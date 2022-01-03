ANALYSIS
Trump’s Latest Endorsement? A White Christian Nationalist Xenophobic Strongman
Donald Trump recently has thrown the GOP into disarray, endorsing far right wing extremists who are opposed by Republican Party leadership, but his latest move is more an endorsement of his own political philosophy – and a statement about how he would govern if he becomes president again.
On Monday Trump, the one term, twice-impeached, insurrectionist former president who is under investigation by multiple legal authorities, endorsed authoritarian Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary.
Calling Orbán the “American right’s favorite strongman,” VOX in 2020 reported he “has given significant state support to Hungary’s churches, officially labeling his government a ‘Christian democracy.’ He provided generous subsidies to families in an effort to get Hungarian women to stay at home and have more babies. He launched a legal assault on progressive social ideals, prohibiting the teaching of gender studies in Hungarian universities and banning transgender people from legally identifying as anything other than their biological sex at birth.”
There’s more.
“After winning Hungary’s 2010 election, the prime minister systematically dismantled the country’s democracy — undermining the basic fairness of elections, packing the courts with cronies, and taking control of more than 90 percent of the country’s media outlets.”
And as NPR reported in 2019 when Trump hosted Orbán in the White House, the Hungarian authoritarian said: “We must state that we do not want to be diverse and do not want to be mixed: we do not want our own colour, traditions and national culture to be mixed with those of others. We do not want this. We do not want that at all. We do not want to be a diverse country.”
Last year Orbán was slammed for a “racist and xenophobic” speech, likening it to “fascist, Nazi, violent and genocidal ideologies that led to the Holocaust.”
Does all this sound familiar?
“Viktor Orbán of Hungary truly loves his Country and wants safety for his people,” Trump said in a statement Monday, The Washington Post reports. “He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election. He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister!”
Ben Rhodes, the former Obama White House Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications, responded to the Trump endorsement, saying “we aren’t headed for a Hungary model – we are almost there.”
ANALYSIS
Jan 6. Committee Report on Mark Meadows Is a ‘Blueprint of a Coup’: WaPo Columnist
Washington Post opinion columnist Greg Sargent is serving up a damning look at former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows‘ refusal to give a deposition before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, saying it appears he is the one person who can testify to “how Trump responded to all these repeated demands that he call off the violent assault.”
Late Sunday night the Committee released its 51-page report that outlines its case against Meadows, including the bombshell that on Jan. 5 Meadows sent an email saying the National Guard was on standby to “protect pro Trump people.” The House will vote on sending the report to the Dept. of Justice for possible prosecution of Meadows for criminal contempt of Congress. The vote is expected to be successful.
Sargent says the “committee’s report on Mark Meadows is extraordinary — it’s a detailed blueprint of a coup. Notably, it shows Meadows can testify to Trump’s reaction to the violence as it unfolded. This is a huge element of what he’s covering up.” He adds that it “blows a big hole in Meadows’s pleasing little propaganda piece.”
He calls Meadows’ book “almost comically sanitized,”
“In his telling,” Sargent adds, “the rioters attacked the Capitol with ‘absolutely no urging’ from Trump, and the notion that Trump sought to incite them to disrupt his loss is purely an invention of the ‘Fake News.'”
In a passage that would embarrass a North Korea disinformation specialist, Meadows writes that the mob assault left Trump “mortified.” But, Meadows piously insists, this didn’t distract Trump from focusing only on the welfare of the country in his final days as president, a noble and selfless impulse that “never wavered.”
Sargent says the “whole coup blueprint is right there in black and white. And so is the scope and reach of what Meadows and others stonewalling the Jan. 6 committee are so eager to cover up. But we’ve now learned the committee has extensive receipts, and soon enough, we’ll see all of them.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
ANALYSIS
Morning Joe: Trump ‘Absolutely Skewered’ by Appeals Court in ‘Detailed, Specific and Unanimous’ Ruling
An appeals court rejected Donald Trump’s bid to keep his White House documents shielded from the House select committee, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the ruling was especially “harsh” to the twice-impeached one-term president’s efforts to undo his election loss.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously upheld a lower court’s opinion that held President Joe Biden’s decision to allow the documents’ release, and the the “Morning Joe” host noted that the three-judge panel bluntly linked Trump to the Jan. 6 insurrection in their 68-page ruling.
“It’s a long document, also a very harsh document when you look at what the court says,” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump is absolutely skewered and this claim of executive privilege just tossed aside with utter contempt by, unanimously, by the three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit. Even though we know what the truth is, it’s so obvious to anyone who wasn’t in that bubble and who don’t believe the lies and the conspiracy theories and the gaslighting. It’s still quite striking when you read words like those written yesterday by the D.c. Circuit just calling this what it was.”
RELATED: Appeals court: ‘There is a direct linkage’ between Trump and Capitol riots
“Looking again a little closer at the D.C. Circuit’s decision, they say, ‘Lives were lost, blood was shed; portions of the Capitol building were badly damaged; and the lives of members of the House and Senate, as well as aides, staffers, and others who were working in the building, were endangered,'” he added. “‘There is directly linkage between the former president and the events on that day’ — a harsh condemnation.”
Trump may appeal that ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, but co-host Willie Geist said his case appears weak.
“It was, as you say, detailed, specific and unanimous from this panel,” Geist said. “We’ll see what happens next with a possible appeal, but for now Donald Trump has to turn over whatever documents he has.”
Image: DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro 4
ANALYSIS
‘Basically Game Over’: Legal Experts Say SCOTUS Likely to Gut Abortion – and There’s a ‘Lot More on the Chopping Block’
Legal experts are weighing in after listening to Wednesday morning’s Supreme Court oral arguments on abortion, and they’re almost entirely certain the 6-3 conservative majority will gut Roe v. Wade – the only question is how much.
Bloomberg News Supreme Court reporter says there’s no question that the Supreme Court “seem poised to slash abortion rights” and maybe worse.
SCOTUS abortion arguments over. All six conservatives seem poised to slash abortion rights and uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban. Kavanaugh, Barrett both suggest openness to going further and overturning Roe.
— Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) December 1, 2021
Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern predicts that, in his opinion, basically by the end of next year – six months after the Supreme Court hands down its decision in today’s case – half the states across the country will have abortion bans in place.
To those who say women can just travel to a state that doesn’t ban abortion, University of California, Irvine School of Law law and political science professor and election law expert Rick Hasen offers this question:
After Roe is overturned, which state will be first to attempt to criminalize crossing state lines for purposes of getting an abortion?
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) December 1, 2021
And Hasen made clear it won’t stop there.
He says, “it won’t end with overturning Roe and allowing guns outside the home. There’s a lot more on the chopping block coming in terms of voting rights, LGBTQ rights, environmental protection, immigration, and more. Decades of work by the conservative legal movement is paying off.”
NYU law professor Melissa Murray agrees it’s not just about abortion.
Justice Thomas saying the quiet part out loud… substantive due process rights originate in the discredited Lochner doctrine…
this won’t stop at abortion. All of the rights linked to SDP are at risk with this Court.
— Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) December 1, 2021
Stern observes this one “question from Amy Coney Barrett is basically game over for Roe.” The far right wing faith-based justice says now that women can simply give up a child for adoption after giving birth means there’s no reason to not ban abortion.
This question from Amy Coney Barrett is basically game over for Roe. She says: Now that all 50 states have “safe haven” laws that let women relinquish parental rights after birth, the burdens of parenthood discussed in Roe and Casey are irrelevant, and the decisions are obsolete. pic.twitter.com/omyhGISVmN
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 1, 2021
