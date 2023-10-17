Pelosi Delivers Devastating Response to Jim Jordan’s Failed Vote for Speaker

Democratic Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, the first woman Speaker of the House, who served from 2007 to 2011 and once again from 2019 to 2023, had a few choice words for House Republicans after their failed attempt to elect a Speaker Tuesday afternoon.

Pelosi first won the Speaker’s gavel in 2007 with 233 votes, beating out Republican John Boehner who received 202 votes. In 2009 Pelosi won again, 255-174. Previously, she had been elected first woman House Minority Whip (2001) and first woman Minority Leader (2002).

In 2019 Pelosi won the Speaker’s gavel again, 220-192, beating Kevin McCarthy. And in 2021, she again won, 216 to 209, again beating McCarthy.

In 2016 Roll Call’s Jonathan Allen called Speaker Pelosi an “Unequaled Vote-Counter.” In 2022, CNN’s Chris Cillizza wrote Pelosi’s “Secret Sauce” was “Counting votes.”

That is a trait, Pelosi appeared to suggest on Tuesday, the now-ousted, now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the GOP’s last nominee for Speaker, Steve Scalise, and the GOP’s current nominee for Speaker, Jim Jordan, do not appear to have.

Pelosi was known for almost never bringing anything to the floor unless she knew she could get it passed.

“I’m never bringing to the floor a bill that doesn’t have the votes,” Pelosi said in 2021.

Speaking after Jordan’s failed vote for Speaker – 20 Republicans voted against him – Speaker Emerita Pelosi weighed in.

“I feel sad for the institution. I think it’s sad that they’re getting worse and worse,” she said Tuesday, according to HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery. “They should take a lesson in mathematics and learn how to count.”

Pelosi made similar remarks, apparently before the Tuesday afternoon vote for Speaker.

Journalist Brian Kareem posted video of Pelosi being asked if there would be a vote today.

“I’m the last person to know,” Pelosi replied, “But I think they’re taking lessons in mathematics and learning how to count.”

Watch below or at this link.