Gaetz Getting ‘Cawthorned’ as Republican Exposes Details of His Alleged Misconduct

After taking down Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and throwing the U.S. House of Representatives into greater chaos, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is starting to face a fate similar to the now-former and one-term GOP Congressman from North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn.

The word “Cawthorned” has been trending on social media Thursday after Republican U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, who served as a U.S. Congressman for a decade until this year, made allegations on-camera about Gaetz’s behavior.

On CNN Wednesday night Mullin described Gaetz as “a guy the media didn’t give the time of day to after he was accused of sleeping with an underage girl. And there’s a reason why no one in the [Republican] conference came and defended him, because we had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor that all of us had walked away, of the girls that he had slept with. He bragged about how he would crush E.D. medicine and chase it with the with an energy drink so he could go all night.”

Mullin: Gaetz bragged about how he would crush E.D. Medicine and chase it with energy drinks so he could go all night pic.twitter.com/MbbG1nvryc — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2023

Sen. Mullin continued his campaign against Gaetz Thursday morning, telling Newsmax, “there was many times that [Gaetz] would go out on news programs in the evening and he would tell me personally, ‘Hey, I gotta go sell my constituents catheters’ because all he was doing was selling himself, and evidently his constituent bases is an older base, and that he thought that was funny to me. That’s not funny.”

READ MORE: ‘They Don’t Assimilate’: Tuberville Says ‘We’ve Lost’ Europe to ‘Immigration’

Mullin also said he was speaking from “firsthand” experience with Gaetz, saying, “The first time I ever met this guy, he walked up to me and Kristi Noem at the time was at the podium.” He detailed on-camera the inappropriate remarks Gaetz had made about now-Governor Kristi Noem.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin dishes some more on Matt Gaetz’s behavior in Congress, claiming his first interaction with Gaetz involved him drooling over Kristi Noem and calling her a “fine b-word.” pic.twitter.com/KACrBdIwES — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 5, 2023

Cawthorn, who had been exposed with numerous public embarrassments from the start of his short tenure in Congress, appeared to seal his fate when he alleged that political leaders he “looked up to” in Washington, D.C. attended sex parties where they openly used illegal drugs like cocaine.

READ MORE: ‘They Don’t Assimilate’: Tuberville Says ‘We’ve Lost’ Europe to ‘Immigration’

In a podcast interview Cawthorn had discussed the “’sexual perversion that goes on in Washington’ and suggested that he had been invited to an ‘orgy’ by an unnamed lawmaker,” The Washington Post reported in March of 2022. His allegations infuriated Republicans, leading then-Speaker McCarthy to both denounce them and declare Cawthorn had lost his trust.

Allegations including embarrassing video of Cawthorn began to be released. The Daily Beast in May of 2022 described them as:

“Multiple embarrassing traffic stops. A credible accusation of insider trading. Photos of him sporting hoop earrings and a bra. A video of a male staffer’s hand near his crotch. Another video showing him jokingly but nakedly humping the upper body of potentially the same man—his cousin.”

Cawthorn later lost his primary race.

Watch videos of Senator Mullin above or at this link.