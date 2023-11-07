GOP Congressman Trying to Defund Vice President Kamala Harris’ Office

The Republican-majority House of Representatives has just ten days to avert a shutdown of the federal government. Far-right Republicans, including those from the Freedom Caucus, are proposing amendments to attach to a funding bill that have little chance of passing in the Senate, like defunding Vice President Kamala Harris’ Office.

If Speaker Mike Johnson does not move forward legislation to fund the federal government that the Senate will pass, and President Joe Biden will sign, a government shutdown could be in effect at 12:01 AM November 18.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, a freshman Republican of Georgia, has proposed an amendment “that would halt any funding for Vice President Kamala Harris’ office,” according to The Messenger. Collins has called the Vice President a “Radical” Democrat.

Congressman Collin’s amendment is not the only one proposed to take aim at Democrats and Democratic principles.

“Multiple amendments that were offered targeted funding toward the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, while another by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., proposed reducing Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Daniel Werfel’s salary to $1,” Fox News reports. Greene recently complained the House was forcing members to vote on legislation at 1:00 AM.

In March, Rep. Collins suggested on the floor of the House of Representatives that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) were possible culprits in the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

“After seeing another Norfolk Southern train derailed this weekend, I was reminded of the fact that the company wrote to shareholders stating that it is focused on DEI,” Collins said, as The New Republic reported. “This administration’s focus on DEI is forcing private companies to rethink their goals and one has to wonder, was Norfolk Southern’s DEI policies directing resources away from the important things like greasing wheel bearings? Now this insanity must stop.”

During that speech, Collins targeted U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and DEI.

“From his first day in office, he has been more focused on diversity training and identity politics than on building and maintaining America’s transportation system,” Collins said, Fox News reported.

Claiming Buttigieg was “whining about too many white people in construction industries,” Collins said: “His policies have continuously put the wokes before the folks.”

Collins earlier this year said: “Democrats follow ESG [Environmental, Social, and Governance] and DEI like a religion; it is, it’s called wokeism.”

In September, Collins in a committee hearing attacked Buttigieg, saying he is “pushing a far-left, woke, DEI socialistic experiment.”

Millions of dollars on “racist roadways” and DEI while Americans spent more time in traffic and the FAA remains chronically understaffed causing record 𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 at airports. Transportation @SecretaryPete’s record speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/WmKCY3lXLD — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) September 21, 2023

Congressman Collins is not the only Republican targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI.

“Two Offices of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (ODEIA) within the Biden administration are the subject of cost-cutting GOP proposals,” Fox News also reported Tuesday. “An amendment proposed by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., specified defunding the Treasury’s ODEIA, and a similar amendment by Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., hit the Office of Personnel Management.”

