‘Full Fascist’: Fox News Host ‘Openly Calling for an End to Democracy’ Has Experts Warning of Violence and ‘Civil War’
Experts on history, extremism, and the media are sounding the alarm after Fox News host Greg Gutfeld’s carefully-crafted rant declaring “elections don’t work” that’s being seen as a “call for stochastic terrorism” and “civil war.”
Saying Gutfeld’s remarks go “into some very dark territory,” Daily Beast senior media reporter Justin Baragona posted the video of the Fox News host’s tirade Thursday evening on social media, including the transcript. He writes: “Greg Gutfeld says ‘elections don’t work’ and ‘society is in peril and chaos because our elections don’t matter’ while urging for a new American civil war.”
Over at The Daily Beast, Baragona observed that Gutfeld went “full fascist” and “dove into extremely dark and violent territory.”
“Gutfeld, whose rhetoric has grown angrier and more extreme in recent years, declared during Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News’ The Five that American democracy was no longer feasible. Instead, because crime has supposedly spun out of control—despite homicide rates falling this year and crime just a fraction of what it was 30 years ago—he suggested a radically violent solution.”
Complaining about crime, Gutfeld told Fox News viewers (transcript via Mediaite): “We had a war over slavery. We knew slavery was inhumane and immoral, but somehow we couldn’t solve slavery peacefully. It was an evil, but one side refused to acknowledge that it was evil because it was too big of an admission of them to make. Doesn’t that feel that way now? That this defiant refusal to reverse this decline argues against the survival of a country? What does that leave you with? It leaves you with you need to make war to bring peace because you have a side that cannot change, because then that means an admission that their beliefs have been corrupt all the time, so in a way you have to force them to surrender.”
After some back-and-forth with his co-hosts, Gutfeld continued: “Elections don’t work. We know that. We know they don’t work. Look what we have. Look what we have. We had a moderate president and we have crime exploding everywhere. We had a Democrat president promise that he was going to be moderate, promise that he was going to unite the country, and now we have a terrible education system, we have no border, we have crime everywhere. Every facet of society is in peril and in chaos because our elections don’t matter.”
History professor Thomas Lecaque, who describes himself as a “historian who specializes in the nexus of apocalyptic religion and political violence,” wrote that Gutfeld’s “‘joking’ about civil wars is a call for violence.”
“The ‘joking’ does not in any way stop it from being a call for stochastic terrorism,” he noted, adding: “We’ve just accepted that it’s normal for supporters and leaders of one of our two major political parties to call for murdering members of our society.”
Elad Nehorai, who writes on extremism and antisemitism, warned, “Fox News hosts are now openly calling for an end to democracy and a civil war. I’m sure this will be largely ignored and treated as a peculiarity despite all the evidence we’ve seen that we need to take this stuff seriously.”
Princeton University professor of history Kevin M. Kruse summed up Gutfeld’s remarks, writing: “The Fascist and the Furious.”
“Anyone not taking this seriously needs to consider that we’re sitting on the same social and political fault lines that led to total war a historically short time ago. And the losers literally promised they would one day rise again,” warned former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman.
NBC News’ Supreme Court reporter Lawrence Hurley wrote: “Amazing that this kind of thing is now normal discourse on the right being watched and discussed in millions of homes.”
And investigative reporter Ben Collins, who writes about extremism and disinformation for NBC News, commented simply: “Jesus.”
Watch below or at this link:
Greg Gutfeld says “elections don’t work” and “society is in peril and chaos because our elections don’t matter” while urging for a new American civil war.
In the following tweets, I will transcribe everything he says in this clip, because it goes into some very dark territory. pic.twitter.com/2FLCz5ptCP
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 5, 2023
Democratic Congressman Asks Florida to Tax Mar-a-Lago at Price Trump Claims It’s Worth: More Than $1 Billion
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) is asking Palm Beach County to tax Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence at the amount he and his son Eric have recently publicly claimed it is worth: more than $1 billon.
In repeated attacks on New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, Trump has claimed the judge valued his Florida home at $28 million, insisting it was worth exponentially more. The $28 million is the Florida county assessor’s office valuation, for tax purposes.
Over the past week Trump has said Mar-a-Lago is worth different amounts, between $1 billion and $1.8 billion. His son Eric Trump has echoed his father’s extreme valuation.
“As I am sure you are aware, your valuation of Mar-a-Lago has been cited in Judge Arthur Engoron’s determination this week that former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization committed fraud by inflating the value of their assets,” Congressman Moskowitz wrote in a letter to the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser on Thursday. NBC News exclusively obtained a copy of that letter. Moskowitz once served as the Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
“Between 2011 and 2021, you valued the Mar-a-Lago property between $18 million and $28 million. Last week, Donald Trump posted the following on Truth Social: ‘This highly partisan Democrat ‘Judge’ (All the Clubs, etc.) just ruled that Mar-a-Lago was WORTH just 18 Million Dollars when, in fact, it may be worth 100 times that amount’.”
He also noted Eric Trump’s social media remarks, which claim Mar-a-Lago is with over $1 billion.
“Mar-a-Lago was listed as worth $490 million in financial documents given to banks,” Moskowitz continued. “If the property value of Mar-a-Lago is so much higher than it was appraised, will you be amending the property value in line with the Trump family’s belief that the property is worth well over a billion dollars? I thank you for your time and consideration and look forward to a prompt response.”
Trump is facing forfeiture of all his New York business licenses and the dissolution of his companies in Attorney General James’ $250 million civil fraud case against him.
‘Presidential Immunity’: Trump Says He Was Just Doing His Job, Asks Judge to Toss All Charges
Claiming “presidential immunity,” attorneys for Donald Trump in a 52-page motion say he was acting within his official responsibilities as President when he allegedly attempted to overturn results of the 2020 election he lost. Suggesting Trump was just trying to “ensure election integrity,” they are asking a federal judge to dismiss all charges in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of the ex-president in that case.
The “acts alleged in the indictment lie firmly within the ‘outer perimeter’ of the President’s official responsibility,” Trump’s attorneys’ motion reads. “Therefore, they cannot form the basis of criminal charges against President Trump.”
Trump’s attorneys, continuing to refer to him as “President Trump” in their court filings, are also claiming President Joe Biden’s “administration” is charging the ex-president. They also suggest Trump did not know the lies he told about election fraud and about the election being stolen were false.
“Breaking 234 years of precedent, the incumbent administration has charged President Trump for acts that lie not just within the “outer perimeter,” but at the heart of his official responsibilities as President. In doing so, the prosecution does not, and cannot, argue that President Trump’s efforts to ensure election integrity, and to advocate for the same, were outside the scope of his duties. Instead, the prosecution falsely claims that President Trump’s motives were impure—that he purportedly ‘knew’ that the widespread reports of fraud and election irregularities were untrue but sought to address them anyway.”
“But as the Constitution, the Supreme Court, and hundreds of years of history and tradition all make clear, the President’s motivations are not for the prosecution or this Court to decide. Rather, where, as here, the President’s actions are within the ambit of his office, he is absolutely immune from prosecution.”
Trump is facing four federal felonies in the case. Trial has been set for March 4, 2024.
Trump ‘Considering’ Trip to DC and Is ‘Open to Pitching Himself as a Speaker Candidate’: Report
As Republicans in the House of Representatives search for a new Speaker after ousting Kevin McCarthy, some in the MAGA wing of the GOP conference inside Congress has put forth an external candidate to be their leader: Donald Trump.
Far-right extremist U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who opposed the move to remove McCarthy has been among the staunchest promoters of a Speaker Donald Trump. There is no law that requires an elected Speaker of the House to be a member of Congress, and the Constitution is “silent” on the question.
Politico senior congressional reporter Sarah Ferris Thursday afternoon reported: “Former President Donald Trump is considering a visit to the Capitol next week where he is open to pitching himself as a speaker candidate, according to a Republican familiar with internal discussions.”
Congresswoman Greene is far from the only high-profile Republican to support having a “Speaker Donald Trump.”
Vivek Ramaswamy, the 2024 presidential candidate, also announced his support.
2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says he doesn’t think Donald Trump would be a “bad choice” for Speaker of the House:
“I think that there’s a value in chaos at times.” pic.twitter.com/81VusNASdk
— The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2023
And other Republican members of Congress support a Speaker Trump, including U.S. Reps. Troy Nehls of Texas, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Matt Gaetz of Florida, and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California, according to the New York Post.
While the Constitution is silent on a Speaker not having to be a member of Congress, House Republicans’ own rules are clear on an actual prerequisite.
“Trump could also run into problems with the GOP’s own conference rules,” Politico notes, “which state a member of GOP leadership is required to step aside ‘if indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years imprisonment may be imposed.'”
Trump currently faces 91 felony counts across four separate state and federal cases in three separate jurisdictions.
According to Forbes, were Trump convicted on all charges and handed the maximum sentence for each, he could be facing “a potential maximum sentence of 717.5 years in prison.”
