Trump Refuses to Respond When Asked to Tell Supporters ‘No Violence’

In his first campaign speech of the year, on Friday, just outside of Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden drew distinctions between what he called his fight for American democracy and Donald Trump’s attacks on it.

“Trump won’t do what an American president must do,” President Biden told supporters in what The New York Times called a “blistering” speech that delivered a “ferocious condemnation” in “searing language” against his likely 2024 election opponent, Donald Trump.

“He refuses to denounce political violence. So hear me clearly,” Biden declared loudly. “I’ll say what Donald Trump won’t. Political violence is never, ever acceptable in the United States political system. Never, never, never. It has no place in a democracy. None.”

Biden: I’ll say what Donald Trump won’t. Political violence is never acceptable in the United States pic.twitter.com/DoQglABdob — Acyn (@Acyn) January 5, 2024

On Tuesday, Donald Trump appeared to validate Biden’s allegations.

Speaking to reporters in D.C. after an appeals court heard oral arguments in Trump’s efforts to secure absolute immunity for all acts he committed as President, Trump, walking away, was asked if he would tell his supporters to not engage in violence.

RELATED: Trump’s Lawyer Argues a President Could Assassinate a Political Rival and Not Be Prosecuted

“Mr. Trump, you just used the word ‘bedlam.’ Will you tell your supporters now, no matter what, no violence?” Trump was asked.

He did not stop. He did not answer. He “just walked out.”

Reporter: “You just used the word ‘bedlam.’ Will you tell your supporters now, no matter what, no violence?” *Donald Trump continues walking away* pic.twitter.com/OCgYkUf7rv — The Recount (@therecount) January 9, 2024

Responding to Trump’s decision to not answer the question, some, like former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh, expressed outrage.

“Trump has always wanted there to be violence committed in his defense. He wanted violence on January 6th, and he’ll want violence again this year,” Walsh said.

