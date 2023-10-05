Democratic Congressman Asks Florida to Tax Mar-a-Lago at Price Trump Claims It’s Worth: More Than $1 Billion

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) is asking Palm Beach County to tax Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence at the amount he and his son Eric have recently publicly claimed it is worth: more than $1 billon.

In repeated attacks on New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, Trump has claimed the judge valued his Florida home at $28 million, insisting it was worth exponentially more. The $28 million is the Florida county assessor’s office valuation, for tax purposes.

Over the past week Trump has said Mar-a-Lago is worth different amounts, between $1 billion and $1.8 billion. His son Eric Trump has echoed his father’s extreme valuation.

“As I am sure you are aware, your valuation of Mar-a-Lago has been cited in Judge Arthur Engoron’s determination this week that former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization committed fraud by inflating the value of their assets,” Congressman Moskowitz wrote in a letter to the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser on Thursday. NBC News exclusively obtained a copy of that letter. Moskowitz once served as the Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

“Between 2011 and 2021, you valued the Mar-a-Lago property between $18 million and $28 million. Last week, Donald Trump posted the following on Truth Social: ‘This highly partisan Democrat ‘Judge’ (All the Clubs, etc.) just ruled that Mar-a-Lago was WORTH just 18 Million Dollars when, in fact, it may be worth 100 times that amount’.”

He also noted Eric Trump’s social media remarks, which claim Mar-a-Lago is with over $1 billion.

“Mar-a-Lago was listed as worth $490 million in financial documents given to banks,” Moskowitz continued. “If the property value of Mar-a-Lago is so much higher than it was appraised, will you be amending the property value in line with the Trump family’s belief that the property is worth well over a billion dollars? I thank you for your time and consideration and look forward to a prompt response.”

Trump is facing forfeiture of all his New York business licenses and the dissolution of his companies in Attorney General James’ $250 million civil fraud case against him.