Granger was the only House member to join seven Senate Republicans in Moscow on July 4, a trip that raised eyebrows and anger in the U.S., as The Washington Post reported.
“She is 81 years old and has represented Texas’ 12th Congressional District since 1997, when she became the first Republican woman to represent Texas in the House,” Politico notes. “She went on to become the first Republican woman to serve in several other prominent roles, including on the Defense spending subcommittee, going on to lead the influential panel that oversees military funding.”
Greene Moves to Oust Johnson as Gaetz Says Democrat Jeffries Could Be Elected Speaker
Far right House Republicans are furious with Speaker Mike Johnson, and the current budget bill battle has amped up their anger.
Right now the vote to move Johnson’s critical $1.2 trillion spending bill forward, and avert a partial government shutdown at midnight, is under way. And while the legislation has just passed, 286-134, it is not without damage to the Speaker.
Members of the extreme House Freedom Caucus are reportedly “pissed” over the bill, but one House Republican is doing more than venting to reporters.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) “has filed a motion to vacate” Speaker Mike Johnson, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reports, citing “multiple sources on the House floor.”
Sherman adds, “Remember on motion to vacate: MTG has to go to a mic and call up the resolution. Then the leadership can delay the vote for two legislative days. That would put this until after recess, two+ weeks from now.”
RELATED: ‘Democrats Own the Speaker’s Gavel’: Republicans ‘Pissed’ as Johnson Faces Budget Bill Rebellion
Earlier Friday Greene had threatened to file the motion to vacate the chair, if the spending bill passed. Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon asked if she would file the motion to vacate. Greene responded, “We are making that decision on a minute by minute basis today, Steve, and I think you should stay tuned.”
Greene is asked if she will bring a Motion to Vacate on Mike Johnson if the budget bill passes. She says she is evaluating it on a “minute by minute” basis and Bannon should stay tuned to watch what happens. pic.twitter.com/MkvoG2pGD8
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 22, 2024
“It was not immediately clear how the House would act on her motion,” NBC News adds, “which requires just a majority vote to remove the speaker. Greene, R-Ga., did not file the motion as privileged — which would force a vote within two legislative days — but instead as regular motion, which could be referred to committee where it would likely languish.”
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who stonewalled Kevin McCarthy’s efforts to be elected Speaker, and was instrumental in removing him months later, warned if the motion to vacate is passed, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries could become the next Speaker, despite, or because of, Republicans’ tiny majority and House GOP conference frustration with leadership.
“We’d have Republicans cross over. I worry that we’ve got Republicans who would vote for Hakeem Jeffries at this point. I really do. I take no joy in saying that. But you can only vacate the speaker if you know that the party leadership won’t change hands. I knew that with certainty last time. I don’t know it with certainty this time.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: Trump Ally’s Stunning Request: ‘If This Election Doesn’t Go Our Way the Next Day We Fight’
‘Democrats Own the Speaker’s Gavel’: Republicans ‘Pissed’ as Johnson Faces Budget Bill Rebellion
The clock is ticking.
Speaker Mike Johnson now has less than 14 hours to pass his $1.2 trillion “minibus” spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown, It’s unclear he has the votes, and the vast far-right portion of the House GOP conference is making it clear they oppose the legislation.
This crisis is one of the Speaker’s own making. The midnight deadline is one he negotiated, after being unable to have a budget bill drafted to avert what originally was a March 8 deadline. That March 8 deadline was the result of a stopgap bill he passed.
If Speaker Johnson does not pass this legislation in time for the Senate to also pass it, and President Biden to sign it, all before 12:01 AM Saturday, technically the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, State, and the legislative branch would shut down, as CNN notes.
Going into Friday it appeared Johnson would have a heavy lift, as Punchbowl News‘ Jake Sherman has been reporting. Johnson would need to rely on about 100 GOP votes to pass his bill, plus the vast majority of House Democrats. 290 votes are needed to pass, Punchbowl reports.
Many far-right House Republicans are growing angrier over what they see as their priorities that are not being supported by the legislation – while others suggest they would not be upset by a shutdown.
Or, as The New Republic reported Thursday evening, “The far-right Freedom Caucus is pissed at Mike Johnson (again).”
READ MORE: Trump Ally’s Stunning Request: ‘If This Election Doesn’t Go Our Way the Next Day We Fight’
Some, like U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, “one of the leading figures” in the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and the previous House Freedom Caucus chair, is calling for Republicans to vote against the bill, despite it providing what they have asked for, because it would give Democrats an edge with independents and anti-Trump Republicans.
Scott Perry says Republicans should vote against this bill because it provides for 23,000 new Border Patrol Agents and 41,500 new detention facility beds, and this will give Democrats something to run on in the upcoming election. pic.twitter.com/YT4WJbyvqT
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 22, 2024
Others, like far right House Freedom Caucus chair Bob Good, and Rep. Chip Roy, made their opposition very public in a “Dear Colleague” letter, using Republicans to oppose the bill, regardless of the shutdown doing so would cause.
Reps. Bob Good and Chip Roy leading a Dear Colleague letter urging lawmakers to vote *against* upcoming appropriations package
(Which, by the way, we still don’t have text for)
Shutdown is midnight on Friday pic.twitter.com/ds92CNhaaQ
— Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) March 18, 2024
Opposition is more widespread, according to The Hill.
“The GOP opposition, however, is not just from members of the House Freedom Caucus. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) — the chair of the appropriations subcommittee on Labor and Health and Human Services — announced Thursday night that he will vote against the spending package, raising concerns about funding pertaining to social services for immigrants and groups that assist the LGBTQ community.”
READ MORE: Speaker Johnson Using Ban on LGBTQ Pride Flags to Sell Critical Funding Bill
The rebellion Johnson is facing has become so strong, far-right freshman House Republican Andy Ogles told reporters Friday, “It’s clear that the Democrats own the Speaker’s gavel.”
Punbchbowl’s Sherman reported that quote, while Fox News’ Chad Pergram added context (not direct quotes from Ogles.):
“GOP TN Rep Ogles on minibus spending bill: Some will say that the Republicans are in the majority in the House, but it’s clear that the Democrats own the Speaker’s gavel because this bill, it’s not a Republican piece of legislation. It’s keeping the border open.”
Ogles, according to Pergram, also accuses Johnson and his leadership team of selling Republicans out, and says he’s “pissed.”
“Ogles: Leadership’s panicked because last night they didn’t have the votes. And I don’t know what they’re going to have to sell or what they’re going to have to trade to get there. But if this passes, I know they sold you out. They sold us out.”
“Ogles: And I, for one, am pissed. This bill, if passes, will likely determine who controls the House of Representatives. And this bill will most certainly determine who the next Speaker is.”
See the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: Meet the Republicans Who Voted Against Condemning Putin’s Illegal Abduction of Children
