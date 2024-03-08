‘Get Lost. You’re a Joke’: Top House Democrat Mocks Republicans Upset by Biden SOTU

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries took Republicans to task for criticizing President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union Address Thursday night.

The President’s speech was widely praised by the left, and by some on the right, while many Trump-supporting Republicans declared Biden was too “loud,” or appeared to be “angry” and “shouting.” Others called the address too “political.”

“President Biden showed up, delivered a forceful speech and smoked the MAGA extremists. My dude,” Leader Jeffries said on X late Thursday night.

Friday, at a press conference, Jeffries called House Repubicans’ behavior during the State of the Union, “a complete embarrassment.”

“Marjorie Taylor Greene,” he continued, “who’s basically running the House Republican Conference, shows up in campaign paraphernalia.”

Greene indeed showed up with a red MAGA hat and other political accessories and clothing, as the video below shows.

Biden experiences Marjorie Taylor Greene in a MAGA hat at SOTU pic.twitter.com/vGtkBUJxSv — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) March 8, 2024

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin remarked that Green was “in direct violation of the rules of the House by wearing campaign insignia on the House floor.”

“And then these people want to lecture Joe Biden because he delivered a strong and forceful speech that made them uncomfortable because he exposed their lies and shamelessness,” Jeffries added. “We have one message for extreme MAGA Republicans who want to lecture us about decorum: Get lost. You’re a joke.”

“Exhibit A. Marjorie Taylor Greene,” he said, pointing to a poster of Congresswoman Greene in full regalia, acting out at the State of the Union. “Exhibit B. George Santos.”

Santos is the expelled, Republican former U.S. Congressman who has been criminally indicted on charges including conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft, and credit card fraud, according to DOJ.

Not only did he show up at the State of the Union Address, he claimed he is again running for Congress.

The Extreme MAGA Republican response to being destroyed by President Biden is to lecture us about decorum? Get lost. pic.twitter.com/DM5gXWcdO3 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 8, 2024

