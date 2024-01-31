‘You Bend the Knee to the Orange Jesus’: Democrat Blasts House Republicans in Fiery Takedown

U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ) blasted his GOP colleagues for their unwavering devotion to Donald Trump while ignoring their critical national security oversight responsibilities, during the House Republicans’ Homeland Security Committee’s hearing on impeaching DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday.

“We have held zero – I repeat – zero full committee hearings dedicated to emergency preparedness, cyber threat, infrastructure protection, transportation security, Department of Homeland Security management or information sharing and intelligence efforts,” Congressman Menendez declared. “With the global dynamic that we have, we have not lived up to our oversight obligation here on this committee because you all are obsessed with the border, because you bend the knee to the ‘Orange Jesus,’ as you refer to him across the aisle.”

“That’s what this is about,” the freshman congressman shouted angrily. “And we have failed, failed, our jurisdiction on this committee, so I’m tired of being lectured. You know, I try to listen here. I try to be a team player. I really do. I try not to engage in the partisanship, but I’ve had it. I’ve listened to a lot of accusations here today. We are here on a sham impeachment hearing, because the partnership of this committee, and enough is enough. Ms. Green asked the American people, the American people are listening. They are and they’re tired of the partisanship of this Republican majority that has failed to get things done.”

The GOP-led hearing lasted past midnight, and resulted in an 18-15 party line vote to advance the highly-controversial articles of impeachment against Mayorkas. A full House vote is expected next week. If successful, Mayorkas would be the first presidential cabinet member to be impeached in nearly 140 years.

Watch below or at this link.

Menendez: We have not lived up to our oversight obligation on this committee because you all bend the knee to the orange Jesus pic.twitter.com/kGjacyunOr — Acyn (@Acyn) January 31, 2024

