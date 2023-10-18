Former Ohio State Wrestler Takes Down Jim Jordan: ‘I Always Wonder Who He’s Fighting For’

Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan‘s attempt to become Speaker of the House is resurfacing a litany of allegations against the Ohio Republican, from his ties to Donald Trump and the January 6 insurrection, to at least six of his former Ohio State (OSU) wrestlers saying Jordan knew about sexual abuse from the team doctor yet he repeatedly ignored it.

CNN in 2020 reported that six former OSU wrestlers “told CNN in recent interviews that they were present when Jordan heard or responded to sexual misconduct complaints about team doctor Richard Strauss. Eight others say Strauss’ inappropriate behavior was an open secret in the athletic department and that Jordan, among others, must have known about it.”

“An independent report commissioned by the university concluded last year that Strauss ‘sexually abused at least 177 male student-patients’ between 1979 and 1998. The doctor died by suicide in 2005,” CNN had reported.

Now, another former OSU wrestler is slamming his former coach, Jim Jordan.

“The funny thing is that when people always call Jim Jordan a ‘fighter,’ and I always wonder who he’s fighting for,” Knight told CNN’s Abby Phillip on Tuesday. ”Because he had a real opportunity to fight for us and the people that he coached and the people that he recruited at the Ohio State, and all he’s done is turn his back on us, so I don’t know what the fighter thing is. I know he used to be a fighter, I know he used to be a good wrestler, but he’s not a good fighter for anyone else that I know of.”

Knight said Jordan now is “a different person,” and “he’s changed.”

“I understood his Christian values at the time, I understood his conservative values and I was on a different end of the spectrum with him but we still could agree to disagree. We could talk about things, we could debate things,” Knight added. “And it’s pretty sad, because all he’s become is divisive.”

“It’s quite unfortunate what he’s become,” Knight also said, adding it’s “comical,” and “sad.”

“It’s tough here. Because there are people who believe in him and the BS that he’s spewing and how he presents himself.”

“I guess if you want to fool people and if that’s what they do up on the Hill, I guess that’s what he’s good at.”

Watch Will Knight’s CNN interview below or at this link: