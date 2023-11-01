News
Former Trump Official Suggests ‘We Are Getting Close’ to Christians Having to Take Up Arms
Former Trump administration official and unabashed Christian nationalist William Wolfe spoke at a “Jesus And Politics” conference earlier this month, where he railed against “cowardly” Christians and warned that “we are getting close” to a point where Christians will have to “heed the call to arms.”
Wolfe framed his remarks by quoting extensively from a 1758 sermon delivered by Virginia evangelist Samuel Davies to a militia during the French And Indian War.
“Cowardly leadership is a curse upon God’s people,” Wolfe declared. “And the bad news is we are led by cowards.”
Wolfe then read a portion from the 1758 sermon in which Davies declared that in a time of war when Christians are “in danger by the loss of our religion,” then “even the God of Peace proclaims by His providence, ‘To arms!’ Then the sword is, as it were, consecrated to God; and the art of war becomes a part of our religion.”
“If we have ever lived in a point in time in American history since then that we could argue that now is the time to arms again, I think we are getting close,” Wolfe then proclaimed. “Even though as Christians we seek peace, when the enemy is pressed upon us, if we fail to heed the call to arms, then we are acting as cowards.”
“To be ruled by cowards in a time of war is a curse, because God hates cowards,” Wolfe concluded.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Damning Document Produced in Court Shows Trump Knew He Lost Election Before Leaving Office: Expert
Prosecutors for New York Attorney General Letitia James produced a document in court Wednesday during the $250 million business fraud civil trial of Donald Trump that one legal expert says shows the ex-president knew he did not win the 2020 election, and had planned to return to private life.
The document, as The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld reports, shows Donald Trump “restored himself” as trustee of the Trump Organization on Jan. 15, 2021, just days before leaving office.
Professor at NYU Law and former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weismann, the well-known MSNBC legal analyst, jumped on Klasfeld’s social media post.
“BREAKING in NY civil Trump case,” Weissmann wrote on X. “This document could be hugely important to Jack Smith and Fani Willis,” the Special Counsel prosecuting Trump for his efforts to overturn he election and in the Espionage Act case over classified documents, and the Georgia District Attorney also prosecuting Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.
READ MORE: Judge Cannon Appears Likely to Hand Trump Yet Another Trial Delay
Weissman says the document “would show that Trump knew, at least as of 1/15/21, that he had not won the election and was returning to his private life & business.”
On January 11, 2017, President-elect Donald Trump held an hour-long press conference, complete with prop folders. His attorney claimed the president-elect had “relinquished leadership and management of the Trump Organization,” and handed “complete and total control” of his business empire to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Alan Weisselberg.
That, according to ProPublica, did not happen until at least January 23, 2021.
Reporters were blocked from being able to examine the documents.
Update: The Trump team did not allow the press to see the contents of the folders. Photo by Noah Gray/CNN pic.twitter.com/zKc9fv3Sba
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017
News
Judge Cannon Appears Likely to Hand Trump Yet Another Trial Delay
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon appears prepared to support Donald Trump’s latest request, handing the ex-president facing criminal felony charges under the Espionage Act yet another delay.
Trump’s legal team has “repeatedly complained to the judge in the Mar-a-Lago criminal document-mishandling case that they haven’t had proper access to classified evidence in the case as they prepare for a trial next May,” CNN reports. “Those complaints have evolved into the Trump team asking Cannon to postpone the trial ‘until at least mid-November 2024,'” which would be after the election Trump is trying to win, reportedly to keep him out of prison.
“No immediate ruling from Judge Cannon on Trump’s bid to delay classified documents trial set for May,” reports Politico’s Josh Gerstein after Wednesday’s hearing ended, “but she was skeptical of prosecutors’ arguments that the case can be kept more or less on track.”
READ MORE: Johnson Mocks Reports GOP Plan to Defund IRS Will Cost US Taxpayers Up to $90 Billion
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell appeared to reach the same assessment:
“Judge Cannon appeared inclined to delay the timetable for Trump classified docs case, saying at hearing she would enter order as soon as possible on adjustments to the schedule — repeatedly noted prospect of clashes w 2020 case in DC set to start in March.”
The Washington Post confirms, reporting that Judge Cannon “suggested at a hearing Wednesday that she might push back the planned trial timeline, citing the potential complications with the former president’s three other criminal cases.”
“I’m having a hard time seeing how this work can be accomplished in this compressed time frame,” Judge Cannon said of deadlines she herself created.
News
Johnson Mocks Reports GOP Plan to Defund IRS Will Cost US Taxpayers Up to $90 Billion
Speaker Mike Johnson is mocking and dismissing several reports finding House Republicans’ legislation allegedly “offsetting” $14.3 billion in emergency funding for Israel to fight Hamas terrorists by defunding the IRS will cost U.S. taxpayers up to $90 billion.
Republicans want to gut a portion of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which increases funding for IRS to pursue taxpayers who make over $400,000 annually but are not paying the appropriate amount of taxes.
Republicans’ “plan to ‘offset’ Israel aid will cost $90 billion, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel tells me,” reports The Washington Post’s congressional economics correspondent Jacob Bogage.
“All of those funds go to increased scrutiny on tax evasion going on at the highest wealth levels,” Werfel also told him.
READ MORE: Mike Johnson Collaborated for Years With Discredited ‘Ex-Gay’ Group to Target Teens
“The nonpartisan budget office [CBO] estimated that the GOP bill would add $12.5 billion to the deficit through 2033 — far less than Werfel’s estimate of $90 billion — and projected it would result in $26.8 billion in lost tax revenue,” The Post reports separately, but that CBO estimate methodology was dictated by the direction House Republicans put in the bill on how the CBO was allowed to calculate the legislation’s impact.
Noted economist and professor Justin Wolfers blasted right-wing writer Stephen Moore, pointing out that “Funding the IRS pays for itself (plus some)…”
Funding the IRS pays for itself (plus some), you fraud. https://t.co/4eOa3QeTPs pic.twitter.com/uQmciA2FAI
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) October 31, 2023
“Reminder,” commented civil rights and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler, Speaker Johnson “is attempting to use a terrorist attack to save tax cheats $90B EVEN WHILE the single solitary thing House GOP has done since January is pursue Hunter Biden for tax crimes.”
Responding to one report that says House Republicans’ bill would cost $27 billion, The White House’s Andrew Bates writes: “That’s a hell of a price the @HouseGOP wants to make Americans pay just so they can politicize defense support for Israel and give Russia a pass for killing Ukrainians with Iranian weapons.”
Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Fox News asked Speaker Johnson if he was “surprised” by the CBO’s projection.
RELATED: ‘There Are American Hostages’: House GOP Slammed for ‘Exploiting a War to Pass a Tax Cut’
“Only in Washington when you cut spending do they call it an increase in the deficit,” replied Johnson, mocking both the CBO and its score of the GOP legislation.
Watch Johnson below or at this link.
NEW: @SpeakerJohnson on CBO score for his Israel aid package: “Only in Washington when you cut spending do they call it an increase in the deficit” pic.twitter.com/8C0fY5THGt
— Kelly Phares (@kellyfphares) November 1, 2023
Trending
- News2 days ago
Why Did Mike Johnson Scrub 69 Podcasts From His Website?
- News3 days ago
Trump Threatens to Prosecute Biden in Tirade Asking Why the President Didn’t Indict Him in 2020
- News2 days ago
George Santos Could Probably Be Expelled – if Speaker Johnson Would Allow It: Report
- News2 days ago
‘There Are American Hostages’: House GOP Slammed for ‘Exploiting a War to Pass a Tax Cut’
- News1 day ago
‘Despicable’: Mayorkas Decimates Hawley
- News2 days ago
‘You Are Aren’t You? Yes You Are’: Fox Host Slams Republican Moving Toward Shutdown
- News1 day ago
Comer and Jordan Target DC Investigation of Right Wing Activist Behind Trump SCOTUS Justices
- News2 days ago
House Republican Brags About Using Emergency Israel Aid Bill as Tool to Corner Congress