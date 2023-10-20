News
‘Red Herring’: Death Threats Against GOP Lawmakers Are Overblown Says Top Jordan Ally
As Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan continues his quest to become Speaker of the House despite losing votes of his fellow Republicans the pressure campaign attacking GOP Members of Congress voting against this is hitting new highs. One top Jordan ally Friday morning dismissed them, suggesting they are overblown by calling them a “red herring.”
“All of us in Congress receive death threats, I don’t think that’s a news flash for anybody,” U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who is also the chair of the far-right Freedom Caucus, told reporters.
“There are people out in the world that dislike us and threaten us. That’s nothing new. It’s nothing new to any member of Congress. We all know it. That is another red herring,” Perry said, adding, “no one seemed to mind the pressure campaign from all the lobbyists and special interests in Washington, D.C.” in January when Kevin McCarthy was running to become Speaker.
Perry had “direct involvement in the Trump administration’s plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” WITF reported last year, citing information from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
READ MORE: Biden Says ‘American Leadership Is What Holds the World Together’ in Speech Urging Unity
Congressman Perry did not respond when one reporter asked, “Are death threats the same as lobbyists’ emails?”
Rep. Perry on threats against GOP members who voted against Jordan:
“All of us in Congress receive death threats. I don’t know if that’s a newsflash for anybody here. There are people out in the world that dislike us and threaten us, that’s nothing new … another red herring.” pic.twitter.com/Cjh1iDRahk
— Alejandro Alvarez 🫡 (@aletweetsnews) October 20, 2023
CNN’s Jake Tapper Thursday night confronted another Jordan supporter, U.S. Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX), the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, with one example of the threats and intimidation Jordan’s GOP objectors are facing. The anchor played a profane and threatening voicemail left by an anonymous caller for the wife of a Republican Congressman who opposes Jordan becoming Speaker.
“Several of those lawmakers who oppose Jim Jordan’s bid for Speaker are now receiving credible and terrifying death threats,” Tapper told McCaul. “Over the weekend it was made clear that supporters of Jordan’s were going to launch a pressure campaign that apparently had Jordan’s blessing until last night. And in the intervening time, well, it got pretty ugly, and we have some exclusive audio right now of a threatening message that was left as a voicemail for the wife of one of the Republican lawmakers who opposes Jordan.”
Tapper played the audio, warning, “this is pretty ugly stuff.”
READ MORE: Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Lawmaker Sentenced to Prison in Federal Fraud Case
The audio begins with a voice saying: “Why is your husband such a pig? Why would he get on TV and make an asshole of himself? Because he’s a deep-state prick? Because he doesn’t represent the people?”
“So what we’re going to do is we’re going to do … is we’re going to fucking come follow you all over the place. We’re gonna be up your ass. Fucking nonstop. We’re going to be Antifa,” the caller says.
“We’re going to do what the left does,” the caller continued, referring to her lawmaker husband as a “f**king f****t,” a “warmongering piece of s**t,” and Kevin McCarthy as a “piece of s**t.”
“So listen, you’re gonna keep getting calls and emails. I’m putting all your information over the internet now. Everybody else is and you will not be left alone,” the caller warned, and added to their threat: “you’re going to be f**king molested like you can’t ever imagine. Again, non-violently.”
After the audio played, Tapper told McCaul, “that’s disgusting. That is disgusting. The pressure campaign for Jordan was announced over the weekend. Calls like that started happening immediately. Jordan didn’t denounce it until last night. What is going on in your party?”
McCaul responded, “Well, this shows you the level of political discourse in this country now.”
READ MORE: Former Ohio State Wrestler Takes Down Jim Jordan: ‘I Always Wonder Who He’s Fighting For’
“No. In your party, sir. In your party,” Tapper stressed.
“I think it’s despicable,” McCaul replied. “And I wouldn’t say Jordan is responsible for all that. But there is this faction that has just hatred that you heard on that phone call, and no member deserves that kind of treatment from any constituent. And I quite frankly Jake, worry about the safety of members back home, the ones that maybe didn’t support Jordan, having these sorts of threats back home in their districts. I remember Gabby Giffords very well when she was shot in the head and barely survived. I’m very concerned about the safety of members, not only back home, but up here. If this is the level of my party, I think it’s in the gutter that we need to get out of the gutter right now.”
Tapper replied, “this is one of the reasons why there are more than 20 people voting against Jim Jordan.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Threatened With Jail After Judge Fines Him for Violating Gag Order
Judge Arthur Engoron on Friday berated Donald Trump for violating the gag order in his New York civil fraud, fined the ex-president, and warned of “possibly imprisoning him” if he does it again.
“Donald Trump has received ample warning from this Court as to the possible repercussions of violating the gag order. He specifically acknowledged that he understood and would abide by it,” Judge Engoron said in his order, CNN reported. “Accordingly, issuing yet another warning is not longer appropriate; this Court is way behind the ‘warning’ stage.'”
Trump had neglected to remove a derogatory post about the judge’s law clerk that had infuriated Judge Engoron.
“I learned that the subject post was never removed from the website,” Judge Engoron said. “And, in fact, had been on that website for the past 17 days. I understand that it was removed late last night but only in response to an email.”
READ MORE: Jordan Loses GOP Secret Ballot Vote – No Longer House Speaker Nominee
“The post,” CBS News reported, “which was spotted Thursday by the pro-democracy news website MeidasTouch, was a duplicate of one posted to Trump’s social media site on Oct. 3, and deleted soon after New York Judge Arthur Engoron issued a limited gag order, barring Trump from posting or speaking publicly about the judge’s staff.”
Judge Engoron had “asked Trump’s lawyers why he shouldn’t impose ‘serious’ sanctions, ‘including financial sanctions’ ‘or possibly imprisoning him.'”
In his final order imposing the $5000 fine, Judge Engoron wrote: “Make no mistake: future violations, whether intentional or unintentional, will subject the violator to far more severe sanctions, which may include, but are not limited to, steeper financial penalties, holding Donald Trump in contempt of court, and possibly imprisoning him pursuant to New York Judiciary Law § 753.”
News
Jordan Loses GOP Secret Ballot Vote – No Longer House Speaker Nominee
A strong majority of House Republicans in a secret ballot vote have stripped Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of his status as their nominee to become Speaker after he failed in his third attempt Friday to win their support. Jordan was “speaker designee” until Friday afternoon.
With just four weeks until a federal government shut down and more than two weeks after eight Republicans led by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the House is no closer to choosing its constitutionally-mandated leader.
“122-86 was the final tally. Jordan went down handily,” reports Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman.
“Is there a better encapsulation of the GOP elected officials during the Trump years than Jim Jordan winning 194-25 GOP votes in the public ballot and then losing the majority by secret ballot?” asked The Bulwark’s Tim Miller.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) has said he will enter the race for Speaker, C-SPAN’s Craig Caplan reports. Others likely will as well.
READ MORE:‘This Is All a Game for a Lot of Them’: MSNBC Conservative Slams GOP as Jordan Fails Again
News
Republicans Who Ousted McCarthy Offer ‘A Pound of Our Flesh’ if Jordan Is Elected Speaker
Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include a response from GOP U.S. Rep. Ken Buck.
House Republicans who voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker now say they are willing to accept punishment, including censure, suspension, or removal from the GOP conference itself, if Republican “holdouts” opposed to Jim Jordan flip and vote for him to become Speaker.
“So we’ve made them an offer,” U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the leader of the effort that successfully ousted McCarthy, said on the steps of Capitol Hill Friday. “The eight of us have said that we are willing to accept censure, sanction, suspension, removal from the Republican conference.”
“But if what these holdouts need is a pound of our flesh, we’re willing to give it to them in order to see them elect Jim Jordan for Speaker,” Gaetz declared. He added, “for those who are holding out we would simply ask you what do you want, other than for us to suffer some consequence which we stand ready to endure.”
He did not say if their offer required all “holdouts” to vote for Jordan, or just enough to hand the far-right Ohio Judiciary Chairman the gavel.
READ MORE: ‘This Is All a Game for a Lot of Them’: MSNBC Conservative Slams GOP as Jordan Fails Again
Calling Jordan “an inspirational Republican candidate for House Speaker,” Gaetz, who has indicated he wants to run for governor of Florida, did some campaigning on the Capitol steps.
“I think the world was on fire when America sat atop a $33 trillion debt with no plan to reduce spending. I think the world was on fire as we watched the dollar just continue to slip away in its status as the global reserve currency.”
In a Friday “Dear Colleague” letter (below) the far-right Republicans affirm they stand by their actions but acknowledge their “Motion to Vacate the Speaker has caused rancor, hurt feelings and acrimony in the House Republican Conference.”
“It has been suggested the Conference cannot move forward until there are consequences for each of us,” and that “some in the Conference wish to punish us.”
They write, “if the holdouts who refuse to vote for Speaker-Designate Jordan would be willing to ‘vote with the team’ and elect him the 56th House Speaker, we are prepared to accept censure, suspension, or removal from the Conference to accomplish this objective.”
READ MORE: ‘Red Herring’: Death Threats Against GOP Lawmakers Are Overblown Says Top Jordan Ally
The letter includes the following names: Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, and Matt Rosendale. But U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who is opposed to Jordan, quickly responded saying he did not agree to add his name.
The Dispatch’s Mike Warren reports: “Just asked Ken Buck why he’s on this letter. ‘I’m not,’ he said.”
Meanwhile., CNN’s Melanie Zanona observed they are, “Basically offering themselves as tribute in last-ditch attempt to help Jordan.”
Watch the video and read their letter below or at this link.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL): “The 8 of us have said that we are willing to accept censure, sanction, suspension, removal from the Republican conference… If what these holdouts need is a pound of our flesh, we’re willing to give it to them…to see them elect Jim Jordan for Speaker.” pic.twitter.com/DaWKebHhhR
— The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2023
BREAKING: All 8 Republicans Who Voted to Remove McCarthy From Speakership Are Willing to Accept “Censure, Suspension, or Removal From the Conference” In Order to Elect @Jim_Jordan as Speaker
“If the holdouts who refuse to vote for Speaker-Designate Jim Jordan would be willing to… pic.twitter.com/FKBKrzgwvc
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 20, 2023
Trending
- News2 days ago
Former Ohio State Wrestler Takes Down Jim Jordan: ‘I Always Wonder Who He’s Fighting For’
- News2 days ago
‘Biggest Circle Jerk in the History of Circles! Or Jerks!’: CNN Conservative Slams House GOP
- News2 days ago
‘Doesn’t Look Like’ Jordan Will Become Speaker – Here’s How Dems May Help End GOP ‘Civil War’
- News2 days ago
‘Guerrilla Tactics Against MAGA Bullying’: House Republicans Opposed to Jim Jordan Have a Plan
- News2 days ago
‘Threats and Intimidation’: House Republicans Publicly Blast Jim Jordan’s ‘Tactics’
- News1 day ago
‘Biggest F-U to Republican Voters’: Chaos Erupts As Far-Right Moves to Block Temporary Speaker Plan
- News1 day ago
Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Lawmaker Sentenced to Prison in Federal Fraud Case
- News1 day ago
Jim Jordan Is ‘Second Most Popular’ Republican in US Says Ally – He’s Not Even in the Top 100