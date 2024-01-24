News
Former Trump Press Secretary Serves up Surprise Praise for Biden on Fox News
Former Trump White House press secretary and 2020 campaign national press secretary and senior advisor Kayleigh McEnany heaped praise on President Joe Biden‘s write-in victory in New Hampshire’s presidential primary Tuesday night – angering her former boss who denounced her as a “RINO,” Republican in Name Only.
“This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden,” McEnany, a Fox News host, declared. “When you look at our voter analysis, only 10% said, ‘I would not vote for Joe Biden if he’s the nominee.’ He won a plurality of voters who said he was too old. He won a majority of voters who are upset about the Gaza war. So the divides in the Democrat Party – and this is a small sample size, but – perhaps aren’t as stark as one would think. But when you look at the Republican Party, seven in 10 Nikki Haley, voters said, ‘I would not vote for Trump.’ There was a Des Moines Register poll, 43% said, ‘No, I wouldn’t vote for Trump.'”
“If I’m Trump,” McEnany continued, “I sit back and I exclusively focus on the general election, I take the posture of a presumptive nominee, I focus on number one uniting the party and number two, winning the independents, which Nikki Haley won 55% to 39%. That’s what I would do. Nikki Haley. I mean, the closest margin is 30% of the state’s ahead for all intents and purposes, he’s the presumptive nominee.”
McEnany who has been a fierce and unwavering warrior for Trump, made clear her intentions during her first White House press conference when asked if she would ever lie to reporters. She vowed she never would, only to do so minutes later.
Trump, who beat second-placed Nikki Haley in New Hampshire by just 12 points (currently, with 95% of the votes counted), was quick to berate his former top defender.
“I don’t need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox,” the ex-president angrily declared on his Truth Social platform, “Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, ‘Birdbrain,’ and she’s telling me what I can do better. Save your advice for Nikki!”
The ex-president attacked Haley after she addressed her supporters Tuesday night, angrily asking in a live speech, “Who the hell was the imposter who went up on the stage before, and like, claimed a victory?”
“I don’t get too angry. I get even,” he warned.
Haley, in a statement after the indicted ex-president spoke, called his remarks an “angry rant,” WCVB reported.
Watch McEnany's analysis below
Kayleigh: This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden. Only 10% said they would not vote for Biden if he was the nominee… When you look at the Republican Party, 7/10 Haley voters said they wouldn’t vote for Trump. pic.twitter.com/UDKXFH543M
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2024
Wall Street’s Bargaining With Trump Called Out by Financial Times Columnist
Financial Times columnist Edward Luce on Wednesday called out business leaders who are not only expecting Donald Trump to win the 2024 election, but are welcoming the prospect.
In fact, Luce argues that his own newspaper made a similar mistake in the 1930s when fascist leader Benito Mussolini rose to power in Italy.
“The country has been remodelled, rather than remade, under the vigorous architecture of its illustrious prime minister, Signor Mussolini,” the paper wrote in a glowing 1933 profile of fascist Italy.
Luce writes that the business community is in danger of making the same mistake if it acquiesces to Trump yet again, and he takes a hatchet to claims made by some CEOs that Trump would never really follow through on his democracy-shredding revenge fantasies should he retake the White House.
“America’s system remains intact because Trump was blocked from overturning it,” he argues. “He still claims the 2020 election was stolen and is running on the promise of jailing those who helped block him — among them Biden and Mark Milley, the then chairman of the U.S. joint chiefs of staff. It is conceivable that Trump would be too chaotic to redeem that promise. On the other hand, he would claim a mandate to do so. Perhaps the courts would stop him. U.S. business would be powerless.”
Luce also notes that many business leaders have shown themselves willing to compromise on their preferences for open international trade, so long as they don’t have to fork over as much money to the government each year.
“To many corporate chiefs, less globalization is a price worth paying for lower taxes,” Luce comments. “It seems that almost anything is.”
Manchin Blasts Biden as He Ramps Up Rumors of Possible Third Party Run
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) this week proudly praised the Inflation Reduction Act – which he helped write –and its impact on the manufacture of electric vehicles, then blasted President Joe Biden for working to ensure EV chargers are available to more Americans across the county. He then teased out a possible third-party presidential run.
“I enjoyed seeing the latest cars & trucks at the DC Auto Show,” declared Manchin, who is traveling the country on a nationwide “listening” tour and on Wednesday “teased a potential third-party presidential bid” to challenge President Biden. “I’m especially proud that, thanks to the #InflationReductionAct, many new EVs will be fully assembled in North America and have battery components and minerals sourced from the US & reliable partners.”
I enjoyed seeing the latest cars & trucks at the DC Auto Show. I’m especially proud that, thanks to the #InflationReductionAct, many new EVs will be fully assembled in North America and have battery components and minerals sourced from the US & reliable partners. pic.twitter.com/OrrKsdDjC2
— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) January 22, 2024
Manchin was a huge road block to Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill, which ultimately morphed into the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation the West Virginia Democratic senator helped craft after opposing the President’s signature legislation. In addition to successfully helping reduce inflation, the Inflation Reduction Act reduces the federal deficit, lowers prescription drug prices, increases domestic energy production. It is also “driving investment in clean energy,” according to an October Goldman Sachs report.
Manchin, who is not running for ere-election, has been ranked as one of the most vulnerable Senators. He’s also ranked as “one of the most unpopular.”
As Chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Manchin in 2022 earned nearly a half-million dollars from his family’s coal business. A new report last week at The American Prospect revealed his top Senate staffers are “heading for the exits, wooed by a familiar landing spot: the oil and gas industry.” Manchin’s “longtime press aide’s move to ExxonMobil is the latest in a long line of revolving-door spinners.”
While supporting the manufacture of electric vehicles and praising his own legislation for ensuring more EVs are assembled in North America and from U.S. parts, Manchin appeared angered that once the automobiles are sold, his own constituents would be among those eligible to receive tax credits for EV chargers.
Manchin in a statement Tuesday slammed President Biden’s policy on who can qualify for an electric vehicle charger tax credit, claiming it “spits in the face of rural America,” according to The Hill.
“The Biden administration released guidance last week that offers a broad definition of nonurban — including any census tract where at least 10 percent of blocks have not been designated as urban areas,” The Hill reports. “Ultimately, the tax credit will be available to about two-thirds of Americans, according to the White House.”
Manchin also called it “just another example in a long line of this Administration’s attempts to force electric vehicles on Americans and spend money that Congress didn’t account for and doesn’t have in the budget.”
As for his potential third-party bid, Manchin on Tuesday told reporters, “Super Tuesday pretty much confirms whatever is going to happen, what we believe will happen, and we’ll see where we go from there,” Fox News reported. “But people are looking for options, and we’re going to be looking at that, too. Whether it’s me or whoever it may be, I think there’s going to be options available if it goes down the way it’s going down.”
Eric Trump Alleges ‘All-Out War on God’ Since Father’s Election Loss
Eric Trump broadcast a barrage of fabrications and falsehoods about America, Democrats, and President Joe Biden, while promoting blatant propaganda supporting his father, Donald Trump, as voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary.
“You know there’s an all out war on family in this country,” Eric Trump declared while speaking to Newsmax. “There’s an all out war on God and religious freedom in this country. There’s certainly an all out war on freedom of speech and [the] First Amendment, you know, in this nation you guys have seen that, you’ve covered it probably every single day for the last three years.”
“People are sick and tired of nonsense,” Trump continued, offering up no examples to support his claims. “People want our economy back. They want low gas prices again, they don’t want World War Three to break out all over the world. They want to be able to, you know, worship God and speak freely and not be censored and not be de-platformed, and not have war waged against them and their their quality of life every single day. People are sick and tired of the games, and you know, they want to be able to live the American dream and that’s what my father did.”
Eric Trump claims “there’s an all out war on God” in the US pic.twitter.com/c7zztz1bs5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2024
Speaking to Ben Bergquam on the far right wing website Real America’s Voice, Eric Trump claimed, “they have weaponized the system so viciously, so nasty, that they thought he would actually drop out,” referring to Donald Trump’s presidential race.
Donald Trump is facing 91 criminal charges across four cases in three jurisdictions. He is also facing civil cases involving business fraud and defamation, and is now an adjudicated rapist, according to a judge.
“That was always their intent, you know, make it so painful for him that he didn’t want to stay in the race that he wanted to drop out that, you know, he realizes that his life and Mar-a-Lago would be exponentially nicer and more comfortable and everything else and give it back to the political elites in DC and, frankly, he did the exact opposite.”
He also claimed, “they weaponized every AG [attorney general] and DA [district attorney] in the country to go after him similarly, civilly and criminally.”
“It’s one sham after another,” Trump said, referring to efforts in multiple states to implement the 14th Amendment’s automatic, self-executing requirement that insurrectionists cannot hold office.
“And frankly, I think he’s made a lot of Americans really question their government, which is necessary, certainly in the world that we live in now, it’s so apparent what they’re doing. It’s also very sad because you would expect that America would be a lot better than that.”
“Democrats spent 20 years weaponizing every single system of government that we had, they weaponized the military, they weaponized DOJ, they weaponized the FBI, they’ve, they’ve weaponized all of it,” Eric Trump claimed.
President Trump Loves the United States of America@EricTrump and @BenBergquam discuss what keeps President Trump going against the swamp and how Americans can help fight against the deep state by sharing their voices and voting. #NewHampshirePrimary #Election2024
Watch LIVE?… pic.twitter.com/8rRhYAQzmS
— Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 23, 2024
Eric Trump also spoke with right-wing British politician turned broadcaster, Nigel Farage, in a Great Britain News interview, saying, “being president is the last thing that Donald Trump needs,” and claiming his father “can be living a much better life than getting indicted for nonsense because they want to weaponize the entire system.”
“Every single one of us. We get subpoenaed every day. We get this,” Trump declared. “?Donald Trump’s better life is not in politics, and he does it every single day because he loves it. He loves his country, he loves the Western world.”
Also on Real America’s Voice, Eric Trump declared, “Joe Biden is the worst president that we’ve ever seen.”
Speaking to NBC News’ Kristen Welker, Eric Trump claimed the enthusiasm in New Hampshire is the best he’s ever seen. Some journalists have said the enthusiasm is not there.
Watch the videos above
