‘Leave My Children Alone’: Trump Launches Tirade Attacking Judge and Attorney General

Just hours before the start of a days-long series of witness stand appearances by three of his adult children, Donald Trump launched an overnight tirade attacking the judge and attorney general in his $250 million civil fraud trial, demanding the judge “leave my children alone.”

Trump, already under two gag orders, including one by the New York Supreme Court justice presiding over this case, began his attacks at 2:28 AM Wednesday. Donald Trump Jr. is slated to testify in the trial Wednesday. Eric Trump is expected on Thursday. Donald Trump is scheduled to take the witness stand on Monday. Ivanka Trump is slated to testify on November 8, after losing a bid to avoid a subpoena.

“State lawyers are expected to rest their case after that, giving Trump’s lawyers a chance to call their own witnesses,” ABC News reports.

READ MORE: Is the Ethics Committee’s Massive Investigation Into George Santos Wrapping Up?

In his first post, Trump called the trial “Rigged,” New York Attorney General Letitia James “Racist,” and Judge Arthur Engoron “developer Hating.” He labeled his own former attorney Michael Cohen a “SleazeBag Lawyer.”

He closed by saying, “there is no Victim (except me!). Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!”

That was followed by two more posts Wednesday morning, largely regurgitating his past claims.

Calling Judge Engoron “a political hack,” Trump charged he is “doing the dirty work for the Democrat Party. I was not even given the option of a jury.”

After again calling the case “Rigged,” he aded, “my Financial Statements are GREAT! There was no fraud.”

He also levied his usual claims of “witch hunt” and “election interference.”

READ MORE: ‘Despicable’: Mayorkas Decimates Hawley

Trump then complained that “The State won 100% of their motions, including the fastest trial date for such a case in memory, ‘with no extensions for anything.’ I’m being ‘railroaded’ at a level never seen before.”

He complained that Judge Engoron “put a RIDICULOUS GAG ORDER ON ME, which we will appeal. He fines me at levels never seen before. The A.G.’s people are thrilled, but can’t believe it is happening. Engoron is crazy, totally unhinged, and dangerous – Our Judicial System has gone to HELL.”

Trump last month was fined first $5000, and later $10,000, for violating his gag order twice. The gag order only bars Trump from publicly attacking the judge’s staff.

The Messenger has a live video feed outside the courtroom. Watch below or at this link.

Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead