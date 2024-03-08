‘Put It Between Your Knees’: Republican Suggests Aspirin Is All the Contraception Women Need

A top Republican state lawmaker is touting what he suggests are the off-label benefits of aspirin: as a contraceptive, if used as he directs.

“Bayer Company invented aspirin. Put it between your knees,” Arizona state Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, a far-right Republican who has promoted false election fraud claims, told the Arizona Mirror, as Heartland Signal reports.

The Mirror reports Borrelli “suggested women wouldn’t need contraceptives if they weren’t so promiscuous.”

Arizona Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs has been trying to get lawmakers to pass “The Right to Contraception Act,” but it appears the legislation is likely dead, after Republicans refused to even allow it to be heard in committee.

“This basic, commonsense proposal hasn’t made it past step one,” Hobbs said, speaking about the bill. “It begs the question: Why won’t they codify this basic freedom into law? What do they have against allowing us to have control over our own bodies and access to basic health care?”

The Mirror reports the legislation “sought to protect the ability of Arizonans to obtain all forms of birth control, including Plan B, and guarantee the right of health care providers to prescribe contraceptives or give information about them to patients. It would also have outlawed any attempt to limit or infringe on a person’s ability to access contraceptives or a doctor’s ability to offer them.”

This is not the first time a Republican has claimed Bayer aspirin is a good contraceptive.

In 2012, millionaire Foster Friess, a Santorum backer, told MSNBC’s Andra Mitchell, “This contraceptive thing, my gosh … Back in my days, they used Bayer aspirin for contraceptives.”

“The gals put it between their knees, and it wasn’t that costly,” said Friess, who also provided seed money to start Charlie Kirk’s right wing group Turning Point USA.

Mitchell was visibly stunned, telling him she was trying to catch her breath.

Watch Friess’ remarks below or at this link.

