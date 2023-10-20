News
Biden Says ‘American Leadership Is What Holds the World Together’ in Speech Urging Unity
President Joe Biden asked Americans to continue to support Ukraine, add support for Israel to their plate, and reject growing antisemitism and Islamophobia, in a rare Oval Office address Thursday evening urging unity against the forces of hate.
Pres. Biden: “We must, without equivocation, denounce antisemitism. We must also without equivocation denounce Islamophobia.”
Pres. Biden: "We must, without equivocation, denounce antisemitism. We must also without equivocation denounce Islamophobia."

"And to all of you hurting…I want you to know I see you. You belong. And I want to say this to you: You're all America."

“American leadership is what holds the world together,” President Biden declared, less than one day after returning from an active war zone abroad not controlled by U.S. Armed Forces for the second time, being the only President to ever do so.
“American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. American values are what make us a partner other nations want to work with. To put all that at risk, if we walk away from Ukraine, if we turn our backs on Israel. It’s just not worth it,” President Biden warned, appearing to send a message to far-right isolationist Republicans, the very ones who two weeks ago forced out one Speaker of the House while continuing to be unable to elect another to lead their fractured conference.
“That’s why tomorrow I’m going to send to Congress an urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs, to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine,” the President continued. “It’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations. Help us keep American troops out of harm’s way. Help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful and more prosperous for our children and grandchildren.”
Pres. Biden says he's "going to send to Congress an urgent budget request to fund America's national security needs to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine."

Biden’s remarks that “American leadership is what holds the world together,” were echoed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just hours earlier, when he declared his gratitude to President Biden, Congress, and “the entire American people for their powerful assistance and leadership.”
“American leadership helps rally the world behind the common cause of protecting life and rules-based international order,” President Zelenskyy said. “Ukrainians know how important unity is to defend against terror and aggression. The unity here, inside Ukraine, in partner states, including in the U.S., and around the world.”
President Biden began his 15-minute speech by telling Americans, “We’re facing an inflection point in history, one of those moments where the decisions we make today are going to determine the future for decades to come.”
Pres. Biden: "We're facing an inflection point in history, one of those moments where the decisions we make today are going to determine the future for decades to come."

Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Lawmaker Sentenced to Prison in Federal Fraud Case
Former Florida Republican state lawmaker Joe Harding, author of GOP Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law, was sentenced Thursday on federal felony fraud and money laundering charges after fraudulently obtaining $150,000 in COVID funds.
Harding was facing up to 35 years in prison, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, but after a plea deal he will serve four months.
“In court Thursday, the judge credited Harding for taking responsibility and showing remorse. However, he believed prison time was warranted as a general deterrence,” ClickOrlando reported. “In addition to the prison sentence, Harding will serve two years of supervised release.”
Harding is the author of the “Parental Rights in Education Act,” which Governor DeSantis promoted by claiming it would only apply to grades K-3, before signing it into law. He later expanded the law’s reach to include all grades.
At the time of Harding’s indictment, The Guardian reported, “DeSantis signed the bill into law in March, sparking a chilling groundswell of similar legislation throughout the country. At least 137 bills in 36 different states have introduced educational gag order bills in 2022, according to an August report by Pen America.”
In March of last year, Harding responded to the Florida Democratic nominee for governor’s message that read: “To our LGBTQ+ students: I stand with you and I see you.”
He wrote: “To the parents of Florida: I stand with you and I see you. I’m sorry that there are people like below that want to take away your rights, sexualize your 6 year olds and lie to you.”
Watch Harding arrive for sentencing below or at this link.
Former Florida State Representative Joseph Harding arrives for sentencing in Gainesville federal court after pleading guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud.

Jim Jordan Is ‘Second Most Popular’ Republican in US Says Ally – He’s Not Even in the Top 100
Far-right House Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale of Montana, one of the eight who voted to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, is claiming Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is the “second most popular Republican” in America, next to Donald Trump.
Rosendale told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday that Congressman Jordan is “trying to meet with the remaining people that haven’t supported him,” and “he’s trying to earn their support,” which he called “extremely honorable.”
“And that’s why Jim Jordan, quite frankly, is the second most popular Republican in this country, second only to Donald Trump,” Rosendale said.
The “second most popular Republican in this country” is not only false, but as The Washington Post reported Wednesday, it’s a claim that other Jordan supporters have also made.
U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) “told reporter Ben Jacobs, this wasn’t like January, when the caucus was dragging its feet on approving the ‘very unpopular’ Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to serve in the top position in the House. Jordan is ‘the second-most-popular Republican in the country,’ someone that his colleagues should presumably line up behind,” The Post reported. “Except, of course, that he isn’t.”
Rep. Rosendale earlier this year was forced to denounce neo-Nazis after posing with one for a photo. It was not his first time posing with members of fringe or extremist groups.
According to a recent YouGov survey, Congressman Jordan does not even appear in the top 100 of most popular Republicans in this country, nor is Donald Trump first.
The YouGov poll, “The Most Popular Republicans (Q3 2023),” is based on popularity, which the pollster defines as the percent of people “who have a positive opinion of a Republican.”
Here are the top ten:
1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
2. Donald Trump
3. George W. Bush
4. Ben Carson
5. Bob Dole
6. Ted Cruz
7. Henry Kissinger
8. Ron DeSantis
9. Tim Scott
10. Rand Paul
Watch Rosendale below or at this link.
GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale: "And that's why Jim Jordan, quite frankly, is the second most popular Republican in this country. Second only to Donald Trump."

‘Biggest F-U to Republican Voters’: Chaos Erupts As Far-Right Moves to Block Temporary Speaker Plan
Far-right House Republicans outraged that nearly two dozen members of the GOP conference have voted against Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan for Speaker have thrown the body into chaos while opposing the election of a temporary Speaker – an effort they are working to block.
After insisting he would press for a third vote Thursday morning, Jordan met with House Republicans and agreed to put his quest for the Speakership on pause and allow Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry to be elected to that role temporarily.
“Per a source in the room, McCarthy screamed at Matt Gaetz to sit down when he went to the mics, with the source saying Rep. Bost ‘almost lunging at him,'” Axios’ Juliegrace Brufke earlier Thursday reported. “McCarthy advocated for empowering McHenry while Jordan staying on as speaker designee, per two sources.”
It appears McHenry will not become temporary Speaker.
“Too much opposition to the ‘Patrick McHenry temporary plan’ in the three-hour House GOP conference meeting,” CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane reports. “Jordan’s most ardent supporters blasted the idea before and after meeting, including Rep Scott Perry (R-PA) and Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).”
“Jordan will try again,” he notes, apparently meaning he will press for a third vote.
“We’re handing our majority back over to the Democrats by going along with a power-sharing agreement. It’s absurd. It’s the biggest ‘F-U’ to Republican voters I’ve ever seen,” cried far-right U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana on Thursday.
“We’re handing our majority back over to the Democrats by going along with a power-sharing agreement. It’s absurd. It’s the biggest ‘F-U’ to Republican voters I’ve ever seen.”
— Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) on possibility of giving expanded powers to acting Speaker McHenry (R-NC) pic.twitter.com/Eu9iDPSlzF

“There’s nothing I’ve ever wanted more in this Congress than for Jim Jordan to be the Speaker,” Banks continued. “What they’re doing right now is walking Republicans off the plank. We don’t deserve the majority if we go along with a plan to give the Democrats control …”
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who led the charge to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, is vehemently opposed to empowering McHenry as temporary Speaker, calling it, “a constitutional desecration.”
Matt Gaetz, who initiated the chaos in the House, is outraged because of efforts to get the House back to work by empowering Patrick McHenry:
“I am against speaker-light, I am against Bud Light, I believe it is a constitutional desecration not to elect a Speaker of the House.” pic.twitter.com/UZ03tZBtDz

Punchbowl News’ Mica Soellner reports Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who had some support in January to become Speaker, “predicts the resolution” to vote to elect McHenry Speaker Pro Tempore “is dead.”
“I don’t think it’s going to come to the floor,” Donalds said.
She reports Rep. McHenry “expressed in conference he does not support the resolution to empower him temporarily.”
Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman adds House Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who lost his attempt to become Speaker last week, “says he’s opposed to the resolution to empower a temporary speaker.”
“I’d rather us focus on getting a speaker elected,” Scalise said.
Punchbowl’s Max Cohen adds that U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon “is also a ‘hard no’ on speaker pro tem resolution.”
“And if we go through X amount of more votes, we go through X amount of more votes, but we can’t kick the can down the road and say we’re going to worry about this two months from now,” Fallon said.
Congressman Troy Nehls, Republican of Texas, “says he opposes the McHenry resolution & still wants Trump as speaker for 100 days,” Punchbowl’s John Bresnahan reports.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
