‘Big Deal’: Trump Jr. Ignores Dad Is Accused of Sex With ‘Many Girls’ in New Epstein Doc Dump

Donald Trump Jr. says it’s a “big deal” that one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims named Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Sir Richard Branson as among those who were recorded having sex in Monday’s court document release, but he left out another prominent name on the so-called list: his father, Donald Trump, who was accused of being videotaped having sex with “many girls,” according to the Epstein victim, in a Daily Mail report. The victim later retracted her allegations, citing the need to protect her family.

“This seems like a big deal and if true why has nothing been done about it?” Trump Jr. wrote on the social media site X (screenshot below). “Breaking News: Court documents allege Jeffrey Epstein recorded sex tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Sir Richard Branson.”

That news may have come from the Daily Mail, which reported Monday, “Donald Trump named in latest Epstein documents: [Epstein victim] Sarah Ransome said he had sex with ‘many girls’ in email where she also claimed pedophile had tapes of the ex-president, Richard Branson, Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton.”

“Jeffrey Epstein kept blackmail videos that showed Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Richard Branson having sex with women he supplied them with, according to the latest bombshell claims in newly-unsealed court documents,” Daily Mail reported Monday. “Ransome claimed in those emails that Trump had sex with ‘many girls’, including a friend of hers who is not named, who she says also slept with Bill Clinton and Virgin billionaire Richard Branson.”

But Ransome “retracted all her claims, telling [DailyMail.com columnist Maureen Callahan] she wanted to ‘walk away from this’, citing fears for her family,” the Mail adds. “In 2019, The New Yorker said Ransome admitted to ‘inventing’ the tapes.”

The New York Post also reports a Trump advisor and a spokesperson for Virgin, owned by Branson, denied the claims.

The Independent adds that “Donald Trump’s alleged ‘sexual proclivities’” were “graphically detailed in new Epstein documents.” And Newsweek calls Monday’s documents release the “Worst One for Trump Yet.”

This is far from the first time Trump has been tied to “inappropriate behavior.”

“At least 18 women have accused Donald Trump of varying inappropriate behavior,” ABC News reported in 2020, “including allegations of sexual harassment or sexual assault. All but two came forward with their accusations before or during his first bid for the White House.”

Last year Trump was found civilly liable for sexual abuse, and the judge in that case later stated it could be said he raped his victim, journalist E. Jean Carroll.

See the screenshot of Trump Jr.’s post below or at this link.