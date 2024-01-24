News
Manchin Blasts Biden as He Ramps Up Rumors of Possible Third Party Run
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) this week proudly praised the Inflation Reduction Act – which he helped write –and its impact on the manufacture of electric vehicles, then blasted President Joe Biden for working to ensure EV chargers are available to more Americans across the county. He then teased out a possible third-party presidential run.
“I enjoyed seeing the latest cars & trucks at the DC Auto Show,” declared Manchin, who is traveling the country on a nationwide “listening” tour and on Wednesday “teased a potential third-party presidential bid” to challenge President Biden. “I’m especially proud that, thanks to the #InflationReductionAct, many new EVs will be fully assembled in North America and have battery components and minerals sourced from the US & reliable partners.”
I enjoyed seeing the latest cars & trucks at the DC Auto Show. I’m especially proud that, thanks to the #InflationReductionAct, many new EVs will be fully assembled in North America and have battery components and minerals sourced from the US & reliable partners. pic.twitter.com/OrrKsdDjC2
— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) January 22, 2024
Manchin was a huge road block to Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill, which ultimately morphed into the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation the West Virginia Democratic senator helped craft after opposing the President’s signature legislation. In addition to successfully helping reduce inflation, the Inflation Reduction Act reduces the federal deficit, lowers prescription drug prices, increases domestic energy production. It is also “driving investment in clean energy,” according to an October Goldman Sachs report.
READ MORE: Former Trump Press Secretary Serves up Surprise Praise for Biden on Fox News
Manchin, who is not running for ere-election, has been ranked as one of the most vulnerable Senators. He’s also ranked as “one of the most unpopular.”
As Chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Manchin in 2022 earned nearly a half-million dollars from his family’s coal business. A new report last week at The American Prospect revealed his top Senate staffers are “heading for the exits, wooed by a familiar landing spot: the oil and gas industry.” Manchin’s “longtime press aide’s move to ExxonMobil is the latest in a long line of revolving-door spinners.”
While supporting the manufacture of electric vehicles and praising his own legislation for ensuring more EVs are assembled in North America and from U.S. parts, Manchin appeared angered that once the automobiles are sold, his own constituents would be among those eligible to receive tax credits for EV chargers.
Manchin in a statement Tuesday slammed President Biden’s policy on who can qualify for an electric vehicle charger tax credit, claiming it “spits in the face of rural America,” according to The Hill.
“The Biden administration released guidance last week that offers a broad definition of nonurban — including any census tract where at least 10 percent of blocks have not been designated as urban areas,” The Hill reports. “Ultimately, the tax credit will be available to about two-thirds of Americans, according to the White House.”
Manchin also called it “just another example in a long line of this Administration’s attempts to force electric vehicles on Americans and spend money that Congress didn’t account for and doesn’t have in the budget.”
As for his potential third-party bid, Manchin on Tuesday told reporters, “Super Tuesday pretty much confirms whatever is going to happen, what we believe will happen, and we’ll see where we go from there,” Fox News reported. “But people are looking for options, and we’re going to be looking at that, too. Whether it’s me or whoever it may be, I think there’s going to be options available if it goes down the way it’s going down.”
READ MORE: ‘No Labels Is a Lethal Scam’ Warns Top Constitutional Law Attorney
Biden State of the Union Invitation Puts Abortion Rights in Spotlight
The State of the Union Address is more than a month away but President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden just made clear that full access to reproductive rights will be center stage as they announced their first guest: Kate Cox.
Cox is the Texas woman who needed a life-saving abortion and tried to obtain one in her home state legally. Her battle with Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who threatened to prosecute any medical professional who assisted her in obtaining an abortion despite a Texas court ordering she be allowed to have one, made national headlines. Later, the Texas Supreme Court overruled the lower court, blocking her from obtaining an abortion in state.
The Bidens spoke with Kate Cox over the weekend, the White House announced, to extend the invitation.
“They thanked her for her courage in sharing her story and speaking out about the impact of the extreme abortion ban in Texas,” White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, NBC News reports. “The first lady invited Kate to join her as a guest at the State of the Union and Kate accepted, so those are ways that you’re going to hear the president lift up those very personal stories.”
READ MORE: Manchin Blasts Biden as He Ramps Up Rumors of Possible Third Party Run
Cox and her husband Justin have two little children and were excited when they learned last summer a third was on the way.
“We have the two children that we absolutely adore, and yeah, the thought of having a third one added to the family was incredible,” Justin Cox told CBS News earlier this month.
“But a series of tests revealed the baby they were expecting, a girl, had trisomy 18, a genetic condition that causes severe developmental problems,” CBS News added. “According to a 2016 study, nine out of 10 infants won’t survive more than a year. And for Kate and Justin’s baby, the prognosis was even more grim.”
Kate said they were told the “best-case scenario” was that their baby would live for maybe a week, but she too was at risk of dying from the pregnancy.
READ MORE: Former Trump Press Secretary Serves up Surprise Praise for Biden on Fox News
“I didn’t want to watch her suffer. That would be very hard. She would have had to be placed directly on to hospice. There’s no treatment that can be done,” Kate Cox explained. “We know a lot of the trisomy 18 babies don’t survive birth, so I could lose her at any point in the pregnancy. There’s risk of infection, risk of uterine rupture. And we want more children as well, so what does that mean for future pregnancies?”
“I was shocked,” she added, “that the state of Texas wanted me to continue a pregnancy where I would have to wait until a baby dies in my belly, or dies at birth, or lives for days, and put my own health at risk, and a future pregnancy at risk.”
President Biden once again delivered remarks in support of abortion and reproductive rights on Tuesday, demanding Congress codify Roe v. Wade.
Watch below or at this link.
Biden administration announces new abortion initiatives on Roe anniversary pic.twitter.com/UrFWIXPNJi
— House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) January 23, 2024
READ MORE: Eric Trump Alleges ‘All-Out War on God’ Since Father’s Election Loss
Wall Street’s Bargaining With Trump Called Out by Financial Times Columnist
Financial Times columnist Edward Luce on Wednesday called out business leaders who are not only expecting Donald Trump to win the 2024 election, but are welcoming the prospect.
In fact, Luce argues that his own newspaper made a similar mistake in the 1930s when fascist leader Benito Mussolini rose to power in Italy.
“The country has been remodelled, rather than remade, under the vigorous architecture of its illustrious prime minister, Signor Mussolini,” the paper wrote in a glowing 1933 profile of fascist Italy.
Luce writes that the business community is in danger of making the same mistake if it acquiesces to Trump yet again, and he takes a hatchet to claims made by some CEOs that Trump would never really follow through on his democracy-shredding revenge fantasies should he retake the White House.
READ MORE: Racism, fascism and cruelty: Donald Trump’s New Hampshire performance in nine quotes
“America’s system remains intact because Trump was blocked from overturning it,” he argues. “He still claims the 2020 election was stolen and is running on the promise of jailing those who helped block him — among them Biden and Mark Milley, the then chairman of the U.S. joint chiefs of staff. It is conceivable that Trump would be too chaotic to redeem that promise. On the other hand, he would claim a mandate to do so. Perhaps the courts would stop him. U.S. business would be powerless.”
Luce also notes that many business leaders have shown themselves willing to compromise on their preferences for open international trade, so long as they don’t have to fork over as much money to the government each year.
“To many corporate chiefs, less globalization is a price worth paying for lower taxes,” Luce comments. “It seems that almost anything is.”
Former Trump Press Secretary Serves up Surprise Praise for Biden on Fox News
Former Trump White House press secretary and 2020 campaign national press secretary and senior advisor Kayleigh McEnany heaped praise on President Joe Biden‘s write-in victory in New Hampshire’s presidential primary Tuesday night – angering her former boss who denounced her as a “RINO,” Republican in Name Only.
“This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden,” McEnany, a Fox News host, declared. “When you look at our voter analysis, only 10% said, ‘I would not vote for Joe Biden if he’s the nominee.’ He won a plurality of voters who said he was too old. He won a majority of voters who are upset about the Gaza war. So the divides in the Democrat Party – and this is a small sample size, but – perhaps aren’t as stark as one would think. But when you look at the Republican Party, seven in 10 Nikki Haley, voters said, ‘I would not vote for Trump.’ There was a Des Moines Register poll, 43% said, ‘No, I wouldn’t vote for Trump.'”
READ MORE: Eric Trump Alleges ‘All-Out War on God’ Since Father’s Election Loss
“If I’m Trump,” McEnany continued, “I sit back and I exclusively focus on the general election, I take the posture of a presumptive nominee, I focus on number one uniting the party and number two, winning the independents, which Nikki Haley won 55% to 39%. That’s what I would do. Nikki Haley. I mean, the closest margin is 30% of the state’s ahead for all intents and purposes, he’s the presumptive nominee.”
McEnany who has been a fierce and unwavering warrior for Trump, made clear her intentions during her first White House press conference when asked if she would ever lie to reporters. She vowed she never would, only to do so minutes later.
Trump, who beat second-placed Nikki Haley in New Hampshire by just 12 points (currently, with 95% of the votes counted), was quick to berate his former top defender.
“I don’t need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox,” the ex-president angrily declared on his Truth Social platform, “Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, ‘Birdbrain,’ and she’s telling me what I can do better. Save your advice for Nikki!”
READ MORE: ‘MAGA Mace’: Trump Endorsement Sparks Massive Criticism for GOP Congresswoman
The ex-president attacked Haley after she addressed her supporters Tuesday night, angrily asking in a live speech, “Who the hell was the imposter who went up on the stage before, and like, claimed a victory?”
“I don’t get too angry. I get even,” he warned.
Haley, in a statement after the indicted ex-president spoke, called his remarks an “angry rant,” WCVB reported.
Watch McEnany’s analysis below or at this link.
Kayleigh: This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden. Only 10% said they would not vote for Biden if he was the nominee… When you look at the Republican Party, 7/10 Haley voters said they wouldn’t vote for Trump. pic.twitter.com/UDKXFH543M
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2024
READ MORE: ‘No Labels Is a Lethal Scam’ Warns Top Constitutional Law Attorney
