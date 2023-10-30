News
Why Did Mike Johnson Scrub 69 Podcasts From His Website?
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), who House Republicans unanimously voted for last week, has scrubbed his personal website, apparently deleting all 69 weekly podcasts he and his wife Kelly began recording last year.
Kelly Johnson’s business website, Onward Christian Counseling, has also been scrubbed. HuffPost reports she “runs a counseling business that advocates the belief that homosexuality is comparable to bestiality and incest, according to its operating documents.” Attempts to access both websites now result in an “Error” message, although those web addresses have been archived.
Speaker Johnson has been described as a far-right Christian nationalist and Christian dominionist.
Last week, after Johnson was elected the third-most powerful official in America, Politico published a profile on “the Christian nationalist ideas that shaped House Speaker Mike Johnson.” The New York Times wrote, “The new House speaker has put his faith at the center of his political career, and aligned himself with a newer cohort of conservative Christianity that some describe as Christian nationalism.”
An MSNBC columnist last week wrote, “Mike Johnson’s Christian nationalist track record isn’t a mystery — it’s a tragedy,” and added, “The new speaker cut his teeth trying to erode the separation of church and state and abortion and LGBTQ rights as a lawyer for the Alliance Defense Fund.”
On Thursday, in a Daily Beast opinion piece, David Rothkopf wrote, “Here’s Why Mike Johnson Is More Dangerous Than Donald Trump.”
“In interviews he has spoken of the fact that ‘We don’t live in a democracy’ we live in a ‘Biblical republic,'” Rothkop said. “He asserts this was because the founders sought to follow a ‘biblical admonition’—which must be a reference to a different group of people than those I cited at the outset. In the same set of remarks he described democracy derisively as ‘two wolves and a lamb deciding what is for dinner.'”
A Louisiana-based weekly, reporting on Johnson’s podcasts says the episodes are “focused primarily on politely and genially supporting the anti-civil rights and anti-human rights agenda at the heart of evangelical-infused Republican politics.”
Speaker Johnson and his wife published the 69 podcasts, “Truth Be Told with Mike and Kelly Johnson,” with individual titles including, “Who We Are and How We Should Lead (in Washington and Around the World).” Or, “How to Stand for Religious Freedom & Address the ‘Separation of Church and State,'” which he calls, “one of the most important–and most misunderstood–principles in American society today.”
Another, “Responding Biblically to ‘Pride Month’ and the Culture Wars,” reads: “As truth is now openly challenged and a deluge of huge cultural issues are hitting close to home for every American, it’s becoming more important than ever for all people of good conscience, and certainly Christians, to be able to think through the issues and respond appropriately. In this episode, Mike and Kelly discuss the impact of the explosive documentary, ‘What is a Woman?,’ how conservatives and traditionalists are finally awakening from their slumber and fighting back, and what the Bible says about our specific approach to the culture wars. They also discuss the new initiative to recognize June as ‘Fidelity Month,’ to help restore Americans’ belief in the importance of values like patriotism, religion, family, and community.”
Huffpost’s report on Kelly Johnson’s business point to an operating agreement and adds, “Onward Christian Counseling Services is grounded in the belief that sex is offensive to God if it is not between a man and a woman married to each other. It puts being gay, bisexual or transgender in the same category as someone who has sex with animals or family members, calling all of these examples of ‘sexual immorality.'”
Meanwhile, notes for the couple’s podcast last year titled, “Biblical Responses to a Divided Nation (A Conversation with Ken Ham, CEO of Answers in Genesis),” read: “In this episode, Mike and Kelly have an important discussion with Ken Ham, the CEO and founder of the Answers in Genesis ministry, the highly-acclaimed Creation Museum, and the world-renowned Ark Encounter theme park in Kentucky. His books have sold more than 3 million copies, and his latest publication, Divided Nation: Cultures in Chaos & A Conflicted Church, explains what is happening in our society, why persecution is increasing and more and more people are rejecting the truth of Scripture, and what Christians ought to DO about it. As he reminds us, ‘it only takes one generation to lose a culture’–and we must act now before it’s too late.”
Johnson may have scrubbed his personal website, but the podcasts have not been removed from other sources including Apple Podcasts.
Comer and Jordan Target DC Investigation of Right Wing Activist Behind Trump SCOTUS Justices
Two of the House of Representatives’ most powerful committee chairs, Republicans Jim Comer and Jim Jordan, are targeting the District of Columbia’s Attorney General’s reported investigation into Leonard Leo, a right-wing judicial activist who heads a myriad of dark money groups and has worked to help pick or confirm every Republican-appointed U.S. Supreme Court Justice who currently sits on the nation’s highest court.
Leonard Leo has strong ties to the ultra-conservative Federalist Society, which then-President Donald Trump used as a recommendation engine for his Supreme Court nominees. Leo served in different roles at the Federalist Society for more than a quarter century.
Calling him a “conservative activist,” The Washington Post in 2019 reported, “Leonard Leo helped conservative nonprofits raise $250 million from mostly undisclosed donors in recent years to promote conservative judges and causes.”
That was before a single donor handed Leonard Leo $1.6 billion to remake the federal judiciary.
“In the largest known political advocacy donation in U.S. history, industrialist Barre Seid funded a new group run by Federalist Society co-chair Leonard Leo, who guided Trump’s Supreme Court picks and helped end federal abortion rights,” ProPublica reported last year. The investigative nonprofit called Leo “one of the prime architects of conservatives’ efforts to reshape the American judicial system, including the Supreme Court.”
In August, Politico reported that “Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb is investigating judicial activist Leonard Leo and his network of nonprofit groups, according to a person with direct knowledge of the probe.” Schwalb’s office has not confirmed the existence of the investigation.
“The scope of the investigation is unclear. But it comes after POLITICO reported in March that one of Leo’s nonprofits — registered as a charity — paid his for-profit company tens of millions of dollars in the two years since he joined the company. A few weeks later, a progressive watchdog group filed a complaint with the D.C. attorney general and the IRS requesting a probe into what services were provided and whether Leo was in violation of laws against using charities for personal enrichment.”
Now, as The Messenger first reported Monday, House Oversight Committee Chair Jim Comer and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan “are probing the D.C. attorney general’s investigation of the conservative legal mastermind behind the Supreme Court’s hard right turn.”
The two chairs in a Monday press release call the investigation into Leonard Leo “politically motivated.”
In their letter the pair of Republicans claim they are “concerned about potential infringement on free association and donor privacy.”
They allege Attorney General Schwalb does not have jurisdiction to investigate “because Mr. Leo and the organizations with which he is affiliated are, according to publicly available information, based outside of Washington, D.C.”
Last year, The New York Times reported the “network of increasingly influential conservative groups that Leonard A. Leo has helped to create and shape is not easily defined or quantified.”
“It is funded mostly by so-called dark money that is difficult to trace. The roster of nonprofit groups has evolved, with some ceasing operations and others being added. Mr. Leo has formal leadership roles in some groups, while he is an informal adviser to others. Most of the nonprofit groups have paid him or his for-profit firms, CRC Advisors and BH Group.”
Earlier this month ProPublica reported Leo “drew up the lists of potential justices that Donald Trump released during the 2016 campaign. He advised Trump on the nominations of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Before that, he’d helped pick or confirm the court’s three other conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, John Roberts and Samuel Alito.”
House Republican Brags About Using Emergency Israel Aid Bill as Tool to Corner Congress
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), the chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and allegedly “central to the planning of January 6,” is bragging about Speaker Mike Johnson‘s legislation tying emergency aid to help Israel combat Hamas terrorists with Republicans’ efforts to defund the IRS.
When House Republicans unveiled their bill Monday afternoon, reaction was immediate. Critics are blasting Speaker Johnson and the GOP for, as one top Democratic staffer said, “exploiting a war to pass a tax cut for the rich.”
Republicans are claiming that using funds allocated to the IRS, which President Joe Biden accomplished as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, will “offset” the $14.3 billion the bill will provide to Israel. Critics charge it will actually cost Americans more, since it hampers the IRS’ ability to collect taxes owed to the U.S.
News outlets are portraying the bill, which is Speaker Johnson’s first major act, as a play against President Joe Biden and against Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell – both of whom want aid to Israel to come from a stand-alone bill.
But Congressman Perry’s remarks may be a better peek inside House Republicans’ real goal.
“I mean, no one in America says you can fix all of America’s problems or Israel’s problems if we just hire more IRS agents,” Congressman Perry told Fox News on Monday, adding that Speaker Johnson is “going to make the the Senate Democrats and Republicans, and some Republicans in the House, and of course House Democrats choose between the IRS or supporting our greatest ally, against an unprovoked terror attack on their soil. I think it’s an easy choice, quite honestly.”
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman says Democrats will “reject” the bill immediately.
Watch Congressman Perry’s remarks below or at this link.
Scott Perry says Mike Johnson is gonna make members of Congress “choose between the IRS or supporting our greatest ally.” pic.twitter.com/syrNdyHpcu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2023
‘There Are American Hostages’: House GOP Slammed for ‘Exploiting a War to Pass a Tax Cut’
The House GOP under Speaker Mike Johnson has put forth legislation to provide aid to Israel for its war against Hamas terrorists, but in what some say is an unprecedented move Republicans are claiming they must include “offsets” to pay for the $14.3 billion package. Those “offsets,” or “pay-fors,” some say, will actually cost Americans more money: they come from cuts to the IRS.
Punchbowl News cofounder Jake Sherman reports the “offset will NEVER, EVER fly. Dems will reject it out of hand.”
Aaron Fritschner, the Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) points out: “This is not an ‘offset’ and the use of that word in this context is not appropriate. Every relevant authority from CBO [Congressional Budget Office] on down has said that cutting IRS funding this way would *increase* deficits. This isn’t an offset, it’s exploiting a war to pass a tax cut for the rich.”
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) says it is an “obvious trap set by unserious people.”
“Was this in the Bible?” Moskowitz adds, appearing to refer to the large number of reports detailing Speaker Mike Johnson’s Christian nationalism. “To choose between Israel and the IRS. This is dead in the Senate. It violates Republicans single subject spending rule. It adds to the deficit. Playing political games with Israel’s security. I will support Israel.”
“Foreign Policy and National Security being conducted as a future political mailer,” Moskowitz later added. “’You chose the IRS over Israel’. I am not going to take the bait. There are American Hostages. This is not a game.”
Fritschner goes one step further, noting that the Congressional Budget Office’s “score” of the bill’s impact “will not be accurate because the bill ends with a section in which the Republicans instruct CBO not to count the effects of the bill that increase the deficit!”
“Fool people into believing you are cutting deficits using this one weird trick,” he adds, mockingly.
Mother Jones’ Washington, D.C. Bureau Chief David Corn labels the bill, “Helping the wealthy get away with cheating on their taxes so Israel has more bombs to drop.”
Colin Seeberge, a senior adviser at the liberal public policy research organization, Center for American Progress, writes: “This isn’t a pay-for, it’s a back door tax cut for the wealthy. Just outrageous.”
Journalist John Harwood: “House GOP’s price for helping Israel: making it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes.”
Mark McDevitt, Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA), blasted Republicans: “Deeply f*cking unserious people during very f*cking serious times. What a disgrace.”
Matt Glassman, Ph.D., of Georgetown University’s Government Affairs Institute sarcastically called the GOP’s bill a “galaxy-brain move.”
“‘Offsetting’ spending by cutting IRS funding is such a galaxy-brain move, since you could also offset it by *increasing* IRS funding,” Glassman writes.
