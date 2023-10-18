News
‘Threats and Intimidation’: House Republicans Publicly Blast Jim Jordan’s ‘Tactics’
Several House Republicans opposed to voting for Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan to become Speaker are personally and publicly blasting what they allege are his “tactics” of “threats and intimidation” against them. Jordan has lost two rounds of votes, and appears to be losing rather than gaining supporters.
It’s been 15 days since Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was able to corral seven other House Republicans and oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with no plan to replace him. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise failed to garner enough votes to become Speaker last week. Now after two failed attempts, Chairman Jordan is insisting on a third round. Insiders say the Ohio Republican is likely to lose even more votes if he does.
Jordan has now “set a modern record: lowest vote tally for majority’s nominee to be speaker,” observes the Washington Post’s Paul Kane. “Just 199 Republicans voted for him on second ballot.”
“No majority nominee has received less than 200 votes in a really long time,” he adds.
As NBC News’ Scott Wong and others have reported, some Republicans suggest or even allege Jordan and his allies have been sending threatening or intimidating messages attacking members of Congress for not voting to elect Jordan as Speaker. Some say their families have also been targeted.
“Jordan backers have been sending text messages to Bacon’s wife,” Wong reported Wednesday afternoon, referring to U.S. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE).
U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) “says in a phone call with @Jim_Jordan, he raised concerns about robocalls in his district targeting his opposition to Jordan,” Wong also reports, adding: “I told him, ‘I don’t really take well to threats.”
The Washington Post’s Jacqueline Alemany reports that U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) said “in no uncertain terms: The opposition against Jordan is ‘profound.’ He notes that the people who are against Jordan do not want anything but are opposed to him ‘on principle.’ He also says Jordan’s ‘tactics’ have massively backfired.”
She adds that U.S. Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL), “echoing Womack, placed the blame for the threats to him, staff, wives, etc. squarely on Jordan: ‘He’s absolutely responsible for it. And look it doesn’t work… nobody likes to have their arm twisted.'”
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), the powerful chair of the House Appropriations Committee, Wednesday afternoon after Jordan lost again, announced, “Steve Scalise is an honorable man and has earned my vote for Speaker. This was a vote of conscience and I stayed true to my principles. Intimidation and threats will not change my position.”
U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA) on Tuesday posted video explaining what the “minority of the majority” in the House are doing, and why she is opposed to Jim Jordan as Speaker.
Here’s an update on today’s Speaker of the House vote, directly from me…..! 👇 pic.twitter.com/plpLjDxaqV
— Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (@RepJenKiggans) October 18, 2023
Wednesday afternoon she added: “I will never regret standing up for the military and for doing what’s right for Virginia’s Second District. I was a helicopter pilot in the United States Navy…threats and intimidation tactics will not change my principles and values.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
‘Yeah There Will Be a Vote Today’ Jordan Says Despite ‘Bleeding Votes’: Report
Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), under fire from some of his own GOP House colleagues who claim he and his allies have made threats against them, vowed to press on Thursday despite having lost two attempts to become Speaker and reports saying he is “bleeding votes.”
“Yeah there will be a vote today,” Chairman Jordan confirmed Thursday morning, CNN’s Manu Raju reports. Jordan lost the Speaker election Tuesday by 20 votes and Wednesday by 22 votes. He declined to ask the House for second votes each day. As of Wednesday afternoon, a third vote was expected Thursday around noon, but the timing has yet to be scheduled, and it’s not certain – despite Jordan’s claim – that there will be a vote.
“A LOT is up in the air right now in the House,” reports Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman. “No vote scheduled — not sure there will be one today.”
“Multiple GOP sources say that Jim Jordan is bleeding votes and is poised to lose even more Republicans if he goes through with a third ballot today,” CNN’s Raju adds. “One GOP member who opposes Jordan says there are about 30 R no votes.”
That appears to be by design.
Republicans voting against Jordan for Speaker say they are being subjected to threats and intimidation from Jordan and his allies. One, U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) Wednesday evening alleged credible death threats.
CBS News Thursday morning reported on the death threat allegations:
After Jordan lost more votes in the second round on Wednesday than he lost on Tuesday, CNN’s Melanie Zanona reported House Republicans opposed to Jordan becoming Speaker have been “staggering” their no votes.
“Some of Jim Jordan’s opponents tell me they’ve been purposely staggering their ‘no’ votes over multiple ballots — a strategy designed to show Jordan’s speakership opposition is only growing,” Zanona wrote. “And that’s why they tell me Jordan will bleed even more support on a third ballot.”
At least three other House Republicans are considering throwing their hats in the ring if Jordan withdraws, while some Republicans appear to be coalescing around voting to make Patrick McHenry (R-NC), the appointed Speaker Pro Tempore, a temporary Speaker to allow the House to get back to work while Republicans battle over the Speaker race.
“If there’s another … speaker’s race,” Raju notes, “it could delay consideration of the resolution to empower Patrick McHenry as a temporary speaker.”
Meanwhile, Jordan’s efforts to become Speaker have resurfaced allegations he refused to act to protect his wrestlers at Ohio State University when he served as an assistant coach. Some have come forward, alleging they told him about sexual abuse from the team doctor, or were present when he was told about the sexual abuse. A report found 177 male student athletes had been sexually assaulted or abused by the doctor, whose locker reportedly was right next to then-Coach Jordan’s.
The Speaker’s race has also served to shine a spotlight on Jordan’s “remarkably thin legislative track record.”
The Washington Post this week noted Jordan’s “precious little experience building the bipartisan consensus he would soon need” if he becomes Speaker of the House, “most notably the fact that he has yet to get a bill signed into law since being elected in 2006.”
Data appear to indicate that before this Congress, The Post reports, there do not appear to be any bills that Jordan sponsored which passed or received “any action — whether in committee or on the floor.”
There are also credible allegations of Jordan’s efforts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Last week CNN’s KFILE detailed a large number of times Jordan not only questioned the results of the election, but promoted false allegations of fraud: “Jim Jordan repeatedly pushed false stolen election rhetoric in lead up to January 6.”
“After then-President Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, Jordan urged Trump not to concede, spread conspiracy theories, supported lawsuits attempting to disqualify the legitimate results and discussed plans to object to the 2020 election results on January 6, 2021.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin this week pointed out Jordan’s ties to Trump surrounding January 6.
And a reminder that the day before, Jordan forwarded this text to then-WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, outlining how Mike Pence should refuse to honor electoral votes “that he believes are unconstitutional”:https://t.co/x2E2fon1Ko pic.twitter.com/hv6f74eGew
— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) October 17, 2023
There are also credible allegations, including this from last week via former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) who served as the Vice Chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack:
Jim Jordan was involved in Trump’s conspiracy to steal the election and seize power; he urged that Pence refuse to count lawful electoral votes. If Rs nominate Jordan to be Speaker, they will be abandoning the Constitution. They’ll lose the House majority and they’ll deserve to.
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 13, 2023
Jordan’s efforts to help Donald Trump did not start after the 2020 election.
For example, weeks before the election Jordan posted this false allegation.
Democrats are trying to steal the election, after the election.
Chief Justice Roberts is letting them do it. https://t.co/SQPh0SYtgl
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 20, 2020
See the social media posts and video above or at this link.
‘Guerrilla Tactics Against MAGA Bullying’: House Republicans Opposed to Jim Jordan Have a Plan
House Republicans opposed to Republican Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan‘s quest to become Speaker have been executing a plan to ensure he not only loses votes but appears to be designed to ensure he loses credibility and respect and suffers, as some are saying, “humiliation.”
Jordan’s candidacy has been strongly opposed by Democrats, largely based on his ties to Donald Trump and the January 6, 2021 insurrection, along with allegations he ignored years of sexual abuse inflicted on his wrestlers when he coached at Ohio State (OSU).
After Jordan lost more votes in the second round on Wednesday than he lost on Tuesday, CNN’s Melanie Zanona reported House Republicans opposed to a “Speaker Jordan” have been “staggering” their no votes.
“Some of Jim Jordan’s opponents tell me they’ve been purposely staggering their ‘no’ votes over multiple ballots — a strategy designed to show Jordan’s speakership opposition is only growing,” Zanona writes. “And that’s why they tell me Jordan will bleed even more support on a third ballot.”
That third ballot currently is expected to take place Thursday at noon.
“I know it’s inappropriate to take joy in anyone’s suffering but Jim Jordan has spent years being a bully and jerk to his own party and the Democrats. Seeing a bully put in his place is always good,” wrote former Lincoln Project executive director Fred Wellman. Later, responding to Zanona, he added: “This is what happens when you’ve done nothing for your colleagues for years except make their lives harder. Some places call it ‘karma.'”
Veteran foreign policy journalist Laura Rozen wrote, “the House GOP is trying to maximize the humiliation for Jordan by having him lose by more votes every time.”
Former Jezebel editor-in-chief Laura Bassett added, “they’re like not only will you not win, we also have a plan to slowly humiliate you.”
Longtime Republican political strategist Mike Madrid called the plan, “guerilla tactics against MAGA bullying.”
Meanwhile, others are taking notice as well. The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake reports, “The non-MAGA GOP finds some backbone — against Jordan and intimidation.”
As NCRM reported earlier, some Republicans are suggesting or even alleging Jordan and his allies have been sending threatening or intimidating messages attacking members of Congress for not voting to elect him as Speaker. Some say their families have also been targeted.
The Washington Post’s Jacqueline Alemany reported that U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) said “in no uncertain terms: The opposition against Jordan is ‘profound.’ He notes that the people who are against Jordan do not want anything but are opposed to him ‘on principle.’ He also says Jordan’s ‘tactics’ have massively backfired.”
‘Biggest Circle Jerk in the History of Circles! Or Jerks!’: CNN Conservative Slams House GOP
As the House Republicans again try to elect a Speaker, fifteen days after ousting Kevin McCarthy and after two failed votes for two nominees, a conservative commentator is blasting efforts of some in the GOP to elect the appointed Speaker Pro Tempore, GOP Congressman Patrick McHenry, as temporary Speaker.
CNN commentator Scott Jennings, a former Bush 43 White House aide, blasted the inability of Republicans to elect a Speaker, especially after Congressman Matt Gaetz’s ouster of McCarthy with “no plan” to elect a new Speaker.
“Well, it’s not in their nature, and I say ‘their,’ it’s not in the nature of the conservative wing of the conference, to give up,” Jennings told CNN late Wednesday morning. “You know, their whole brand is, ‘let’s fight.’ ‘Let’s fight about everything, and even when we’ve gotten fewer votes, let’s keep fighting’ and keep trying to deny the reality.”
“And what you wind up with,” said Jennings, “is just another episode of ‘Monkeys Getting Amorous With Footballs,’ starring the House Republicans, and until you get tired of that show, you know, which is I think coming soon, based on what I’m hearing, you’re going to have to continue to go through this chaos.”
“This Patrick McHenry business is fascinating,” Jennings continued. “He is one of McCarthy’s top guys, helped him get the speakership, and if this whole thing winds up with him as being named ‘assistant to the regional manager’ –whatever title they’re gonna give him here – which is not in the Constitution, this will be like the biggest circle jerk in the history of circles! Or jerks!”
“I mean, I mean, to have McCarthy’s guy back in as a temporary speaker. And if you’re a conservative, and you follow Jim Jordan, you follow these guys and you if you want them to be right, remember, you’re the mark here.”
“There was no plan. They had no plan,” Jennings pointed out. “They threw McCarthy overboard, without any plan whatsoever of what to do next. And so when you think about what this means for the conservative cause, how are you going to beat Joe Biden without a plan? How are you going to advance our principles without a plan? They have no plan for this, let alone the broader issues.”
Watch Jennings below or at this link.
CNN’s Scott Jennings, on the possibility that the House GOP just installs Patrick McHenry as a temporary speaker: “This will be the biggest circle jerk in the history of circles! And jerks!” pic.twitter.com/OoyczpFI1M
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 18, 2023
