News
‘Blockbuster’: Experts Shocked as ‘Whopping’ New Jobs Nearly Double Predictions – Biden to Deliver Remarks
The September jobs report has left economics experts shocked at the “surprisingly strong” numbers, with many again suggesting the U.S. is having a “soft landing” from the effects of the COVID pandemic and see little chance of recession ahead.
“Employers added 336,000 jobs last month, sharply more than the 170,000 economists had predicted,” The New York Times reported Friday.
CNBC called it “a whopping 336,000 new job,” and adds the unemployment rate is unchanged, at a near-historic low of 3.8%.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 336,000 in September, better than the Dow Jones consensus estimate for 170,000 and more than 100,000 higher than the previous month. https://t.co/enJ4CcAw3B pic.twitter.com/dBXGrTO36U
— CNBC (@CNBC) October 6, 2023
Economist and Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government professor Jason Furman explained his immediate reaction to the huge jobs numbers news.
“First reaction to jobs numbers: Shock
Second reaction: Nervousness
Further reflection: This could be quite good
336K jobs, participation remains high, wage growth moderated further. We could be in the middle of a sustainable increase in labor supply.”
READ MORE: ‘Full Fascist’: Fox News Host ‘Openly Calling for an End to Democracy’ Has Experts Warning of Violence and ‘Civil War’
“Just how good is the September jobs report?” asked Washington Post economic columnist Heather Long. “In the past 3 months, the US has averaged +266,000 job gains a month. That’s better than the first half of 2023 when the average was +257,000/month. Bottom line: This looks more like a soft landing than a recession.”
Long adds, “Almost no one predicted this good news story.”
Sometimes you need to take a step back:
+2.7 million more people are employed now v. year ago.
Wage growth has cooled: 4.2% y/y now v. 5.1% year ago.
(But inflation also down: 3.7% now vs. 8.2% year ago.)
Almost no one predicted this good news story. #jobs pic.twitter.com/ut6KnSzdKp
— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) October 6, 2023
Indeed, some experts took the opportunity to mock the naysayers who for well over a year have been predicting recession, or claiming the tremendous jobs growth under President Biden was not sustainable.
Bharat Ramamurti, the former Deputy Director, of the National Economic Council wrote: “On the occasion of today’s blockbuster jobs report, it’s good to look back on this prediction from almost exactly a year ago.”
On the occasion of today’s blockbuster jobs report, it’s good to look back on this prediction from almost exactly a year ago. pic.twitter.com/TTxL3HIQUm
— Bharat Ramamurti (@BharatRamamurti) October 6, 2023
President Joe Biden will address the nation at 11:30 AM ET to discuss the jobs report. After the report was released he said on social media, “September was another good month for American workers, with 336,000 jobs created and inflation coming down. That’s nearly 14 million jobs – including 815,000 in manufacturing – created under Bidenomics.”
Watch the videos and see the social media posts above or at this link.
News
‘Some People Could Be Easier to Work With Than Others’: Biden Laughs When Asked About Jim Jordan Running for Speaker
President Joe Biden attempted to hold back a laugh during Friday afternoon’s press conference when asked how he felt about far-right U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan running to become Speaker of the House.
The White House has largely stayed out of House Republicans’ infighting that most recently led to a near-shutdown of the federal government and the ouster of now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“Former President Trump endorsed Congressman Jim Jordan for House Speaker,” began a reporter at Biden’s news conference on the blockbuster jobs report. “Could you see yourself working with Congressman Jordan if he is the next Speaker, and do you have any concerns about who might fill that position?”
READ MORE: Cannon Grants Trump Delay in Espionage Act Case Amid Report He Allegedly Shared Nuclear Secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Jordan is the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and of the Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of Government, which he created. Jordan has been working to impeach President Biden for months. The Washington Post has called Jordan’s claims about Biden “dishonest.”
Letting out a chuckle, Biden replied: “Look. Whomever the House Speaker is I’m going to try to work with. They control half the Congress.”
“Some people, I imagine, could be easier to work with than others, but whomever the Speaker is I’ll try to work with.”
Watch below or at this link.
Asked about the possibility of Jim Jordan becoming speaker, Biden chuckles pic.twitter.com/60F2ss8se9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2023
News
Cannon Grants Trump Delay in Espionage Act Case Amid Report He Allegedly Shared Nuclear Secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Within hours of multiple news outlets reporting that shortly after he left office, Donald Trump allegedly shared classified secrets about America’s nuclear submarines with a member of his Mar-a-Lago resort, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted the ex-president a delay he had requested in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case alleging violations of the Espionage Act.
Judge Cannon’s apparent support for the ex-president who placed her on the federal bench has been widely discussed by legal experts. At least one of her rulings in favor of Trump was reversed by a higher court that admonished her for overstepping her authority.
“Months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump allegedly discussed potentially sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with a member of his Mar-a-Lago Club — an Australian billionaire who then allegedly shared the information with scores of others, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees, and a handful of journalists, according to sources familiar with the matter,” ABC News reported Thursday evening.
“The potential disclosure was reported to special counsel Jack Smith’s team as they investigated Trump’s alleged hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the sources told ABC News. The information could shed further light on Trump’s handling of sensitive government secrets.”
READ MORE: ‘Blockbuster’: Experts Shocked as ‘Whopping’ New Jobs Nearly Double Predictions – Biden to Deliver Remarks
Friday morning, Judge Cannon granted Donald Trump a temporary pause in the case alleging he unlawfully removed from the White House, retained, and refused to return – even after being served a subpoena – classified documents. Photos of boxes allegedly containing some of the hundreds of classified and top secret documents he had stored on a stage and in a restroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence have been widely shared online.
“And right on time,” MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin sardonically suggested, “and even before Oct. 12, enter Judge Cannon, with the first step of the relief Trump wanted in postponing the classified documents case.”
The Messenger reported that the “federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s classified documents criminal case on Friday temporarily paused series of key pre-trial deadlines tied to the prosecutors’ sharing of sensitive evidence that the former president is entitled to while mounting his defense.”
Judge Cannon “signed a paperless order halting for now the deadlines she’d previously set stretching from October through May, when the trial for Trump and three of his co-defendants is currently slated to begin in Fort Pierce, Fla.”
“Cannon’s order doesn’t address the May 20, 2024, start date for the trial itself. But it does note all of the scheduled deadlines tied to classified information are on hold ‘pending consideration and resolution’ of a Trump motion filed last month that had proposed a new timeline.”
On Thursday, The New York Times reported, “In a court filing on Wednesday night, Mr. Trump’s legal team proposed moving the start of the trial to mid-November from May 20, the date set by Judge Aileen M. Cannon.”
Judge Cannon has yet to respond to that request.
READ MORE: Gaetz Getting ‘Cawthorned’ as Republican Exposes Details of His Alleged Misconduct
News
‘Full Fascist’: Fox News Host ‘Openly Calling for an End to Democracy’ Has Experts Warning of Violence and ‘Civil War’
Experts on history, extremism, and the media are sounding the alarm after Fox News host Greg Gutfeld’s carefully-crafted rant declaring “elections don’t work” that’s being seen as a “call for stochastic terrorism” and “civil war.”
Saying Gutfeld’s remarks go “into some very dark territory,” Daily Beast senior media reporter Justin Baragona posted the video of the Fox News host’s tirade Thursday evening on social media, including the transcript. He writes: “Greg Gutfeld says ‘elections don’t work’ and ‘society is in peril and chaos because our elections don’t matter’ while urging for a new American civil war.”
Over at The Daily Beast, Baragona observed that Gutfeld went “full fascist” and “dove into extremely dark and violent territory.”
“Gutfeld, whose rhetoric has grown angrier and more extreme in recent years, declared during Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News’ The Five that American democracy was no longer feasible. Instead, because crime has supposedly spun out of control—despite homicide rates falling this year and crime just a fraction of what it was 30 years ago—he suggested a radically violent solution.”
Complaining about crime, Gutfeld told Fox News viewers (transcript via Mediaite): “We had a war over slavery. We knew slavery was inhumane and immoral, but somehow we couldn’t solve slavery peacefully. It was an evil, but one side refused to acknowledge that it was evil because it was too big of an admission of them to make. Doesn’t that feel that way now? That this defiant refusal to reverse this decline argues against the survival of a country? What does that leave you with? It leaves you with you need to make war to bring peace because you have a side that cannot change, because then that means an admission that their beliefs have been corrupt all the time, so in a way you have to force them to surrender.”
READ MORE: Gaetz Getting ‘Cawthorned’ as Republican Exposes Details of His Alleged Misconduct
After some back-and-forth with his co-hosts, Gutfeld continued: “Elections don’t work. We know that. We know they don’t work. Look what we have. Look what we have. We had a moderate president and we have crime exploding everywhere. We had a Democrat president promise that he was going to be moderate, promise that he was going to unite the country, and now we have a terrible education system, we have no border, we have crime everywhere. Every facet of society is in peril and in chaos because our elections don’t matter.”
History professor Thomas Lecaque, who describes himself as a “historian who specializes in the nexus of apocalyptic religion and political violence,” wrote that Gutfeld’s “‘joking’ about civil wars is a call for violence.”
“The ‘joking’ does not in any way stop it from being a call for stochastic terrorism,” he noted, adding: “We’ve just accepted that it’s normal for supporters and leaders of one of our two major political parties to call for murdering members of our society.”
Elad Nehorai, who writes on extremism and antisemitism, warned, “Fox News hosts are now openly calling for an end to democracy and a civil war. I’m sure this will be largely ignored and treated as a peculiarity despite all the evidence we’ve seen that we need to take this stuff seriously.”
Princeton University professor of history Kevin M. Kruse summed up Gutfeld’s remarks, writing: “The Fascist and the Furious.”
“Anyone not taking this seriously needs to consider that we’re sitting on the same social and political fault lines that led to total war a historically short time ago. And the losers literally promised they would one day rise again,” warned former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman.
READ MORE: Democratic Congressman Asks Florida to Tax Mar-a-Lago at Price Trump Claims It’s Worth: More Than $1 Billion
NBC News’ Supreme Court reporter Lawrence Hurley wrote: “Amazing that this kind of thing is now normal discourse on the right being watched and discussed in millions of homes.”
And investigative reporter Ben Collins, who writes about extremism and disinformation for NBC News, commented simply: “Jesus.”
Watch below or at this link:
Greg Gutfeld says “elections don’t work” and “society is in peril and chaos because our elections don’t matter” while urging for a new American civil war.
In the following tweets, I will transcribe everything he says in this clip, because it goes into some very dark territory. pic.twitter.com/2FLCz5ptCP
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 5, 2023
