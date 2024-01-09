News
‘Failure Theater’: Speaker Johnson in ‘Way Over His Head’ Cry House Republicans
Just two and a half months into his job, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is leading a caucus of increasingly angered and frustrated Republicans, with some GOP lawmakers privately and even publicly attacking their new leader – after ousting their previous one.
Despite two possible federal government shutdowns looming – January 19 is the first deadline, followed by one on February 2 – House Republicans are furious that Speaker Johnson appears to be abiding by the law and a verbal agreement, one forged by his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, and President Joe Biden.
“Significant concerns growing about Mike’s ability to jump to this level and deliver conservative wins,” one “well-plugged-in” House Republican congressman told Punchbowl News. “Growing feeling that he’s in way, way over his head. As much as there was valid criticism and frustration with Kevin, Mike is struggling to grow into the job and is just getting rolled even more than McCarthy did.”
Punchbowl is calling this “Johnson’s Hell Week,” as the House will returns today “and Speaker Mike Johnson is set to get a very rough reception.”
READ MORE: Trump’s Lawyer Argues a President Could Assassinate a Political Rival and Not Be Prosecuted
“There has been a lot — and we mean truly a lot — of private griping among House Republicans about Johnson’s deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to lock in the Fiscal Responsibility Act for FY2024 spending.”
Count far-right U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) among those who are publicly griping about spending and about Johnson.
“The speaker’s office and everyone in town are trying to sell everybody a bill of goods. It’s not true,” Roy told the Washington Examiner, which notes, “When asked if he was referring to conversations about a motion to vacate and remove Johnson as speaker, Roy wouldn’t say.”
But he did say, “We’re just having the conversations we need to have about this continued failure theater.”
Monday night on CNN Rep. Roy was more forthcoming.
Asked if Republicans are going to try to oust Speaker Johnson, Roy denounced the spending bill then said, “I think there’s going to be some real conversations this week about what we need to do going forward.”
When pressed again about possibly ousting Johnson, Roy didn’t say yes but he didn’t say no.
“That’s not the road I prefer,” Roy replied. “I didn’t prefer to go down that road with Speaker McCarthy. We need to figure out how to get this all done together. But it isn’t good, and there’s a lot of my colleagues who are pretty frustrated about it, so we’ll see what happens this week.”
READ MORE: ‘Big Deal’: Trump Jr. Ignores Dad Is Accused of Sex With ‘Many Girls’ in New Epstein Doc Dump
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump’s Lawyer Argues a President Could Assassinate a Political Rival and Not Be Prosecuted
A President could order the assassination of his political rival and not ever face prosecution unless the House successfully impeached him and the Senate convicted him for that crime, according to the ex-president’s attorney, in oral arguments Tuesday morning attempting to convince judges on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals of Trump’s claims of absolute immunity.
Trump and his attorneys are arguing Donald Trump has “presidential immunity” and therefore cannot be charged, prosecuted, or tried for actions he took in the federal (and state) trials he is facing for election subversion and other unlawful acts surrounding the 2020 election and January 6 insurrection.
“There it is,” national security attorney Bradley Moss wrote on X. “Trump’s lawyers conceding that Biden could order Seal Team 6 to assassinate Trump and Biden could not be prosecuted absent impeachment and conviction.”
Moss played out the logical conclusions of Trump’s lawyer’s argument.
READ MORE: ‘That’s Not Factual’: CNN Anchor Destroys Republican Threatening to Remove Biden From the Ballot
“How would he ever get impeached, let alone convicted, if Biden could just assassinate legislators who would vote in support of that?” he posited. “Do you get how insane this is?”
“I want MAGA legal pundits to think through what they are defending here with Trump’s immunity fight: if Trump wins this argument, why would Biden even bother letting Trump make it to election day? He could have him murdered, along with GOP congressional allies, and be immune,” Moss added.
Professor of law Eric Segall, who teaches constitutional law, observed, “Trump’s Lawyer is arguing that Presidents can’t be criminally prosecuted for first degree murder unless he’s impeached first. This is a moronic argument under any and all interpretative theories, text, history, and common sense.”
Listen to the portion of Trump’s attorney, John Sauer, arguing that a president can order assassination, essentially commit murder, and not be prosecuted unless first impeached and convicted, below or at this link.
Judge: “I asked you a yes or no question. Could a president who ordered S.E.A.L. Team 6 to assassinate a political rival (and is) not impeached, would he be subject to criminal prosecution?”
Trump attorney says “qualified yes — if he is impeached and convicted first.” pic.twitter.com/OJvEbRDznj
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 9, 2024
READ MORE: Trump Demands Georgia Drop Prosecution as He Threatens to Indict Biden Amid ‘Immunity’ Claim
News
‘Kryptonite’: New Evidence Is ‘Turning Point’ in Jack Smith’s Case Against Trump Says Expert
New evidence obtained by special counsel Jack Smith “signals a turning point for the prosecution against Donald Trump,” Slate reported.
According to former federal prosecutor Dennis Aftergut, “The new evidence will be kryptonite” to Donald Trump’s defense.
Reports say the evidence, reported by ABC News, includes interviews Smith has conducted with close aides of Trump’s who have added to the record Trump’s statements during the hours on Jan. 6 where he refused to send a message asking the rioters to cease.
“Trump’s reported statements are loaded with cruelty, self-interest, and abandonment of allies. It becomes indisputable that he was using his most violent followers to try to override the voters’ will and keep himself in power,” Aftergut wrote.
Also read: Nancy Mace bludgeoned on X over Biden speech response: ‘A disgusting slap in the face’
The statements, recounted from witnesses like Trump’s communications guru Dan Scavino and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, are new because they come from people who did not testify before the Jan. 6 committee.
Scavino has reportedly confirmed to Smith that Trump himself posted his infamous Jan. 6 tweet which read, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done,” after Scavino left him by himself after failing to persuade him to “release a calming statement.”
Meadows reportedly confirmed that he heard Trump tell then–House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, “I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
He also reportedly confirmed previous testimony that Trump “didn’t want to do anything” to stop the riot.
Read the full report over at Slate.
News
‘That’s Not Factual’: CNN Anchor Destroys Republican Threatening to Remove Biden From the Ballot
A CNN anchor on Monday destroyed arguments made by the long-term Republican Secretary of State of Missouri, who threatened last week to remove President Joe Biden from the 2024 presidential election ballot in response to Colorado and Maine removing Trump, because two other elected Republican politicians have accused him of “insurrection.”
“You think that when the Supreme Court takes this up, they are going to side with President Trump, is that correct?” CNN’s Boris Sanchez asked Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
“They are going to side against people being thrown off the ballot in this sort of manner,” said Ashcroft, pausing to craft his response.
“The brief that I will be filing with the United States Supreme Court is not going to say that President Trump is a bad person. It’s not going to say that he’s a good person. What it’s going to say is that this extrajudicial means of removing people from the ballot is catastrophic to our country, if it’s allowed to continue, because if Democrats can do it, you know that Republicans will do it, and if Republicans will do it, then Democrats will do it more.”
While Sanchez did not respond to Ashcroft’s claim, the Colorado case was not brought by Democrats but by GOP and independent voters. But Sanchez was prepared and citied the Missouri state constitution to fact-check Ashcroft’s claims.
“To that point, Secretary, in order to remove President Biden from the ballot, according to your state constitution, you would need to go to court. What do you think would be your strong –” Sanchez said before being interrupted.
READ MORE: ‘I Won the Election and He Was the Loser’: Biden, Showing Anger and Passion, Torches Trump
“No, not not at all,” Ashcroft claimed.
“Your state constitution actually states that the Secretary of State lacks authority to assess qualifications of a candidate to determine whether to place a candidate’s name on a primary ballot. That’s according to Section 115-387 of your state constitution,” Sanchez explained.
“What I’m saying is, if the Supreme Court upholds the rolling out of Colorado,” Ashcroft began before Sanchez reminded him that Colorado “went to court to disqualify Trump from the ballot, so you, according to your constitution, we need to go to court.”
“Sir. Sir. Sir. Let’s just be clear,” Ashcroft urged. “First of all, you’ve already said you’re not an attorney. And you don’t know what happened in Colorado.”
“I know what happened in Colorado,” Sanchez retorted. “What I said was that I didn’t read through all of the evidence specifically to be able to qualify whether there was hearsay or not. To get back to my question, you say that you would decide to remove Joe Biden from the ballot in your state, according to your state constitution, which I just read to you from, it says you need to go to court. I’m asking you what you think your strongest argument is.”
“And I continue to try to answer your questions and you continue to try to tell me stuff that just isn’t true,” Ashcroft alleged.
“That’s not factual sir,” Sanchez charged. You made an accusation about me not knowing something, I’m sure to clarify it for you.”
He then again asked, “What is the strongest argument you would make in court to remove Joe Biden from the ballot?”
this CNN interview was an absolute disaster for Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft pic.twitter.com/qlY5UhpL7H
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2024
In a different portion of the interview, Sanchez asked Ashcroft, “what would then be your justification for removing Joe Biden from the ballot in Missouri. Has he engaged in your mind in some kind of insurrection?”
“There have been allegations that he’s engaged in insurrection,” Ashcroft alleged.
“How so?” Sanchez pressed.
“Please let me finish,” Ashcroft said, with Sanchez stating, “You can’t say something like that and not back it up.”
After complaining he was being interrupted, Ashcroft asked, “Are you scared of the truth?
“I’m not terrified of the truth at all. It seems like you might be,” Sanchez quipped.
READ MORE: ‘Big Deal’: Trump Jr. Ignores Dad Is Accused of Sex With ‘Many Girls’ in New Epstein Doc Dump
After mentioning “allegations,” Ashcroft said, “President Trump has never been adjudicated in court law.”
“What did Joe Biden do, in your mind, that equates insurrection? What allegations are you talking about?” Sanchez demanded.
“Um, I have seen allegations from the Lieutenant Governor of Texas, that has said that Joe Biden has been part of insurrection or rebellion,” Ashcroft replied. We’ve seen governor of Florida say the same thing.”
“Insurrection over what? What did the [Lt. governor of Texas say that Joe Biden was causing an insurrection over? If you’re gonna make the claim, give me give me some specifics. Are you just gonna tie the governor of Texas or Florida? And not actually say what they are arguing? Do you know what they are arguing?
BORIS SANCHEZ: What would be your justification for removing Joe Biden from the ballot in Missouri?
JAY ASHCROFT: There have been allegations that he’s engaged in insurrection
SANCHEZ: How so?
ASHCROFT: Um, I’ve seen allegations from the lieutenant governor of Texas pic.twitter.com/687uqKyCUw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2024
Watch both portions of the interview above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘We Need to Turn Mickey Mouse Into a Nazi’: How the Far Right Openly Plots to Attack the Left
Trending
- News20 hours ago
‘Big Deal’: Trump Jr. Ignores Dad Is Accused of Sex With ‘Many Girls’ in New Epstein Doc Dump
- News1 day ago
Trump Demands Georgia Drop Prosecution as He Threatens to Indict Biden Amid ‘Immunity’ Claim
- News18 hours ago
‘That’s Not Factual’: CNN Anchor Destroys Republican Threatening to Remove Biden From the Ballot
- News1 day ago
Judge Tanya Chutkan Latest Victim of Swatting: Report
- News24 hours ago
Watch Live: Biden Speaks at Church Where White Supremacist Massacred 9 Black Worshippers
- News3 hours ago
‘Kryptonite’: New Evidence Is ‘Turning Point’ in Jack Smith’s Case Against Trump Says Expert
- News2 hours ago
Trump’s Lawyer Argues a President Could Assassinate a Political Rival and Not Be Prosecuted
- News5 seconds ago
‘Failure Theater’: Speaker Johnson in ‘Way Over His Head’ Cry House Republicans