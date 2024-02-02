News
‘Jumbled Mess’: GOP’s Chances of Pulling Off a Biden Impeachment Tumble
Senior Republican lawmakers and GOP insiders are reaching a consensus that the chances of successfully impeaching President Joe Biden are tumbling, given the dearth of credible accusations against him and the razor-thin majority Speaker Mike Johnson has in the House.
Three top Republican-chaired committees were tasked with investigating President Biden in an effort to impeach him. Some Republicans have suggested or even admitted the effort is either purely political or retaliation for Democrats in the House twice impeaching Donald Trump. Among them, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Troy Nehls (R-TX), then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Oversight Chair Jim Comer, and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan.
TIME reported last month, “the multi-pronged investigation has failed to prove that Joe Biden benefitted from his son’s business dealings or that he used his official government power to enrich himself or his kin. Nevertheless, leading House Republicans appear determined to impeach the President in the coming months, despite queasiness from within their own ranks.”
CNN reported on Friday that a “growing number of senior House Republicans are coming to terms with a stark realization: It is unlikely that their monthslong investigation into Joe Biden will actually lead to impeaching the president.”
“Top Republicans are not expected to make an official decision on whether to pursue impeachment articles until after a pair of high-stakes depositions later this month with Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James. But serious doubts are growing inside the GOP that they will be able to convince their razor-thin majority to back the politically perilous impeachment effort in an election-year, according to interviews with over a dozen Republican lawmakers and aides, including some who are close to the probe.”
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), a far-right Republican some have said was instrumental in the planning of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, told CNN, “I don’t know that the case has been made adequately to the American people.”
U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) added, “Let the American people decide in November if they want to take this country in a different direction.”
One unnamed GOP lawmaker told CNN of the impeachment, “I don’t think it goes anywhere,” and another said point-blank: “We don’t have the votes right now.”
GOP insiders too are growing weary of the move to impeach Biden, given the dearth of evidence.
“The window to impeach is rapidly closing,” one Republican strategist said.
Another, speaking about the investigation into President Biden told CNN, “You’d be hard pressed to say it’s going well,” and added, “It’s a jumbled mess.”
Meanwhile, CNN adds, Oversight Chair Jim Comer “has gotten in hot water for his handling of witness transcripts and has held only one public hearing on his probe, which one senior GOP aide called at the time an ‘an unmitigated disaster.’”
Add to this that on Tuesday the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board wrote, “Impeaching Mayorkas Achieves Nothing: A policy dispute doesn’t qualify as a high crime and misdemeanor.”
‘Decision Time’: Dem Challenges GOP With Release Date of Bipartisan Border and Ukraine Bill
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) appeared to issue a challenge to far-right Senate Republicans and most of the House GOP conference Friday as he announced the text of the Senate’s bipartisan border and Ukraine aid bill has been finalized and will be released by Sunday night, if not earlier.
“Republicans said the border is a priority and we should craft a bipartisan bill to help control the border,” Sen. Murphy, the Democrats’ lead negotiator on the legislation declared, throwing down the gauntlet. “We did that. We have a deal.”
“This weekend we will release the bill and vote next week,” Murphy said, although some reports state it could come as soon as Friday evening. “It’s decision time.”
The majority of the U.S. Senate had been strongly behind the border bill and funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan – all of which is covered in the legislation. But increasingly Senate Republicans have been taking their cue from far-right House Republicans, and more recently directly from Donald Trump, leading to some GOP Senators peeling away.
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, once a stalwart supporter of aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, last week told his members the “Politics on this have changed,” and he no longer thought passing the legislation he publicly supported — jointly with Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer – would be possible.
“We don’t want to do anything to undermine” Donald Trump, McConnell told his members.
“This is a big about-face for McConnell,” Punchbowl News had reprinted, noting the Minority Leader had “said Congress needs to pass the border security bill and unlock billions of dollars in new Ukraine aid.”
“In effectively backing away from the border-security-for-Ukraine construct that Hill Republicans clung to for the last few months, McConnell is acknowledging Trump’s continued stranglehold on the GOP. He referred to Trump as ‘the nominee’ during the closed-door session,” Punchbowl added.
Trump has repeatedly and very publicly denounced any border legislation that is not “perfect,” because he wants to have the issue of the border, illegal immigration, and immigrants to run on, just as he did when he launched his first presidential campaign in 2015.
This week, after noting the text of the bill had not been released, Trump then went on to tell Fox News Business’ Maria Bartiromo that any Republican who votes for the bill “should be ashamed” because “it’s a very weak deal,” without the text of the bill having been released.
U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) a hard core conservative, was the Republican lead on the bill.
David Rothkopf, the noted foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator made clear the stakes.
“This border bill will be a real moment of truth for the party that doesn’t know the meaning of the word,” he wrote, referring to Republicans. “Do they step up and take action to help solve what they have long said is America’s number one crisis or do they cynically punt to ‘help’ Trump politically?”
Last month Sen. Murphy laid out the stakes of the crisis in Ukraine and at the border.
Watch below or at this link.
‘Mea Culpa’: Top Trump Economic Advisor Admits on Fox News ‘I Was Wrong’ About Biden Economy
Larry Kudlow, the Trump White House’s Director of the National Economic Council, on Thursday admitted on Fox News he was wrong about the Biden economy and all the predictions of an economic slowdown and impending recession that turned out to be false.
“Mea culpa,” said Kudlow, who has an extensive financial background including being the chief economist and senior managing director for Bear Sterns, the once powerful but now-defunct investment bank.
“I was wrong about the slowdown and the recession,” Kudlow continued. “So was the entire forecasting fraternity.”
“I don’t think you were wrong,” a Fox News on-air host responded.
“The Fed, everyone was wrong,” Kudlow insisted.
For nearly two years many economists predicted a recession was imminent, and when it never came some continued the warnings.
But the United States never entered a recession under President Biden, and now economic experts have praised the U.S. economy as having performed the best post-COVID.
“The United States economy grew faster than any other large advanced economy last year — by a wide margin — and is on track to do so again in 2024,” Axios reported Wednesday. “America’s outperformance is rooted in its distinctive structural strengths, policy choices, and some luck. It reflects a fundamental resilience in the world’s largest economy that is easy to overlook amid the nation’s problems.”
“All countries were dealing with the same problems of post-pandemic inflation and high interest rates meant to combat it. But the U.S. managed to achieve solid growth in spite of those headwinds,” the report adds.
Axios also notes that “White House economic adviser Lael Brainard, speaking to reporters last week, cited ‘strong policy actions that were designed to lead to a strong and broad-based recovery faster than we have seen previously in the U.S. — and faster than we saw in other countries.'”
Watch Kudlow’s remarks below or at this link.
Kudlow: I was wrong about the slowdown and the recession. Everyone was wrong pic.twitter.com/RtSzREh7Bf
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2024
Gaetz Investigation Widens: House Ethics Committee Reaches Out to Another Ex-Girlfriend
The House Ethics Committee’s investigation into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has expanded once again, this time with the bipartisan group reaching out to another ex-girlfriend of the far-right Florida Republican, according to CNN.
While Gaetz’s attorneys in 2022 announced the U.S. Dept. of Justice had told them the Congressman would not be charged, the House Ethics Committee last summer revived its investigation. Now, it appears, a new area of investigation is opening.
The Ethics Committee “has reached out to an ex-girlfriend who was a key witness in the federal investigation into the Florida lawmaker, according to a source familiar with the ethics probe,” CNN revealed Thursday. “The outreach, which has not previously been reported, is a sign that the GOP-led committee’s investigation into the Florida Republican has recently expanded to include questioning around allegations of sex crimes, drug use and illicit benefits.”
CNN describes the woman as “a former Capitol Hill staffer, has been linked to Gaetz as far back as the summer of 2017,” who “was granted immunity in the federal criminal probe and testified before a grand jury in January 2022,” but adds she “is not expected to voluntarily cooperate with the Ethics probe.”
Gaetz told CNN he believes the Ethics Committee investigation is “payback” for his efforts to oust then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but the investigation was opened before then. The DOJ investigation, which appears to have been shuttered, was originally approved by Trump-era Attorney General Bill Barr in 2020.
