‘MAGA Mace’: Trump Endorsement Sparks Massive Criticism for GOP Congresswoman
Two-term U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is under fire for endorsing Donald Trump on Monday, as critics remind voters of her remarks condemning the then-president after the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
“Today I’m endorsing Donald J. Trump for President. I don’t see eye to eye perfectly with any candidate. And until now I’ve stayed out of it. But the time has come to unite behind our nominee,” Rep. Mace declared, despite Trump having yet to earn the GOP nomination.
“To be honest, it’s been a complete shit show since he left the White House,” wrote Mace, whose choice of language has occasionally entered ribald or vulgar territory. “Our country needs to reverse all the damage Joe Biden has done. By every barometer, our lives and our nation were better under President Trump. The economy was booming, our border was locked down and our nation and her allies were safer because our adversaries feared him.”
Mace’s claims regarding the condition Trump left the country are provably false.
“Trump has become the first president since Herbert Hoover during the Great Depression to depart office with fewer jobs in the country than when he entered,” ABC News reported on the day Joe Biden was sworn-in as President. “The lack of leadership during the [COVID] health crisis was not only deadly — with thousands of Americans dying every day — but also disastrous for the economy.”
READ MORE: ‘No Labels Is a Lethal Scam’ Warns Top Constitutional Law Attorney
Mace concluded, “Donald Trump’s record in his first term should tell every American how vital it is he be returned to office.”
Many were quick to remind the South Carolina Republican of her words just three years ago.
One critic posted video of Mace on CNN that appears to be from the day after the insurrection. In it she blasts “the rhetoric” from “the president on down,” including her “colleagues in Congress.”
This you, @NancyMace? https://t.co/rErWz4cYns pic.twitter.com/Ozfw9dn1jj
— Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) January 22, 2024
Attorney, former Republican, and MeidasTouch editor in chief Ron Filipkowsi writes that after “Trump endorsed a primary opponent against Mace, Mace ran up to film a thirsty video outside Trump Tower in NYC begging forgiveness, her district got redrawn more red, and now she isn’t this person anymore. She is MAGA Mace.”
And then Trump endorsed a primary opponent against Mace, Mace ran up to film a thirsty video outside Trump Tower in NYC begging forgiveness, her district got redrawn more red, and now she isn’t this person anymore. She is MAGA Mace. https://t.co/PCAXFuEFK1
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 22, 2024
“The rhetoric leading up to this vote,” Mace also said, referring to the certification of the election, “the lies that were told to the American people, this is what happens. Rhetoric has real consequences. And people died.”
The following day, described as a “former Trump supporter,” Mace told Fox News, “every accomplishment that the president has had over the past four years has been wiped out.”
“I was really afraid for my children being up there,” in the House chamber on January 6, 2021, “and the outcome was my worst fear.”
After noting that she worked to help get him elected in 2016 and he endorsed her congressional run in 2020, Mace stated point-blank, “the outcome of the rally, some of the rhetoric, led to that violence, and that was a really sad day for our nation.”
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, a former Trump supporter, says following last week’s riot “every accomplishment that the president has had over the past four years has been wiped out.” pic.twitter.com/oVwwFiPsy9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2021
One day later The Hill reported, “GOP lawmaker: Trump has no future in the Republican Party.”
“Mace was asked by Fox News host Neil Cavuto if she thinks Trump has a future in the Republican Party. ‘I do not,’ she replied. ‘I don’t know how you go forward and defend the indefensible. What happened last week was a national tragedy.'”
READ MORE: Chasten Buttigieg Blasts Ultra MAGA GOP Congresswoman’s ‘Homophobia’
Calling Trump’s name and brand “tarnished,” she added, “I don’t know how you defend what he did last week by any means.”
Former HRC press secretary and current writer and commentator Charlotte Clymer on Monday noted: “Remember: it wasn’t long ago that much of political media were desperately trying to convince us Nancy Mace is a reasonable, center-right politician. In fact, it was mere months ago. Will they press her on endorsing Trump? Of course not. That would mean having integrity.”
CNN’s Manu Raju added, “Trump endorsed Mace’s primary opponent in 2022, attacking Mace as “the terrible Nancy Mace, who really let us down.” Mace later defeated the primary opponent. Today, she endorses Trump.”
Journalist Aaron Rupar notes, “it doesn’t even dawn on Nancy Mace how incoherent she is. Women’s issues are important and that’s why I’m endorsing a guy found liable of sexual assault who overturned abortion rights.”
it doesn’t even dawn on Nancy Mace how incoherent she is. Women’s issues are important and that’s why I’m endorsing a guy found liable of sexual assault who overturned abortion rights 🥴 https://t.co/BkPE2Ho82q
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2024
Even the Biden campaign was quick to highlight Mace’s total turnabout.
Left: Nancy Mace after January 6 saying Trump’s “entire legacy was wiped out” by the “un-American” MAGA insurrection
Right: Nancy Mace today endorsing Trump, praising his “record” pic.twitter.com/X2G70Ow4gi
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 22, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Political Discrimination’: Florida Republicans Push for State to Pay Trump’s Legal Bills
Florida Republican state lawmakers have crafted legislation that would direct millions of dollars in state funds to be used to pay attorneys fees for victims of “political discrimination,” and would use the Dept. of Motor Vehicles as a conduit to allow Floridians to donate additional payments to a fund.
The bill is designed to help Donald Trump pay some of his legal expenses, millions of which are already being paid through Trump’s super-PAC. If passed and signed into law, could hand the ex-president up to $5 million.
The legislation has already won the endorsement from Jimmy Patronis, the state’s Republican chief financial officer, who for months has been publicly calling for taxpayers to pay to defend Trump from criminal charges,” Politico reports.
Patronis says having taxpayers pay millions of dollars in Trump legal expenses makes good fiscal sense.
READ MORE: ‘MAGA Mace’: Trump Endorsement Sparks Massive Criticism for GOP Congresswoman
“If we can help and support a Florida candidate for the White House, that’s just good from a dollars and cents perspective,” Patronis said. “From all the decisions the federal government makes with regard to military installations, to roads, to disaster aid — it’s in Florida’s best interest to make sure their champion for the President is allowed a fair shot at the White House without being taken down by some fake witch-hunt.”
In a separate statement, Florida Politics reports, Patronis added: “We’ve got a Florida Man — Donald Trump — running for President, and he’s facing ongoing legal challenges from Democrats in New York, Washington D.C., and Atlanta.”
“The Left is really good at weaponizing the courts,” he claimed, “and because President (Joe) Biden is so unpopular, they’re not just trying to beat Trump at the ballot box, they’re trying to throw him behind bars, which is outrageous.”
State Republican Senator Ileana Garcia, who served in the Trump administration, in the Trump 2016 election campaign, and is the founder of Latinas for Trump, is also in support of the novel legislation.
“We’re in the midst of an historic moment where we’re watching an election that’s trying to be stolen by left wing prosecutors, the Biden Administration and even Blue States,” Garcia said in a statement. “They’re not trying to win at the ballot box; they’re trying to keep President Trump off the ballot by weaponizing the courts. Having a Floridian in the White House is good for our state — and anything we can do to support Florida Presidential candidates, like President Trump, will not only benefit our state, but our nation.”
READ MORE: ‘No Labels Is a Lethal Scam’ Warns Top Constitutional Law Attorney
‘No Labels Is a Lethal Scam’ Warns Top Constitutional Law Attorney
One of the nation’s top constitutional law attorneys, the well-known University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University, Laurence Tribe, blasted the dark money group No Labels on Monday, calling it a “lethal scam.”
No Labels, which insists it is not a political party while attempting to get a potential candidate on the 2024 presidential ballot, reportedly is now “openly floating” a plot to throw the November election into the U.S. House of Representatives, which would mostly likely hand the White House back to Donald Trump.
“Yet as it works to gain ballot access, it has to ask voters in some states to identify themselves as members of the No Label party,” The Wall Street Journal reported in November, noting that since it technically is not a political party it does not legally have to identify its donors.
Last week, Esquire‘s Charles P. Pierce took a look at No Labels, concluding it “claims to be born from the horrible divisiveness of our current politics. In reality, it is a fully begotten child of Citizens United. Mother Jones ran through the roster of the people funding No Labels and found that it is thickly infested with bet-hedging plutocrats.”
The New Republic earlier this month observed, “far from coming together to defeat a fascist threat, as one might expect, the Democratic Party is splintering into factionalism. This begins with the centrists behind the No Labels movement. Just before Christmas, they did something absolutely gobsmacking, which got very little attention because of the timing. In a December 21 briefing for reporters, No Labels officials floated the possibility of forming a ‘coalition government’ with one of the major parties in the event that no candidate for president receives 270 electoral votes.”
RELATED: ‘Biggest Threat to Our Survival’: Experts Blast No Labels and Third Party Candidates as Manchin Tests the Waters
“Put that way, it sounds relatively benign,” TNR editor Michael Tomasky explained. “It is, however, anything but. No Labels chief strategist Ryan Clancy explicitly mentioned, according to NBC News’s account, the possibility that the election could be tossed to the House of Representatives, where deals could be cut to determine a winner. This has happened before, in 1824 (also in 1800, but 1824 is the relevant case). Those who know their history will recall that this exercise in horse-trading, in which Henry Clay threw his support to John Quincy Adams and became his secretary of state, has gone down in political lore by the name the ‘corrupt bargain.’ And No Labels is bragging about emulating it!”
Highly-popular Boston College professor of history Heather Cox Richardson on Saturday served up more insight into the House of Representatives gambit.
“I am exceedingly concerned about the Twelfth Amendment,” she wrote. “John Eastman suggested using it in 2020, and it could be central to stealing the 2024 election by throwing the vote to the House, where each state has a single vote. South Dakota would have as much power as California.”
There’s been talk that both U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) have been considering presidential runs on a No Labels ticket. Congressman Phillips has been running in the Democratic primary but has not gained much traction.
Phillips is polling at just over 3% among Democrats, a little more than half of where Marianne Williamson is, according to FiveThirtyEight.
READ MORE: ‘Jailing and Killing Americans’: Expert Issues Warning on Trump’s Latest Claim
Meanwhile, noting the Minnesota Democratic congressman’s “long-shot” primary bid against President Biden, The New York Times reported, “if it appeared the general election would be a rematch between Mr. Biden and Donald J. Trump,” Phillips said “he would consider running on the ticket of No Labels.”
“It would have to be a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch that shows Joe Biden is almost certain to lose,” Phillips told The Times. “That is the only condition in which I would even entertain a conversation with any alternative.”
Pointing to Manchin and Phillips, political commentator Lindy Li alleged, “No Labels is a pro-Trump PAC designed to fracture Democrats.”
“It’s funded by GOP billionaires like Clarence Thomas’s sugar daddy, Harlan Crow,” she added, warning: “Stay the hell away from this scam to get Trump back in power.”
Professor Tribe responded to Li’s remarks, writing: “No Labels is a lethal scam. It could end democracy if it tosses the 2024 presidential election into the House, where each state has exactly one vote.”
READ MORE: E. Jean Carroll Trial Postponed Over Illness After Trump’s Courthouse Arrival
The Atlantic’s Norman Ornstein, an Emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), responded to Richardson’s warning with one of his own: “Because of the red tint of so many small rural states, Republicans usually have more state delegations than Democrats, even if they lose the majority. This is a path to a Trump presidency engineered by the vile No Labels.”
Tribe weighed in on Ornstein’s warning by adding, “Even if ‘No Labels’ fails to carry any state, it might shift a close state into Trump’s column or win a single district in Maine or Nebraska, the two states that don’t use a winner-takes-all system, and thus toss the whole election into the House, where Trump would have the edge.”
E. Jean Carroll Trial Postponed Over Illness After Trump’s Courthouse Arrival
Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan postponed Monday’s E. Jean Carroll defamation trial during which Donald Trump had said he was going to testify, after one of the jurors and Trump attorney Alina Habba both reported feeling ill. Habba noted she may have been exposed to COVID as both her parents have tested positive but she said she has tested negative.
MSNBC legal analyst and anchor Katie Phang reported Donald Trump was standing in between Habba and another of his attorneys, and “none of the three is wearing a mask,” according to her on-site producer.
The Messenger reported the juror has “a fever and nausea,” and that Judge Kaplan “instructed the juror to go home and take a COVID-19 test.”
Habba also has a fever.
“When he was walking out, Trump, wearing a scowl on his face, knocked the last bench in the gallery of the courtroom twice with a closed fist,” The Messenger added. “Citing the New Hampshire primary, Habba asked to delay Trump’s testimony until Wednesday, but Carroll’s counsel opposed that request.”
The jury trial is to determine damages Donald Trump must pay to E. Jean Carroll for defamation. Carroll is asking for $10 million.
READ MORE: Haley’s Latest: America Isn’t Racist But Racism is Just One of ‘Our Little Kinks’
