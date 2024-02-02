News
‘Decision Time’: Dem Challenges GOP With Release Date of Bipartisan Border and Ukraine Bill
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) appeared to issue a challenge to far-right Senate Republicans and most of the House GOP conference Friday as he announced the text of the Senate’s bipartisan border and Ukraine aid bill has been finalized and will be released by Sunday night, if not earlier.
“Republicans said the border is a priority and we should craft a bipartisan bill to help control the border,” Sen. Murphy, the Democrats’ lead negotiator on the legislation declared, throwing down the gauntlet. “We did that. We have a deal.”
“This weekend we will release the bill and vote next week,” Murphy said, although some reports state it could come as soon as Friday evening. “It’s decision time.”
The majority of the U.S. Senate had been strongly behind the border bill and funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan – all of which is covered in the legislation. But increasingly Senate Republicans have been taking their cue from far-right House Republicans, and more recently directly from Donald Trump, leading to some GOP Senators peeling away.
READ MORE: ‘Mea Culpa’: Top Trump Economic Advisor Admits on Fox News ‘I Was Wrong’ About Biden Economy
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, once a stalwart supporter of aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, last week told his members the “Politics on this have changed,” and he no longer thought passing the legislation he publicly supported — jointly with Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer – would be possible.
“We don’t want to do anything to undermine” Donald Trump, McConnell told his members.
“This is a big about-face for McConnell,” Punchbowl News had reprinted, noting the Minority Leader had “said Congress needs to pass the border security bill and unlock billions of dollars in new Ukraine aid.”
“In effectively backing away from the border-security-for-Ukraine construct that Hill Republicans clung to for the last few months, McConnell is acknowledging Trump’s continued stranglehold on the GOP. He referred to Trump as ‘the nominee’ during the closed-door session,” Punchbowl added.
Trump has repeatedly and very publicly denounced any border legislation that is not “perfect,” because he wants to have the issue of the border, illegal immigration, and immigrants to run on, just as he did when he launched his first presidential campaign in 2015.
This week, after noting the text of the bill had not been released, Trump then went on to tell Fox News Business’ Maria Bartiromo that any Republican who votes for the bill “should be ashamed” because “it’s a very weak deal,” without the text of the bill having been released.
U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) a hard core conservative, was the Republican lead on the bill.
READ MORE: ‘You Bend the Knee to the Orange Jesus’: Democrat Blasts House Republicans in Fiery Takedown
David Rothkopf, the noted foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator made clear the stakes.
“This border bill will be a real moment of truth for the party that doesn’t know the meaning of the word,” he wrote, referring to Republicans. “Do they step up and take action to help solve what they have long said is America’s number one crisis or do they cynically punt to ‘help’ Trump politically?”
Last month Sen. Murphy laid out the stakes of the crisis in Ukraine and at the border.
Watch below or at this link.
News
‘Mea Culpa’: Top Trump Economic Advisor Admits on Fox News ‘I Was Wrong’ About Biden Economy
Larry Kudlow, the Trump White House’s Director of the National Economic Council, on Thursday admitted on Fox News he was wrong about the Biden economy and all the predictions of an economic slowdown and impending recession that turned out to be false.
“Mea culpa,” said Kudlow, who has an extensive financial background including being the chief economist and senior managing director for Bear Sterns, the once powerful but now-defunct investment bank.
“I was wrong about the slowdown and the recession,” Kudlow continued. “So was the entire forecasting fraternity.”
“I don’t think you were wrong,” a Fox News on-air host responded.
“The Fed, everyone was wrong,” Kudlow insisted.
READ MORE: ‘You Bend the Knee to the Orange Jesus’: Democrat Blasts House Republicans in Fiery Takedown
For nearly two years many economists predicted a recession was imminent, and when it never came some continued the warnings.
But the United States never entered a recession under President Biden, and now economic experts have praised the U.S. economy as having performed the best post-COVID.
“The United States economy grew faster than any other large advanced economy last year — by a wide margin — and is on track to do so again in 2024,” Axios reported Wednesday. “America’s outperformance is rooted in its distinctive structural strengths, policy choices, and some luck. It reflects a fundamental resilience in the world’s largest economy that is easy to overlook amid the nation’s problems.”
“All countries were dealing with the same problems of post-pandemic inflation and high interest rates meant to combat it. But the U.S. managed to achieve solid growth in spite of those headwinds,” the report adds.
READ MORE: ‘Slave Trade’: House Republican Makes Wild Allegations Accusing Biden of ‘Traitorous’ Acts
Axios also notes that “White House economic adviser Lael Brainard, speaking to reporters last week, cited ‘strong policy actions that were designed to lead to a strong and broad-based recovery faster than we have seen previously in the U.S. — and faster than we saw in other countries.'”
Watch Kudlow’s remarks below or at this link.
Kudlow: I was wrong about the slowdown and the recession. Everyone was wrong pic.twitter.com/RtSzREh7Bf
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2024
News
Gaetz Investigation Widens: House Ethics Committee Reaches Out to Another Ex-Girlfriend
The House Ethics Committee’s investigation into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has expanded once again, this time with the bipartisan group reaching out to another ex-girlfriend of the far-right Florida Republican, according to CNN.
While Gaetz’s attorneys in 2022 announced the U.S. Dept. of Justice had told them the Congressman would not be charged, the House Ethics Committee last summer revived its investigation. Now, it appears, a new area of investigation is opening.
The Ethics Committee “has reached out to an ex-girlfriend who was a key witness in the federal investigation into the Florida lawmaker, according to a source familiar with the ethics probe,” CNN revealed Thursday. “The outreach, which has not previously been reported, is a sign that the GOP-led committee’s investigation into the Florida Republican has recently expanded to include questioning around allegations of sex crimes, drug use and illicit benefits.”
CNN describes the woman as “a former Capitol Hill staffer, has been linked to Gaetz as far back as the summer of 2017,” who “was granted immunity in the federal criminal probe and testified before a grand jury in January 2022,” but adds she “is not expected to voluntarily cooperate with the Ethics probe.”
Gaetz told CNN he believes the Ethics Committee investigation is “payback” for his efforts to oust then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but the investigation was opened before then. The DOJ investigation, which appears to have been shuttered, was originally approved by Trump-era Attorney General Bill Barr in 2020.
READ MORE: ‘Not Enemies’: Biden Urges ‘Dignity and Respect’ Amid ‘Tough Differences’ at Prayer Breakfast
News
‘Horrifying’: RNC Official Blasts ‘Worst Fundraising Year’ in Three Decades
The Republican National Committee’s finances and fundraising efforts are in a “horrifying” state, according to a Republican National Committeeman. Several Democratic National Committee officials and at least one analyst all also point to data that says the RNC just had the worst fundraising year in three decades.
“This is horrifying,” declared Tyler Bowyer, an RNC National Committeeman and official at Charlie Kirk’s right wing Turning Point USA. “Worst fundraising year for RNC in 30 years. They’re asking for a $10 million bailout. Anyone defending this is insane.”
According to the chart Bowyer posted to social media (below), under Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel the RNC ended 2023 with just over $8 million cash on hand and debt of $1.8 million.
This is horrifying.
Worst fundraising year for RNC in 30 years.
They’re asking for a $10 million bailout.
Anyone defending this is insane. pic.twitter.com/BQe3d4JWY7
— Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) February 1, 2024
NCRM has not confirmed these figures, but Democratic National Committee Communications Director Rosemary Boeglin says the GOP “is struggling when they can least afford it (literally): -Worst fundraising year since ’93 -Lowest cash on hand headed into a presidential in decades -Worst month for contributions in a decade.”
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Trying to Censure a House Democrat by Using a Faulty Translation
“Meanwhile,” she adds, Democrats “outraised RNC by 3:1, with 2x+ as much cash on hand.”
Alex Floyd, the Rapid Response Director for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) adds, “FEC reports are due, and no surprise: the RNC is in absolutely dire financial straits, with some of the lowest yearly fundraising numbers and lowest cash on hand headed into a presidential year in decades.”
Turning to the RNC’s cash on hand (COH), Floyd says it is $8 million, which is “less than half the COH as the DNC,” and “less than half the COH the RNC had in 2011 at this point against an incumbent.”
“In real dollars, the RNC had its worst fundraising year since 1993,” Floyd says, which echoes analysis others have made. “The RNC also had its worst *month* for contributions in a decade,” he adds, although a Fox News article called the RNC’s January fundraising its “best monthly haul in 2024 cycle.”
“And to cap it off, they had a December burn rate of 137%, and spent more money over the past year than they’ve taken in,” Floyd concludes.
READ MORE: Nikki Haley: Under Obama ‘You Just Felt, People Felt Like They Were Being Put in Camps’
“Meanwhile, the DNC outraised the RNC by nearly 3 to 1 and is sitting on more than twice as much cash on hand, helping to drive President Biden’s massive warchest,” Floyd says, adding that “GOP state parties, especially in critical battlegrounds, are also struggling, facing bankruptcy and mounting debts alongside leadership chaos and infighting ahead of 2024.”
Rob Pyers, the Research Director for the non-partisan California Target Book, appears to confirm the data.
?The Republican National Committee’s year-end filing reveals it had its worst fundraising year since 2013 in absolute dollars and its worst since 1993 in inflation-adjusted figures.
It raised $87.2M, spent $93.5M, and had just $8M on hand and $1.8m in debt. pic.twitter.com/QByea9v5d5
— Rob Pyers (@rpyers) February 1, 2024
See the social media posts above or at this link.
