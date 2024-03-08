Biden Campaign Uses KKK, January 6, and Trump and Putin Images in New Ad

President Joe Biden’s campaign quickly cut a new ad based on his widely well-received State of the Union Address, and interspersed images of the January 6 insurrection, Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the KKK including an “America First” parade banner, which is also Trump’s campaign and policy slogan.

In the Biden ad, the President says, “Again and again I see competing forces in the battle for the soul of our nation.” As the audio of those words plays, the video shows the KKK image, then an image of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and then Donald Trump.

The KKK image is from the 1920’s. The banner, with burning Christian crosses, reads: “America First,” and “One God, One Country, One Flag.”

Trump has used similar language. For example, before the 2016 election, at his campaign rallies and in speeches, including at the religious right’s Values Voter Summit, as NPR reported at the time. The line Trump used: “Imagine what our country could accomplish if we started working together as one people, under one God, saluting one flag.” And at another 2016 speech before he won the White House, Trump similarly said, “We will be one people, under one God, saluting one American flag.”

Later in the video, Biden can be heard saying, “The issue facing our nation isn’t how old we are, it’s how old are our ideas.”

The video shows a close up of Donald Trump, smiling, then the same image, in a wider view, showing him standing next to Vladimir Putin.

As Biden says, “hate, anger, revenge, retribution,” the video quickly shows an image of the tiki torch-carrying mob marching at the Charlottesville Unite the Right white supremacist rally, then inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, and then the infamous image of the gallows and noose outside the Capitol building that same day, with banners that say “Trump,” and a skull and cross bones.

In just over two hours the video has more than half a million views.

See it below or at this link.

New ad just dropped 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vXJy19jZvc — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 8, 2024

