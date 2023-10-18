‘Biggest Circle Jerk in the History of Circles! Or Jerks!’: CNN Conservative Slams House GOP

As the House Republicans again try to elect a Speaker, fifteen days after ousting Kevin McCarthy and after two failed votes for two nominees, a conservative commentator is blasting efforts of some in the GOP to elect the appointed Speaker Pro Tempore, GOP Congressman Patrick McHenry, as temporary Speaker.

CNN commentator Scott Jennings, a former Bush 43 White House aide, blasted the inability of Republicans to elect a Speaker, especially after Congressman Matt Gaetz’s ouster of McCarthy with “no plan” to elect a new Speaker.

“Well, it’s not in their nature, and I say ‘their,’ it’s not in the nature of the conservative wing of the conference, to give up,” Jennings told CNN late Wednesday morning. “You know, their whole brand is, ‘let’s fight.’ ‘Let’s fight about everything, and even when we’ve gotten fewer votes, let’s keep fighting’ and keep trying to deny the reality.”

“And what you wind up with,” said Jennings, “is just another episode of ‘Monkeys Getting Amorous With Footballs,’ starring the House Republicans, and until you get tired of that show, you know, which is I think coming soon, based on what I’m hearing, you’re going to have to continue to go through this chaos.”

“This Patrick McHenry business is fascinating,” Jennings continued. “He is one of McCarthy’s top guys, helped him get the speakership, and if this whole thing winds up with him as being named ‘assistant to the regional manager’ –whatever title they’re gonna give him here – which is not in the Constitution, this will be like the biggest circle jerk in the history of circles! Or jerks!”

“I mean, I mean, to have McCarthy’s guy back in as a temporary speaker. And if you’re a conservative, and you follow Jim Jordan, you follow these guys and you if you want them to be right, remember, you’re the mark here.”

“There was no plan. They had no plan,” Jennings pointed out. “They threw McCarthy overboard, without any plan whatsoever of what to do next. And so when you think about what this means for the conservative cause, how are you going to beat Joe Biden without a plan? How are you going to advance our principles without a plan? They have no plan for this, let alone the broader issues.”

Watch Jennings below or at this link.

CNN’s Scott Jennings, on the possibility that the House GOP just installs Patrick McHenry as a temporary speaker: “This will be the biggest circle jerk in the history of circles! And jerks!” pic.twitter.com/OoyczpFI1M — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 18, 2023

