‘100% MAGA’ Alabama Senator: Democrats Call Them ‘White Nationalists’ – ‘I Call Them Americans’
Far-right Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, already under fire this week for blocking 184 top U.S. Armed Forces nominations and promotions to protest the Biden administration’s support of women in the military accessing abortion, is drawing more outrage after declaring support for white nationalists in the U.S. military.
“Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists or white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda,” Sen. Tuberville told Alabama Public Radio WBHM, as AL.com reports. “We cannot start putting rules in there for one type and one group and make different factions in the military because that is the most important institution in the United States of America and [to] our allies is a strong hard-nosed killing machine, which is called our military.”
WBHM’s Richard Banks asked Tuberville, “You mentioned the Biden administration trying to prevent white nationalists from being in the military. Do you believe they should allow white nationalists in the military?”
“Well,” Tuberville replied, “they call them that. I call them Americans.”
During the 5-minute WBHM interview, Tuberville also attacked transgender women playing women’s sports.
“Given all the initiatives you’re working on in the Senate, why put so much focus on this topic? Compared to other issues that affect Alabamians?” asked Banks.
Tuberville first won in 2020 with the endorsement of Donald Trump, defeating Democratic U.S. Senator Doug Jones. He is an election denier who minimized the January 6, 2021 insurrection, and who voted to oppose certifying the election for President Joe Biden.
Also Monday, Tuberville claimed the entire nation is affected by transgender women and girls playing sports.
“It’s gonna affect everybody all over the country and the problem they’re having in the next couple of weeks is Joe Biden has, he’s legislating from the White House and he’s basically doesn’t care about women’s sports and timeline,” Tuberville falsely claimed, apparently unaware that as President, Biden has the constitutional authority to mandate how and under what requirements federal dollars are spent.
“He’s gonna take a sledgehammer to it because this next couple of weeks, he’s going to executive order any school in 2023, starting this year, if you do not abide by his law in terms of males playing against women in sports, you will lose your federal funding.”
WBHM added several fact-checks to Tuberville’s false statement, including one for his claim about white nationalists in the military.
Although Tuberville apparently supports white nationalists in the military, WBHM reports: “Concerns about white nationalists in military ranks extend before Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. For instance, an October 2020 Pentagon report to Congress detailed the military’s efforts to keep extremists, particularly fascists, out of the military.”
Last fall, just before the election, at a Trump rally in Nevada, Tuberville made racist remarks.
“The Democratic Party, they have the majority, they could stop this crime today. They said, some people say ‘well, they’re soft on crime.’ No, they’re not soft on crime, their program, they want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bullshit,” he said. “They are not owed that.”
On Tuesday, after news of Donald Trump being found liable for sexual assault and defamation, among other allegations, in a civil court trial that also ordered him to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll, Tuberville defended the ex-president.
HuffPost senior politics reporter Igor Bobic had tweeted, “GOP Sen. Tuberville says the NY verdict against Trump ‘makes me want to vote for him twice.'”
The Alabama Senator responded with a simple tweet suggesting he is all-in on Donald Trump:
“100% #MAGA,” Tuberville wrote.
‘Obviously a White Supremacist’: Researcher Posts Nazi Images Allegedly From Allen, TX Mass Shooter’s Social Media
A researcher with the well-respected group Bellingcat has posted to Twitter what he says are images from the Allen, Texas mass shooter’s account on a Russian social media platform. On Saturday a gunman shot and killed eight people between the ages of 5 and 61 at an outlet mall.
The posts and photos are filled with unmistakeable Nazi or neo-Nazi symbols and images. One photo even has the word “Nazi” in it. Another, “white supremacist.”
Bellingcat is a Netherlands-based investigative journalism organization founded in 2014. The researcher, Aric Toler, is Bellingcat’s Director of Training & Research. He was profiled by VANITY FAIR last month after helping The New York Times find the suspected Pentagon leaker.
“Took a while, but I found the Odnoklassniki profile of the Allen. [sic] TX shooter described in this NYT article,” Toler writes. Odnoklassniki is a Russian social media platform.
“Investigators trying to learn why a gunman fatally shot at least eight people at a Texas mall are examining a social media profile, rife with hate-filled rants against women and Black people, that they believe belonged to the gunman,” The Times article begins. “The profile, found on the social media site OK.RU, matches the gunman’s birthday and refers to a motel where he was staying before the shooting. The profile also includes language praising Hitler, with references to neo-Nazi websites like The Daily Stormer.”
Toler links to a YouTube account he says is the shooter’s. It has just one video, titled, “PsycoVision face reveal M Garcia.”
The suspect has been identified by police as 33-year old Mauricio Garcia. That account’s logo is a yellow smiley-face with a “Hitler” mustache.
“Worth noting that he uploaded this video before the shooting, and scheduled for it to be published onto his YouTube channel after the shooting. In a March post, he linked to the same YouTube channel, so it’s definitely his,” Toler writes later, linking to that YouTube video.
“At the shooting on Saturday, the gunman was wearing a patch that said ‘RWDS,’ an abbreviation known to stand for ‘Right Wing Death Squad,’ according to one official,” The Times also reports. “The phrase harks back to Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s violent right-wing regime in Chile in the 1970s and 1980s. The Pinochet government was notorious for assembling death squads that murdered their leftist enemies.”
Toler posted an image of a bullet-proof vest with a RWDS patch and logos from “The Punisher.”
One image Toler posted shows a shirtless man’s torso, with a very large Nazi swastika tattoo on his left upper chest, and an even larger Nazi “SS” tattoo on his right bicep. There is also a large tattoo in the shape of the state of Texas, with the word “Texas” written on it, on his right shoulder.
It has been viewed 2.5 million times in just two hours.
“I wonder if the Allen, TX [shooter] was a white supremacist?” Toler sarcastically asks. “If only there was a post that he made himself where we could find out, in context of him being Latino himself.”
He includes a screenshot, presumably from Garcia’s social media page, that shows drawing of a forked road, on side reads “car black” the other, “become white supremacist.” The caption reads in part, “I think I’ll take my chances with the white supremacist.”
Toler also posts four images of what appear to be a Nazi wedding, captioned, “My kind of people.” Toler, again sarcastically, writes: “I guess we’ll never know if this guy was a liberal or fascist or anything else, oh well.”
Toler also suggests Garcia was a “violent incel,” saying the term “has lost a lot of meaning in the last few years” because it has been “so overused. But yeah it fits here.”
Pointing to TikTok images or videos, Toler writes: “The Allen shooter was apparently a @timcast fan.” @timcast is former VICE journalist Tim Pool. The Southern Poverty Law Center in 2021 described Pool as “a pro-Trump social media personality,” who “uses his YouTube show to showcase far-right extremists such as Enrique Tarrio of the Proud Boys and the neo-Nazi collaborator Jack Posobiec. Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), a non-partisan group that includes researchers from Stanford University and the University of Washington, listed Pool among a group of verified Twitter ‘superspreaders’ who pushed disinformation to Twitter following the 2020 election.”
Responding to someone who claims he has not proven these are from the shooter, Toler writes: “He literally posted multiple identification cards with his name and face, pictures of receipts with his name and city, and photos of the mall where he carried out his mass shooting a few weeks before he did it. He also posted a manifesto/suicide note right before the shooting.”
Toler adds: “One last thing, noticed by @JakeGodin: the Allen shooter was a big fan of @libsoftiktok and signed off on one of his posts with ‘Heil Hitler.”
He concludes: “The Allen shooter was obviously a white supremacist / neo-Nazi. He was basically announcing that he was going to do a mass shooting for months beforehand, and planned his target weeks in advance.”
NCRM will not embed the images or link to them directly, but Toler’s Twitter account is here.
Watch: Texas Lawmaker Who Suggested God Is Responsible for Mall Mass Shooting Wants More Guns at Shopping Outlet
The Republican U.S. Congressman from Texas who received massive criticism for suggesting God was responsible for this weekend’s mass shooting at a shopping mall that left eight people including a five-year old dead is now saying he wants more guns at the Allen Premium Outlets.
Freshman Republican Rep. Keith Self, 70, whose congressional district includes Allen, Texas, served in both the Army Special Forces and Army Rangers. A Christian nationalist, far-right extremist, and 2020 presidential election denier, Self was endorsed by twice-impeached and criminally-indicted ex-president Donald Trump, along with his disgraced ex-National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, also a far-right Christian nationalist, and a QAnon supporter.
Asked Monday morning if he knew why the gunman targeted that outlet mall, Rep. Self told Fox News (video below),”I don’t know, we can speculate on it.”
“But I will tell you this: I believe the policy of that mall is a no-gun zone. So one of the things we’ve got to consider is not having these soft targets,” he said, suggesting there should be more people there with guns. “I was in the military for 25 years and I will tell you soft targets are where criminals go.”
Those remarks echo comments Rep. Self gave to The Washington Post in an interview published Sunday.
“If we are going to have people in our society who wantonly murder people, we are going to have to think about more protection — protecting our schools and soft targets like malls. That is the direction we need to be going: What are we going to do to protect ourselves? Unless we develop some civic conscience which means people don’t murder 5-year-olds, then we need to protect society.”
Self also told The Post, “the immediate aftermath is not the time for politics. We have long ago traded faith in God, which means civic action based on that faith, for faith in government.”
On Saturday, just hours after the mass shooting in his district, CNN’s Paula Reid challenged Self, noting that many are saying prayers after mass shootings “aren’t cutting it.”
“Well,” Self responded in this now viral video, “those are people that don’t believe in an almighty God who has, who is absolutely in control of our lives. I’m a Christian, I believe that he is. We have people though, with mental health [issues] that we’re not taking care of.”
Multiple news reports say the suspected shooter posted or interacted with hundreds of neo-Nazi and white supremacist posts on social media.
The suspect “also had a patch on his chest when he was killed by police that read ‘RWDS,’ an acronym for the phrase ‘Right Wing Death Squad,’ which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups, [an] official said,” according to the Associated Press.
Reid: Many people argue that prayers aren’t cutting it.
Self: Well, those are people that don’t believe in an almighty god who has, who is absolutely in control of our lives. pic.twitter.com/EZlBotBnWt
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 6, 2023
The New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof, responding to Self’s remarks on Saturday, echoed what many were saying.
“Seems a little much for a GOP member of Congress to blame God for a mass shooting made more likely by the failed policies of GOP members of Congress,” Kristof wrote.
On his official government website, Self describes his opinion of the Second Amendment: “Our Founding Fathers established the fundamental right of every citizen to arm and protect themselves and their families. This is indisputable,” he claims, a claim many legal experts reject. “It is crucial that we not give rise to those who wish to incrementally strip away our right to self-defense. I will remain steadfast against any effort to restrict our Second Amendment rights.”
Watch Rep. Self’s remarks to Fox News below or at this link.
Revealed: Anti-LGBTQ Group Behind Abortion Pill Ban Lawsuit Left 1000s of Secret Files on an Open Google Drive
An anti-LGBTQ hate group’s secret files reveal marketing “pushing schools to adopt junk science painting transgender youth as carriers of a pathological disorder,” and files detailing methods to indoctrinate pre-teens into a culture of “sexual purity” and opposing same-sex relationships.
The august-sounding American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) is not the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The American Academy of Pediatrics is the highly-respected and largest group of pediatricians in America. The American College of Pediatricians, classified as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, is one of several groups behind the lawsuit attempting a nationwide ban of mifepristone, better-known as the abortion pill.
“The American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) is a fringe anti-LGBTQ hate group that masquerades as the premier U.S. association of pediatricians to push anti-LGBTQ junk science, primarily via far-right conservative media and filing amicus briefs in cases related to gay adoption and marriage equality,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
WIRED on Tuesday published a bombshell report revealing that the American College of Pediatricians “has suffered a significant data breach.”
“A link to an unsecured Google Drive published on the group’s website pointed users last week to a large cache of sensitive documents, including financial and tax records, membership rolls, and email exchanges spanning over a decade. The more than 10,000 documents lay bare the outsize influence of a small conservative organization working to lend a veneer of medical science to evangelical beliefs on parenting, sex, procreation, and gender.”
Indeed, ACPeds has a very small membership, reportedly just 700 people, whereas the American Academy of Pediatrics boasts 67,000 members.
WIRED found records going back to the group’s inception, which include files on how it tried to recruit members, which apparently has been a challenge during its 21 years.
Its primary directive was literally to target Christian physicians.
“One document outlining recruitment efforts states in bold, red letters: ‘TARGET CHRISTIAN MDs,” WIRED reports. “The ongoing recruitment of doctors and medical school students seen as holding Christian views has long been its top priority.”
Other files reveal a far more sinister focus: attacking transgender children.
WIRED found “volumes of literature crafted specifically to influence relationships between practicing pediatricians, parents, and their children. It includes reams of marketing material the College aims to distribute widely among public school officials. This includes pushing schools to adopt junk science painting transgender youth as carriers of a pathological disorder, one that’s capable of spontaneously causing others–à la the dancing plague–to adopt similar thoughts and behaviors.”
That marketing material apparently was based on a dubious research paper that hypothesized about something it called “rapid onset gender dysphoria,” which has been debunked, including in a recent study, according to Fenway Health.
Also found were files detailing ACPeds’s other efforts at indoctrination, including coaching parents on how to ply their children with a day of shopping and gifts, take them on an overnight trip, all with the intent of getting the children to embrace abstinence and oppose same-sex relationships.
“While the material is not expressly religious, it is clearly aimed at painting same-sex marriage as aberrant and immoral behavior,” WIRED reveals. “Physicians lobbied by the group are also told to urge patients to purchase Christian-based parenting guides, including one designed to help parents broach the topic of sex with their 11- and 12-year-old kids. The College suggests telling parents to plan a ‘special overnight trip,’ a pretext for instilling in their children sexual norms in line with evangelical practice. The group suggests telling parents to buy a tool called a ‘getaway kit,’ a series of workbooks that run around $54 online. The workbooks methodically walk the parents through the process of springing the topic, but only after a day-long charade of impromptu gift-giving and play.”
“These books are full of games and puzzles for the parent and child to cooperatively take on,” WIRED adds. “Throughout the process, the child slowly digests a concept of ‘sexual purity,’ lessons aided by oversimplified scripture and well-trodden Bible school parables.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center’s report on the American College of Pediatricians includes over a dozen comments by ACPeds officials and official statements from its publications. One likens LGBTQ people to pedophiles, one claims so-called trans activists “groom” children, and another dangerously states the “transgender movement is an opening for a totalitarian government.”
In a recent video, the American College of Pediatricians’ founders freely admit the group was created in response to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ support for same-sex marriage and parenting.
“The tipping point for me and my co-founding colleagues came when the AAP endorsed same-sex adoption, claiming that children reared by homosexual parents fared as well as those reared by their own biological heterosexual parents,” says co-founder and past ACPeds president Den Trumbull, MD, FCP.
Numerous studies prove that children raised by same-sex parents in fact fare as well as those raised by different-sex parents.
Image via Shutterstock
