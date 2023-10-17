Fox News Hosts Urge GOP to Elect Speaker So Biden Will Look ‘Weak’

Fox News hosts Kayleigh McEnany and Harris Faulkner openly urged House Republicans on Tuesday to quickly elect a Speaker so they can pass legislation the hosts claim will make President Joe Biden look “tepid” and “weak.”

Much of the legislation McEnany, the former Trump press secretary, mentioned is supported by President Biden.

“Imagine if Republicans had a House Speaker right now,” McEnany said. “We could have censured Rashida Tlaib for antisemitism,” she lamented, referring to the Michigan Democratic Congresswoman.

“We could have passed a bipartisan bill saying you must freeze the $6 billion,” the Biden administration unfroze to be sent directly to third parties for food and medicine and other humanitarian needs for Iran. The Biden administration effectively did that last week. “There are eight Democrats on board with that idea.”

“There’s also a bipartisan bill to replenish Iron Dome funding” for Israel. Again, President Biden, who will be in Israel Wednesday, has repeatedly vowed to give that country America’s full support.

“So imagine if you had a House GOP that was bam, bam, bam 1-2-3, we’re on the side of Israel?” McEnany asked.

“How weak would Biden look in comparison, how tepid would he look and his support for Israel and his caving to Iran? You can’t draw that contrast, if you don’t get your act together and have a House.”

Faulkner added, “Well not only that, you’ve got statute of limitations that are running out on some of the charges against Hunter Biden. So if you were trying to reach down and grab some of that and an impeachment inquiry, that’s that’s going to be expired by the time they get their act together if some of them haven’t already begun to do that now.”

Watch below or at this link.

According to Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, the House GOP needs to finally pick a speaker because “you’ve got statute of limitations that are running out on charges against Hunter Biden.” pic.twitter.com/TKYEQS1uUS — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 17, 2023

