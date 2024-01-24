Former Trump Press Secretary Serves up Surprise Praise for Biden on Fox News

Former Trump White House press secretary and 2020 campaign national press secretary and senior advisor Kayleigh McEnany heaped praise on President Joe Biden‘s write-in victory in New Hampshire’s presidential primary Tuesday night – angering her former boss who denounced her as a “RINO,” Republican in Name Only.

“This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden,” McEnany, a Fox News host, declared. “When you look at our voter analysis, only 10% said, ‘I would not vote for Joe Biden if he’s the nominee.’ He won a plurality of voters who said he was too old. He won a majority of voters who are upset about the Gaza war. So the divides in the Democrat Party – and this is a small sample size, but – perhaps aren’t as stark as one would think. But when you look at the Republican Party, seven in 10 Nikki Haley, voters said, ‘I would not vote for Trump.’ There was a Des Moines Register poll, 43% said, ‘No, I wouldn’t vote for Trump.'”

“If I’m Trump,” McEnany continued, “I sit back and I exclusively focus on the general election, I take the posture of a presumptive nominee, I focus on number one uniting the party and number two, winning the independents, which Nikki Haley won 55% to 39%. That’s what I would do. Nikki Haley. I mean, the closest margin is 30% of the state’s ahead for all intents and purposes, he’s the presumptive nominee.”

McEnany who has been a fierce and unwavering warrior for Trump, made clear her intentions during her first White House press conference when asked if she would ever lie to reporters. She vowed she never would, only to do so minutes later.

Trump, who beat second-placed Nikki Haley in New Hampshire by just 12 points (currently, with 95% of the votes counted), was quick to berate his former top defender.

“I don’t need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox,” the ex-president angrily declared on his Truth Social platform, “Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, ‘Birdbrain,’ and she’s telling me what I can do better. Save your advice for Nikki!”

The ex-president attacked Haley after she addressed her supporters Tuesday night, angrily asking in a live speech, “Who the hell was the imposter who went up on the stage before, and like, claimed a victory?”

“I don’t get too angry. I get even,” he warned.

Haley, in a statement after the indicted ex-president spoke, called his remarks an “angry rant,” WCVB reported.

Watch McEnany’s analysis below or at this link.

