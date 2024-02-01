News
‘Mea Culpa’: Top Trump Economic Advisor Admits on Fox News ‘I Was Wrong’ About Biden Economy
Larry Kudlow, the Trump White House’s Director of the National Economic Council, on Thursday admitted on Fox News he was wrong about the Biden economy and all the predictions of an economic slowdown and impending recession that turned out to be false.
“Mea culpa,” said Kudlow, who has an extensive financial background including being the chief economist and senior managing director for Bear Sterns, the once powerful but now-defunct investment bank.
“I was wrong about the slowdown and the recession,” Kudlow continued. “So was the entire forecasting fraternity.”
“I don’t think you were wrong,” a Fox News on-air host responded.
“The Fed, everyone was wrong,” Kudlow insisted.
For nearly two years many economists predicted a recession was imminent, and when it never came some continued the warnings.
But the United States never entered a recession under President Biden, and now economic experts have praised the U.S. economy as having performed the best post-COVID.
“The United States economy grew faster than any other large advanced economy last year — by a wide margin — and is on track to do so again in 2024,” Axios reported Wednesday. “America’s outperformance is rooted in its distinctive structural strengths, policy choices, and some luck. It reflects a fundamental resilience in the world’s largest economy that is easy to overlook amid the nation’s problems.”
“All countries were dealing with the same problems of post-pandemic inflation and high interest rates meant to combat it. But the U.S. managed to achieve solid growth in spite of those headwinds,” the report adds.
Axios also notes that “White House economic adviser Lael Brainard, speaking to reporters last week, cited ‘strong policy actions that were designed to lead to a strong and broad-based recovery faster than we have seen previously in the U.S. — and faster than we saw in other countries.'”
Watch Kudlow's remarks below or at this link.
Kudlow: I was wrong about the slowdown and the recession. Everyone was wrong pic.twitter.com/RtSzREh7Bf
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2024
Gaetz Investigation Widens: House Ethics Committee Reaches Out to Another Ex-Girlfriend
The House Ethics Committee’s investigation into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has expanded once again, this time with the bipartisan group reaching out to another ex-girlfriend of the far-right Florida Republican, according to CNN.
While Gaetz’s attorneys in 2022 announced the U.S. Dept. of Justice had told them the Congressman would not be charged, the House Ethics Committee last summer revived its investigation. Now, it appears, a new area of investigation is opening.
The Ethics Committee “has reached out to an ex-girlfriend who was a key witness in the federal investigation into the Florida lawmaker, according to a source familiar with the ethics probe,” CNN revealed Thursday. “The outreach, which has not previously been reported, is a sign that the GOP-led committee’s investigation into the Florida Republican has recently expanded to include questioning around allegations of sex crimes, drug use and illicit benefits.”
CNN describes the woman as “a former Capitol Hill staffer, has been linked to Gaetz as far back as the summer of 2017,” who “was granted immunity in the federal criminal probe and testified before a grand jury in January 2022,” but adds she “is not expected to voluntarily cooperate with the Ethics probe.”
Gaetz told CNN he believes the Ethics Committee investigation is “payback” for his efforts to oust then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but the investigation was opened before then. The DOJ investigation, which appears to have been shuttered, was originally approved by Trump-era Attorney General Bill Barr in 2020.
‘Horrifying’: RNC Official Blasts ‘Worst Fundraising Year’ in Three Decades
The Republican National Committee’s finances and fundraising efforts are in a “horrifying” state, according to a Republican National Committeeman. Several Democratic National Committee officials and at least one analyst all also point to data that says the RNC just had the worst fundraising year in three decades.
“This is horrifying,” declared Tyler Bowyer, an RNC National Committeeman and official at Charlie Kirk’s right wing Turning Point USA. “Worst fundraising year for RNC in 30 years. They’re asking for a $10 million bailout. Anyone defending this is insane.”
According to the chart Bowyer posted to social media (below), under Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel the RNC ended 2023 with just over $8 million cash on hand and debt of $1.8 million.
This is horrifying.
Worst fundraising year for RNC in 30 years.
They’re asking for a $10 million bailout.
Anyone defending this is insane. pic.twitter.com/BQe3d4JWY7
— Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) February 1, 2024
NCRM has not confirmed these figures, but Democratic National Committee Communications Director Rosemary Boeglin says the GOP “is struggling when they can least afford it (literally): -Worst fundraising year since ’93 -Lowest cash on hand headed into a presidential in decades -Worst month for contributions in a decade.”
“Meanwhile,” she adds, Democrats “outraised RNC by 3:1, with 2x+ as much cash on hand.”
Alex Floyd, the Rapid Response Director for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) adds, “FEC reports are due, and no surprise: the RNC is in absolutely dire financial straits, with some of the lowest yearly fundraising numbers and lowest cash on hand headed into a presidential year in decades.”
Turning to the RNC’s cash on hand (COH), Floyd says it is $8 million, which is “less than half the COH as the DNC,” and “less than half the COH the RNC had in 2011 at this point against an incumbent.”
“In real dollars, the RNC had its worst fundraising year since 1993,” Floyd says, which echoes analysis others have made. “The RNC also had its worst *month* for contributions in a decade,” he adds, although a Fox News article called the RNC’s January fundraising its “best monthly haul in 2024 cycle.”
“And to cap it off, they had a December burn rate of 137%, and spent more money over the past year than they’ve taken in,” Floyd concludes.
“Meanwhile, the DNC outraised the RNC by nearly 3 to 1 and is sitting on more than twice as much cash on hand, helping to drive President Biden’s massive warchest,” Floyd says, adding that “GOP state parties, especially in critical battlegrounds, are also struggling, facing bankruptcy and mounting debts alongside leadership chaos and infighting ahead of 2024.”
Rob Pyers, the Research Director for the non-partisan California Target Book, appears to confirm the data.
🚨The Republican National Committee’s year-end filing reveals it had its worst fundraising year since 2013 in absolute dollars and its worst since 1993 in inflation-adjusted figures.
It raised $87.2M, spent $93.5M, and had just $8M on hand and $1.8m in debt. pic.twitter.com/QByea9v5d5
— Rob Pyers (@rpyers) February 1, 2024
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Trying to Censure a House Democrat by Using a Faulty Translation
High-profile Republicans nationwide relying on a faulty and inaccurate translation are expressing outrage over remarks they allege were made by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, but experts make clear the Democratic Congresswoman from Minnesota did not say what they’re claiming.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for Congresswoman Omar to be expelled from Congress, have her citizenship revoked, and be “deported” to Somalia, Fox News reported.
Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), calling Omar’s remarks “a direct violation of her oath of office,” and saying she “should resign in disgrace,” has officially called for a House Ethics investigation.
Repeatedly calling Omar’s remarks “treasonous,” and calling her a “foreign agent,” U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday announced she has filed a motion to censure the Democratic Congresswoman of “Somalia,” she said in her House floor speech, before “correcting” herself and noting she is from Minnesota. That motion also calls for Omar to be stripped of her House committee seats.
According to The Hill, the faulty translation of Omar’s remarks that fueled the firestorm say: The U.S. government “will do what we want and nothing else. They must follow our orders and that is how we will safeguard the interests of Somalia.”
“Sleep in comfort, knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from the inside of the United States’s system,’ the reported translation added later on.”
But fact checks by the Minnesota Star Tribune and The Minnesota Reformer using expert translators paint a far different picture of Omar’s actual remarks.
Responding to a question on trade and territory about Somalia and Ethiopia, and asked what the U.S. government would do, Omar said:
“My answer was the U.S. government will do what we tell the U.S. government to do. We as Somalis should have that confidence in ourselves. We live in this country. We pay taxes in this country. It’s a country where one of your own sits in Congress. As long as I’m in Congress no one will take Somalia’s sea. And the United States will not support other people to rob us. Rest assured Minnesotans. The woman you sent to Congress is aware of you and has the same interest as you.”
Omar responded to the attacks from Republicans, saying they “are not only completely false, they are rooted in xenophobia and Islamophobia. This is a manufactured controversy based on an inaccurate translation taken entirely out of context.”
Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday called Rep. Greene’s censure motion “frivolous” and a “political stunt.” He labeled Greene “one of the ringleaders of the extreme MAGA Republicans.”
.@RepJeffries: “This week we continue to see performative politics and political stunts from our Republican colleagues.”
On @RepMTG‘s resolution to censure Rep. @Ilhan, he says it’s a “frivolous censure resolution, designed to inflame and castigate and further divide us.” pic.twitter.com/I0q229F36f
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 1, 2024
Congresswoman Greene, a devout member of Donald Trump’s MAGA “America First” faction, in a video told supporters censure was not enough.
“If it were up to me we would expel Ilhan Omar and deport her out of the United States.”
“She’s acting as a foreign agent on behalf of a foreign country,” Greene said, falsely, before falsely accusing President Joe Biden also of being a “foreign agent.”
On Thursday Greene stood on the floor of the House of Representatives and presented her censure resolution.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announces intent to offer privileged resolution to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for Somalia remarks & to strip her of committee assignments:
“The form of the resolution is as follows: Censuring Rep. Ilhan Omar of Somalia — I mean, Minnesota.” pic.twitter.com/1I0Q27K46M
— The Recount (@therecount) February 1, 2024
