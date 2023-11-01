Former Trump Official Suggests ‘We Are Getting Close’ to Christians Having to Take Up Arms

Former Trump administration official and unabashed Christian nationalist William Wolfe spoke at a “Jesus And Politics” conference earlier this month, where he railed against “cowardly” Christians and warned that “we are getting close” to a point where Christians will have to “heed the call to arms.”

Wolfe framed his remarks by quoting extensively from a 1758 sermon delivered by Virginia evangelist Samuel Davies to a militia during the French And Indian War.

“Cowardly leadership is a curse upon God’s people,” Wolfe declared. “And the bad news is we are led by cowards.”

Wolfe then read a portion from the 1758 sermon in which Davies declared that in a time of war when Christians are “in danger by the loss of our religion,” then “even the God of Peace proclaims by His providence, ‘To arms!’ Then the sword is, as it were, consecrated to God; and the art of war becomes a part of our religion.”

“If we have ever lived in a point in time in American history since then that we could argue that now is the time to arms again, I think we are getting close,” Wolfe then proclaimed. “Even though as Christians we seek peace, when the enemy is pressed upon us, if we fail to heed the call to arms, then we are acting as cowards.”

“To be ruled by cowards in a time of war is a curse, because God hates cowards,” Wolfe concluded.

