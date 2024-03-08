News
‘Will Transform the 2024 Campaign’: Biden SOTU Praised as ‘Galvanizing Call to Action’
Almost from the moment he entered the chamber, President Joe Biden and his State of the Union address were quickly praised by many on the left, and even by some on the right.
Biden, who personally knows many Senators and Representatives, spent a great deal of time warming up the room, shaking many hands, laughing, smiling, and appearing very happy.
The President didn’t even wait for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to introduce him, as is customary.
“My word this is a muscular speech,” exclaimed professor of economics and frequent political commentator Justin Wolfers, early into Biden’s remarks. “So far it’s the strongest State of the Union opening I’ve ever seen.”
“As a natural sceptic I’m surprised by how powerful I find Biden’s speech,” offered the Financial Times’ Edward Luce. “He’s clear, punchy, energetic and setting out the stakes plainly. Way above expectations.”
READ MORE: Biden Torches Trump at SOTU for ‘Bowing Down to a Russian Leader’
Professor of politics Larry Sabato, the well-known founder and director of the Center for Politics wrote simply, “Yeah, it’s a homerun.”
Even Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume, praised Biden early on: “Good for Biden for addressing Ukraine right at the top. Foreign policy is the indispensable province of the Presidency and executive branch.”
He later criticized Biden, writing: “He seems angry.”
Indeed, many on the right criticized Biden for talking too “loud,” “shouting,” or somehow exhibiting too much energy – after the right wing media and Donald Trump repeatedly, and falsely, characterized him as having “dementia,” being too old, and lacking energy.
Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz highlighted the right-wing move to criticize Biden as too energetic by pointing out Bush 43 White House press secretary Ari Fletcher’s remarks:
“Joe Biden is a senile old man on the brink of death, he’s basically a corpse” –> “The problem is he’s just TOO energetic.” https://t.co/SgS4FrdSd4
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 8, 2024
Former top Obama campaign and White House official Jim Messina also took Republicans to task: “Tonight should put to rest any questions about whether Biden is up for a second term. He absolutely is. We just saw it with our own eyes. Which is why all these Republican bigmouths are backtracking on that Sleepy Joe b.s.– ‘he was too awake’. Get a grip.”
READ MORE: ‘Drill Baby Drill’: Trump Has Just One Answer When Asked How He Will Bring Food Prices Down
Ian Bremmer, the founder of the political risk research and consulting firm Eurasia Group, observed, “biden doesn’t need to win over a single trump supporter this evening—and he won’t. independents on the fence are more comfortable with him right now than they were 30 minutes ago. that’s a win.”
“Everybody knows this was a great speech,” Nicolle Wallace told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. Chris Hayes called it “aggressive” and “sharp.”
Politico’s editorial director Kevin Baron said, “I’ve covered a lot of SOTU’s. Biden is owning this chamber.”
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss said, “Biden hit the ball out of the park tonight.”
Charlotte Clymer, a former Human Rights Campaign press secretary, wrote: “I’m pretty sure that’s the best State of the Union address I’ve ever watched. President Biden showed up and delivered in the clutch. That was a galvanizing call to action and a glittering sermon and a glorious reminder of our potential as a country. Four. More. Years.”
On substance, journalist John Harwood observed, “more than any SOTU in memory this one is making crystal clear that one party wants to govern and the other has no interest in it.” He also noted, “those Dems complaining that Biden lacks vigor and fight getting splash of cold water in the face right now.”
The Atlantic’s Jennifer Senior added, “Dang. Sleepy Joe is pretty good at burning down a barn.”
David Rothkopf, the foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator, said, “Joe Biden is reminding everyone that the contrast between his extraordinarily effective, productive, values-driven administration and that of his corrupt, incompetent, hateful, traitorous opponent.”
He added: “Could well be the most politically aggressive State of the Union ever-at a moment that needed just that kind of strength because the stakes in the choice we face this fall are so very high. The strength we needed at the moment we needed it in the best possible way to deliver it.”
READ MORE: ‘Slapped Yourself in the Face’: Grassley Schooled Over ‘Biden’s America’ Attack
And: “Biden is running rings around a completely dysfunctional GOP.”
The publisher of The Bulwark, Sarah Longwell, wrote: “Republicans are going to be so mad about this speech. Not only is Biden beating back the dementia narrative, but, worse, he looks like he’s enjoying himself.”
MSNBC columnist and Daily Beast author Michael A. Cohen (not the former President’s ex-attorney) wrote: “I’m sure this is an overreaction, and I’m caught up in the moment — but this feels like a speech that will transform the 2024 campaign.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Biden Torches Trump at SOTU for ‘Bowing Down to a Russian Leader’
President Joe Biden wasted little time in his State of the Union Address, quickly going after Donald Trump.
Biden reminded Americans that while Ronald Reagan told Russia to “tear down this wall,” Donald Trump, he said, told Putin, “do whatever the hell you want.”
“It wasn’t a long ago when a Republican President named Ronald Reagan thundered, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.’ Now, my predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin ‘do whatever the hell you want.’ That’s a quote. A former president actually said that, bowing down to a Russian leader. I think it’s outrageous, is dangerous and it’s unacceptable,” Biden said.
President Biden slams Donald Trump’s comment that Russia can “whatever the hell they want” to NATO countries that do not pay their dues, calling it “outrageous, dangerous, and unacceptable.”
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) joins Democrats in applauding. pic.twitter.com/N3cPD5Z13V
— The Recount (@therecount) March 8, 2024
CNN’s Manu Raju observed, “Biden comes out swinging against Trump over Russia/NATO
— Attacks the overturning of Roe v Wade
— And raising Jan. 6 attack”
“Inside the room, Dems are enjoying this speech. And Rs very much aren’t,” Raju adds. “After one of his broadsides, MTG [Marjorie Taylor Greene] could be seen saying: ‘What is he talking about?'”
READ MORE: ‘I Said I Would’: McConnell Defends Endorsing Trump Despite Blaming Him for Jan. 6
News
Biden SOTU to Paint Pivotal Choice Ahead: Honesty and Equality vs Revenge and Retribution
At President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Thursday night, he is expected to offer Americans a contrast in leaders.
“My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy, the President is expected to tell the American public, according to excerpts released by the White House. “A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor.”
“Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me,” Biden will say.
He is also expected to focus on Republicans overturning Roe v. Wade and ending the constitutional civil right of women’s right to choose.
“In its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade the Supreme Court majority wrote ‘Women are not without electoral or political power.’ No kidding. Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America. But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024.”
READ MORE: ‘Slapped Yourself in the Face’: Grassley Schooled Over ‘Biden’s America’ Attack
Biden will then ask Americans to elect pro-choice members of Congress.
“If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again.”
He is also expected to speak to the lack of attention his strong list of successes has received from the press, but he will hand the credit for his successes to the American people.
“I came to office determined to get us through one of the toughest periods in our nation’s history. And we have,” President Biden is expected to say. “It doesn’t make the news, but in thousands of cities and towns the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told. So let’s tell that story here and now. America’s comeback is building a future of American possibilities, building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up – not the top down, investing in all of America – in all Americans – to make sure everyone has a fair shot and we leave no one behind.”
READ MORE: Stefanik Faces Fury After Asserting ‘Better Off Four Years Ago’ Amid COVID Crisis
News
‘Slapped Yourself in the Face’: Grassley Schooled Over ‘Biden’s America’ Attack
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is under fire for an attack he waged against President Joe Biden, promoting the false right-wing claim that Biden has reduced America’s energy production and independence.
Sen. Grassley, the longest-serving Republican in congressional history, is known for his unique stylized social media posts.
“Welcome 2Pres Biden’s America where the fed govt chooses energy dependence over energy DOMINANCE AND INDEPENDENCE,” Grassley wrote on the social media site X.
A readers’ note was appended to Grassley’s post: “Contrary to the Senator’s claim, oil production is at an all time high in the US, hitting a record 13.319 million barrels per day in November 2023. For comparison the average daily production in 2017 was 9.35 million bpd while the average in 2023 was 12.93 million bpd.”
READ MORE: Stefanik Faces Fury After Asserting ‘Better Off Four Years Ago’ Amid COVID Crisis
Indeed, at the end of 2023 Forbes reported: “The U.S. is heading into the New Year as the world’s largest oil producer,” and added, “the country is in fact currently producing more oil than any other nation in history.”
One industry expert told the publication, “is exporting is near the total production of Saudi Arabia or Russia.”
Patrick De Haan, known as the “Gas Buddy Guy,” who has frequently appeared on Fox News and CNBC, schooled the Iowa Republican Senator.
“‘President Biden’s America’… where net imports continue to drop and domestic oil production has reached a record 13.3 million barrels per day. You couldn’t have slapped yourself in the face harder, Senator.”
“President Biden’s America”… where net imports continue to drop and domestic oil production has reached a record 13.3 million barrels per day. You couldn’t have slapped yourself in the face harder, Senator. https://t.co/WefskQErxE pic.twitter.com/48XST065j2
— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 6, 2024
Former Obama official Steve Rattner added an additional chart:
Fact check:https://t.co/lRzRnFHbxT
— Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) March 6, 2024
Others chimed in as well:
“U.S. oil production right now is the highest of any country in the history of the world. But Chuck Grassley has his own perpetual motion machine that belches blatant lies,” wrote former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob.
READ MORE: Fox News Called Out as ‘Disgraceful Garbage’ Over Crime Claim
CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla offered up this headline.
https://t.co/g9k9bloZMH https://t.co/7GMEGjkMpH pic.twitter.com/FJGpQhGOKe
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 6, 2024
“For decades, Chuck Grassley was a decent, principled senator,” wrote LA Times columnist Jackie Calmes. “Beginning in the tea party years & continuing thru Trump, he’s become something else entirely — spewing falsehoods, false allegations & conspiracy theories. Sad.”
See the social media posts above or at this link.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Fox News Called Out as ‘Disgraceful Garbage’ Over Crime Claim
- News2 days ago
‘No Balls to Scratch’: Trump Voter’s Candid Confession on Ruling Out Nikki Haley
- News2 days ago
Buttigieg’s GOP Roast Ruffles CNBC Host
- News3 days ago
‘Drill Baby Drill’: Trump Has Just One Answer When Asked How He Will Bring Food Prices Down
- News1 day ago
Stefanik Faces Fury After Asserting ‘Better Off Four Years Ago’ Amid COVID Crisis
- News2 days ago
‘Cowardly’: NY Times Pummeled for Ignoring NC GOP Nominee’s Hitler and Holocaust Remarks
- News1 day ago
NC GOP Nominee Advocated 51% Voter Exclusion
- News1 day ago
‘I Said I Would’: McConnell Defends Endorsing Trump Despite Blaming Him for Jan. 6