Fox News Hosts Urge GOP to Elect Speaker So Biden Will Look ‘Weak’
Fox News hosts Kayleigh McEnany and Harris Faulkner openly urged House Republicans on Tuesday to quickly elect a Speaker so they can pass legislation the hosts claim will make President Joe Biden look “tepid” and “weak.”
Much of the legislation McEnany, the former Trump press secretary, mentioned is supported by President Biden.
“Imagine if Republicans had a House Speaker right now,” McEnany said. “We could have censured Rashida Tlaib for antisemitism,” she lamented, referring to the Michigan Democratic Congresswoman.
“We could have passed a bipartisan bill saying you must freeze the $6 billion,” the Biden administration unfroze to be sent directly to third parties for food and medicine and other humanitarian needs for Iran. The Biden administration effectively did that last week. “There are eight Democrats on board with that idea.”
“There’s also a bipartisan bill to replenish Iron Dome funding” for Israel. Again, President Biden, who will be in Israel Wednesday, has repeatedly vowed to give that country America’s full support.
“So imagine if you had a House GOP that was bam, bam, bam 1-2-3, we’re on the side of Israel?” McEnany asked.
“How weak would Biden look in comparison, how tepid would he look and his support for Israel and his caving to Iran? You can’t draw that contrast, if you don’t get your act together and have a House.”
Faulkner added, “Well not only that, you’ve got statute of limitations that are running out on some of the charges against Hunter Biden. So if you were trying to reach down and grab some of that and an impeachment inquiry, that’s that’s going to be expired by the time they get their act together if some of them haven’t already begun to do that now.”
Watch below or at this link.
According to Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, the House GOP needs to finally pick a speaker because “you’ve got statute of limitations that are running out on charges against Hunter Biden.” pic.twitter.com/TKYEQS1uUS
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 17, 2023
‘Biggest Circle Jerk in the History of Circles! Or Jerks!’: CNN Conservative Slams House GOP
As the House Republicans again try to elect a Speaker, fifteen days after ousting Kevin McCarthy and after two failed votes for two nominees, a conservative commentator is blasting efforts of some in the GOP to elect the appointed Speaker Pro Tempore, GOP Congressman Patrick McHenry, as temporary Speaker.
CNN commentator Scott Jennings, a former Bush 43 White House aide, blasted the inability of Republicans to elect a Speaker, especially after Congressman Matt Gaetz’s ouster of McCarthy with “no plan” to elect a new Speaker.
“Well, it’s not in their nature, and I say ‘their,’ it’s not in the nature of the conservative wing of the conference, to give up,” Jennings told CNN late Wednesday morning. “You know, their whole brand is, ‘let’s fight.’ ‘Let’s fight about everything, and even when we’ve gotten fewer votes, let’s keep fighting’ and keep trying to deny the reality.”
“And what you wind up with,” said Jennings, “is just another episode of ‘Monkeys Getting Amorous With Footballs,’ starring the House Republicans, and until you get tired of that show, you know, which is I think coming soon, based on what I’m hearing, you’re going to have to continue to go through this chaos.”
“This Patrick McHenry business is fascinating,” Jennings continued. “He is one of McCarthy’s top guys, helped him get the speakership, and if this whole thing winds up with him as being named ‘assistant to the regional manager’ –whatever title they’re gonna give him here – which is not in the Constitution, this will be like the biggest circle jerk in the history of circles! Or jerks!”
“I mean, I mean, to have McCarthy’s guy back in as a temporary speaker. And if you’re a conservative, and you follow Jim Jordan, you follow these guys and you if you want them to be right, remember, you’re the mark here.”
“There was no plan. They had no plan,” Jennings pointed out. “They threw McCarthy overboard, without any plan whatsoever of what to do next. And so when you think about what this means for the conservative cause, how are you going to beat Joe Biden without a plan? How are you going to advance our principles without a plan? They have no plan for this, let alone the broader issues.”
Watch Jennings below or at this link.
CNN’s Scott Jennings, on the possibility that the House GOP just installs Patrick McHenry as a temporary speaker: “This will be the biggest circle jerk in the history of circles! And jerks!” pic.twitter.com/OoyczpFI1M
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 18, 2023
Former Ohio State Wrestler Takes Down Jim Jordan: ‘I Always Wonder Who He’s Fighting For’
Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan‘s attempt to become Speaker of the House is resurfacing a litany of allegations against the Ohio Republican, from his ties to Donald Trump and the January 6 insurrection, to at least six of his former Ohio State (OSU) wrestlers saying Jordan knew about sexual abuse from the team doctor yet he repeatedly ignored it.
CNN in 2020 reported that six former OSU wrestlers “told CNN in recent interviews that they were present when Jordan heard or responded to sexual misconduct complaints about team doctor Richard Strauss. Eight others say Strauss’ inappropriate behavior was an open secret in the athletic department and that Jordan, among others, must have known about it.”
“An independent report commissioned by the university concluded last year that Strauss ‘sexually abused at least 177 male student-patients’ between 1979 and 1998. The doctor died by suicide in 2005,” CNN had reported.
Now, another former OSU wrestler is slamming his former coach, Jim Jordan.
“The funny thing is that when people always call Jim Jordan a ‘fighter,’ and I always wonder who he’s fighting for,” Knight told CNN’s Abby Phillip on Tuesday. ”Because he had a real opportunity to fight for us and the people that he coached and the people that he recruited at the Ohio State, and all he’s done is turn his back on us, so I don’t know what the fighter thing is. I know he used to be a fighter, I know he used to be a good wrestler, but he’s not a good fighter for anyone else that I know of.”
Knight said Jordan now is “a different person,” and “he’s changed.”
“I understood his Christian values at the time, I understood his conservative values and I was on a different end of the spectrum with him but we still could agree to disagree. We could talk about things, we could debate things,” Knight added. “And it’s pretty sad, because all he’s become is divisive.”
“It’s quite unfortunate what he’s become,” Knight also said, adding it’s “comical,” and “sad.”
“It’s tough here. Because there are people who believe in him and the BS that he’s spewing and how he presents himself.”
“I guess if you want to fool people and if that’s what they do up on the Hill, I guess that’s what he’s good at.”
Watch Will Knight’s CNN interview below or at this link:
Former Ohio State University wrestler Will Knight on the prospect that Jim Jordan could be the next House Speaker: pic.twitter.com/v44FjCYthU
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 18, 2023
‘Doesn’t Look Like’ Jordan Will Become Speaker – Here’s How Dems May Help End GOP ‘Civil War’
Republican Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan‘s failure to win election for Speaker Tuesday afternoon has thrown the House into greater chaos, with one news outlet reporting it “doesn’t look like” he will be able to pull it off if Wednesday morning’s 11 AM vote goes forward as scheduled.
“Jordan is probably done,” reports Punchbowl News Wednesday morning, adding it “doesn’t look like” the far-right Republican will get the Speaker’s gavel.
It could get worse for Jordan if he pushes through Wednesday’s slated vote.
“Jordan’s GOP opponents huddled after the House session Tuesday, and nearly all of them said they were holding firm against the Ohio Republican. Senior GOP lawmakers predicted that Jordan could lose an additional 10 or more Republicans today on the floor,” Punchbowl News reports, adding, “after speaking with dozens of members and aides, it doesn’t look to us like the Ohio Republican has any path to victory.”
CNN’s Manu Raju reports a “GOP House member opposed to Jim Jordan told me opposition to his candidacy will grow, especially if it goes to a third round — potentially 25 Rs voting against him.”
“’The opposition is organized. We’re in tight comms, unified, and growing,’ the member said.”
It’s been two weeks and a day since U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) led the uprising that took down Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who
predicted on Tuesday Jordan would win the gavel on the first vote. The ex-Speaker has also continued to blame House Democrats, sometimes angrily, for his ouster, and for the “chaos” that has ensued.
McCarthy blames the Democrats for the Republican’s inability to elect a speaker:
“Every single Democrat, along with eight Republicans, voted to shut down one branch of government. That’s why we are here today. There’s no other reason why we’re here today but because of that.” pic.twitter.com/aPsb8NJmtH
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 17, 2023
So what’s next?
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) has been floated as the next possible Speaker candidate, but after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan both went down in flames after one vote, it’s unlikely that is the path most House Republicans will support.
As Punbchbowl News explains, “frankly, if you’re Emmer, why get in a speaker race you are likely to lose with a conference this divided?”
Several lesser-known House Republicans names have been floating around as well, but “no Republican is getting 217 votes for speaker at this point. And why run for the mayor of a city that’s just been nuked?”
For the time being, it appears the next step may be a bipartisan vote to hand Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-NC), the Speakership on a temporary and limited base. McHenry was chosen by McCarthy, per House rules, to the role, which allows him only to make decisions to assist the House in electing a new Speaker.
“McHenry can be elected speaker pro tem for a limited period of time in order to help the House move past this current stalemate — provided he has Democratic support,” Punchbowl News adds.
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries – who has the unanimous support of all 212 House Democrats and could become Speaker if just five Republicans threw their support to him, is not opposed to the possibility of a McHenry temporary and limited Speakership.
Punchbowl’s Max Cohen reports U.S. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) “is expected to file a motion today to elect Patrick McHenry as a permanent speaker pro tem.”
Asked about empowering McHenry, Leader Jeffries told Cohen, “All options are on the table to end the Republican civil war.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
