‘They Don’t Assimilate’: Tuberville Says ‘We’ve Lost’ Europe to ‘Immigration’

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) says European countries have been “lost” to “immigration” as he praised Christian nationalist authoritarian Viktor Orbán of Hungary. Tuberville has a history of promoting white nationalism and has said he sees a white nationalist as a “Trump Republican.”

Tuberville declared immigrants “don’t assimilate,” and are “globalists” who “don’t go by the laws.”

“Europe has been overrun by immigration,” Tuberville said on Newsmax Wednesday evening (video below), which he claimed is “noticeable now to everybody across the world.”

“We’ve lost UK, France, Italy, Sweden – they have bombings every day, and it used to be a quiet little country,” Tuberville continued. “But they’ve allowed all these people to come in, and don’t they don’t assimilate. They don’t want to go with our culture. They don’t want to go by anything that they do in terms of their values, they don’t go by the laws.”

“But they’re globalists and that’s what we’ve got here in the Biden administration, they’re all globalists. They want to have no borders. They want everybody to come and be part of what we have. And that’s not what we’re about.”

“And again, you’ve heard the prime minister or president from Hungary,” he said, appearing to refer to Christian nationalist authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who Trump endorsed in 2022.

“I mean, he was exactly right. He is a guy that understands what’s going on. And I heard a speech recently, Vladimir Putin, he’s laughing at us. He’s laughing at the United States of America, saying that we don’t have morals anymore. We don’t have borders anymore. This is the President of Russia laughing at United States of America. We ought to be ashamed ourselves.”

In the U.S., studies show undocumented immigrants, are “far less likely to commit crimes” than U.S. citizens.

While largely making headlines for continuing to hold up the promotions of over 300 U.S. Military officers, an act multiple top Pentagon officials have said is harming America’s military readiness, Tuberville has regularly and repeatedly engaged in far-right rhetoric. Some, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have deemed it “racist.”

In July, in rare remarks on social media which he echoed 0n the Senate floor, Majority Leader Schumer denounced the Alabama Republican by name.

“GOP Senator Tuberville has been on a one-man mission to defend white nationalism and even suggest that white nationalism is ‘American,’” Leader Schumer wrote. “To speculate about what white nationalism means as if it’s some fun little thought experiment is deeply disturbing.”

In May, Tuberville said white nationalists are simply “Americans.” He also said, “I look at a white nationalist as a, as a Trump Republican. That’s what we’re called all the time.”

Watch below or at this link.

Tuberville: They want everybody to come and be part of what we have. And that’s not what we’re about. Putin is laughing at us… This is the president of Russia, laughing at the United States. We ought to be ashamed.. pic.twitter.com/dlFEDqOXNx — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2023

