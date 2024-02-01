Gaetz Investigation Widens: House Ethics Committee Reaches Out to Another Ex-Girlfriend

High-profile Republicans nationwide relying on a faulty and inaccurate translation are expressing outrage over remarks they allege were made by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, but experts make clear the Democratic Congresswoman from Minnesota did not say what they’re claiming.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for Congresswoman Omar to be expelled from Congress, have her citizenship revoked, and be “deported” to Somalia, Fox News reported.

Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), calling Omar’s remarks “a direct violation of her oath of office,” and saying she “should resign in disgrace,” has officially called for a House Ethics investigation.

Repeatedly calling Omar’s remarks “treasonous,” and calling her a “foreign agent,” U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday announced she has filed a motion to censure the Democratic Congresswoman of “Somalia,” she said in her House floor speech, before “correcting” herself and noting she is from Minnesota. That motion also calls for Omar to be stripped of her House committee seats.

According to The Hill, the faulty translation of Omar’s remarks that fueled the firestorm say: The U.S. government “will do what we want and nothing else. They must follow our orders and that is how we will safeguard the interests of Somalia.”

“Sleep in comfort, knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from the inside of the United States’s system,’ the reported translation added later on.”

But fact checks by the Minnesota Star Tribune and The Minnesota Reformer using expert translators paint a far different picture of Omar’s actual remarks.

Responding to a question on trade and territory about Somalia and Ethiopia, and asked what the U.S. government would do, Omar said:

“My answer was the U.S. government will do what we tell the U.S. government to do. We as Somalis should have that confidence in ourselves. We live in this country. We pay taxes in this country. It’s a country where one of your own sits in Congress. As long as I’m in Congress no one will take Somalia’s sea. And the United States will not support other people to rob us. Rest assured Minnesotans. The woman you sent to Congress is aware of you and has the same interest as you.”

Omar responded to the attacks from Republicans, saying they “are not only completely false, they are rooted in xenophobia and Islamophobia. This is a manufactured controversy based on an inaccurate translation taken entirely out of context.”

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday called Rep. Greene’s censure motion “frivolous” and a “political stunt.” He labeled Greene “one of the ringleaders of the extreme MAGA Republicans.”

.@RepJeffries: “This week we continue to see performative politics and political stunts from our Republican colleagues.” On @RepMTG‘s resolution to censure Rep. @Ilhan, he says it’s a “frivolous censure resolution, designed to inflame and castigate and further divide us.” pic.twitter.com/I0q229F36f — CSPAN (@cspan) February 1, 2024

Congresswoman Greene, a devout member of Donald Trump’s MAGA “America First” faction, in a video told supporters censure was not enough.

“If it were up to me we would expel Ilhan Omar and deport her out of the United States.”

“She’s acting as a foreign agent on behalf of a foreign country,” Greene said, falsely, before falsely accusing President Joe Biden also of being a “foreign agent.”

On Thursday Greene stood on the floor of the House of Representatives and presented her censure resolution.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announces intent to offer privileged resolution to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for Somalia remarks & to strip her of committee assignments: “The form of the resolution is as follows: Censuring Rep. Ilhan Omar of Somalia — I mean, Minnesota.” pic.twitter.com/1I0Q27K46M — The Recount (@therecount) February 1, 2024

