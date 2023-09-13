News
‘I’ve Never Changed My Position’: McCarthy Picks Fight With Reporter After Saying No Impeachment Inquiry Without a Vote
Speaker Kevin McCarthy picked a fight with a CNN reporter on Wednesday after saying just twelve days ago there could be no impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden without a vote in the full House of Representatives. On Tuesday the Republican from California announced he had directed top committee chairs to open an impeachment inquiry, despite having no evidence of President Biden receiving any benefits from his son’s businesses.
“You told Breitbart twelve days ago that you had the votes” to pass an impeachment inquiry, CNN’s Manu Raju told McCarthy. “What changed?”
“You know what’s interesting to me?” McCarthy responded. “You are a reporter for CNN, correct? I just laid out to you a lot of allegations based upon the American public.”
“Why did you change your words?” Raju asked.
READ MORE: Tuberville Refuses Responsibility but Says He’s Blocking 300 Military Promotions Because ‘We’re Not a Communist Country’
“Okay. Well, let me let me answer your question because I’ve answered it every single day you could answer me every single day, Nancy Pelosi changed the precedent of this House. This doesn’t preclude – Nancy Pelosi changed the precedent of this House on September 24. It was withheld and good enough for every single Democrat here. It was good enough for the judge. Why’d you want to have to be different today? What we’ve learned in the last couple of weeks, wouldn’t you want to know the answer to? Your whole job is reporting.”
McCarthy went on to say there is an “accusation that the President took a bribe.”
“You do know from your own reporting from your own station that they were selling a brand. You do you know from your own reporting from CNN that the President went to and did conference calls that the President went to lunches and dinners – just the dinners, and and Hunter got a new Porsche.”
“That’s my question to you. Why don’t you ask the other questions?”
After Raju again accused McCarthy of having changed his position, the Speaker insisted, “I never changed my position.”
“You know what’s interesting me?” McCarthy continued. “So you don’t care about any of the answers? You are very interested the whole process.”
Raju: You told Breitbart 12 days ago you had the votes. What changed? pic.twitter.com/c1gXifTsO0
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2023
In 2019 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi did announce an impeachment inquiry but weeks later held a formal vote, which McCarthy has not promised to do. Donald Trump’s own Dept. of Justice in 2019 ruled that an impeachment inquiry is invalid without a formal House vote.
READ MORE: Watch: Kevin McCarthy Leads Over a Dozen Republicans in Prayer at Event Co-Sponsored by Five Anti-LGBTQ Hate Groups
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday said, “at risk of losing his job, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy caved to the demands from the far right today” as she called his actions a “major about face.”
“So far,” Collins continued, “there hasn’t been any evidence that is taking Republicans anywhere. It’s been nine months since they’ve been in the majority. And House Republicans have still not delivered any proof of President Biden directly benefiting from his son’s business dealings. McCarthy launched the inquiry today unilaterally without having the full House vote on it. Now that’s a major about face from just 11 days ago, when he said, and I’m quoting the House Speaker, ‘Now, the American people deserve to be heard. That’s why if we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the people’s house, and not through a declaration by one person.'”
Watch Collins below and Raju above, or both at this link.
It was 11 days ago that Speaker McCarthy said if they moved on an impeachment inquiry, “it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House & not through a declaration by one person.” Yet he did so today without that vote & through the declaration of just one person. pic.twitter.com/tDHs3Kids5
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 13, 2023
News
Tuberville Refuses Responsibility but Says He’s Blocking 300 Military Promotions Because ‘We’re Not a Communist Country’
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville‘s list of blocked military promotions has now reached over 300, he’s being rebuked by Democrats and Republicans alike, including GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and now he’s refusing to take responsibility for the blockade while insisting he’s put the hold on hundreds of officers because “we’re not a communist country.”
The Alabama freshman Republican Senator, who single-handedly has been blocking the required Senate confirmations since February for what reportedly are now 319 promotions, says Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is to blame. He told Bloomberg News each military officer’s promotion takes two hours of voting by the Senate, which could take them up individually despite his block. Tuberville said voting on all the promotions would take “no time at all” to complete.
“I want to ask you another question about national security and the readiness,” a Bloomberg News reporter told Tuberville. “Though we do have at the moment a position that is affected by this, it has to do with a new task force when it comes to intercontinental ballistic missiles. There is a name that has been floated for a nomination and even if it is not that individual is to two star general position, which means the Senate would have to vote on it. Isn’t that quite concerning, given what we are seeing from the position of what’s happening in Russia and as well as what’s happening in Beijing?”
READ MORE: ‘Does He Think Everybody Is Stupid?’ Morning Joe Shreds Kevin McCarthy’s Reasons for Impeachment
“Yeah,” Sen. Tuberville responded, “it’s quite concerning. Bring him to the floor. And it take two hours to confirm it. I mean, that’s all I’m asking. Chuck Schumer needs to do his job. You know, when everything doesn’t go perfect for you. When I was in coaching, it’s not a perfect job. Things are gonna go wrong. You’re going to make adjustments, make this adjustment. Let’s bring them to the floor. We can do them every two hours. We can have these done in no time. They don’t want to do it. They do not want to do it.”
The Alabama Reflector notes, “voting on the 319 nominees would take hundreds of hours of floor time just as Congress must pass numerous bills to avert a government shutdown and lapses in federal programs before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.”
“Any attempt to blame the vacancies of these confirmed positions on Sen. Schumer is embarrassing,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said, according to the Reflector. “We don’t mind voting on people, but the implication is, ‘Why not vote on the top brass and just punish all the people below them?’ That seems to be the offer.”
Tuberville then lashed out at the Pentagon for discharging 8000 service members who refused to get vaccinated.
“They call readiness. How about the 8000 military people and their families that they ran out of the military because this vaccine mandate they pushed on ’em a year ago?” he asked Bloomberg News. “That’s what I talked about readiness. That’s what I call a travesty is when you run 8000 people out at one time because they won’t go by mandate that they pushed on the military.”
Tuberville has claimed his blockade is over the Pentagon’s post-Roe v. Wade policy of reimbursing service members for necessary out-of state travel to obtain abortion services. In his Bloomberg interview he said the policy came from “a memo from the White House.”
READ MORE: ‘Chaos Vibes’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mocks GOP After Gaetz Threatens McCarthy
“We’re not a communist country. Everything this made policy and law goes through Congress. And I told them that if you change it, I’m gonna block your admirals and generals. What at that time, there was one or two. Now we’re up to 300. I think they’re starting to believe me,” he bragged. “That meant what I said. And again, they could be clear in these nominations one at a time, two hours each. They don’t want to do that. Democrats have not been told no since they’ve been up here for two, two and a half, almost three years. Since the code. President Biden was elected. And now they can’t handle it, but we’re not gonna have any movement on my side. Unless they change this back and let’s vote on it. Let’s just vote on it. And if it passes, passes, done.”
“They have no clue of what this policy is,” Tuberville also said. “They just wanted to change it to let the American people know, ‘hey, we can do what we want to,’ and I’m not gonna allow them to do it. Now if they continue to do it. We’re gonna have the same people in places admirals and generals. Again, there’s no readiness problem. We got people in place that are doing their jobs, and sooner or later, I think they will start to come around but right now we’ve got a standoff.”
Last month NPR reported if Tuberville does not release his holds 650 military officers’ promotions may be “in limbo” by year’s end.
Watch short clip of Tuberville’s remarks below or at this link.
News
‘Does He Think Everybody Is Stupid?’ Morning Joe Shreds Kevin McCarthy’s Reasons for Impeachment
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough knocked holes in the appearances of corruption that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy conjured up to justify the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
House Republicans launched the congressional probe without actually taking a vote, and the “Morning Joe” host compared the vague and unsubstantiated allegations that McCarthy cited to the very real evidence of corruption that Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner flaunted while serving in the White House.
“I don’t even know, I really don’t even know how to begin,” Scarborough said. “I know Jared and I talk to him. You know, Jared worked for his father-in-law, Ivanka worked for her father. Jared got billions of dollars directly related to the work he did for his father-in-law in an official capacity from the Saudis and from others, and Ivanka, while Donald was meeting with President Xi, got all of these trademark waivers in China so she could sell her goods. They were fast-tracked in China after Trump was elected, and by the way, you know, we don’t talk about it much on this show.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“This happens in politics, not as obviously as it did with Donald Trump and his family, and certainly not when you’re talking about the billions of dollars,” Scarborough added. “But Kevin McCarthy saying we’re doing this because the administration may have helped their own family. Does he think everybody is as stupid as hell and don’t realize that we’re talking about billions of dollars going into the Trump family based on business dealings while Donald Trump was president that they cashed in on right after the presidency?”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
‘Chaos Vibes’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mocks GOP After Gaetz Threatens McCarthy
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) poked fun at the Republican party on an eventful Tuesday where House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) threatened to remove McCarthy as speaker.
Ocasio-Cortez took to X, retweeting a C-SPAN clip of Gaetz’s threat against McCarthy. In the clip, Gaetz said that McCarthy needed to move faster than the “baby step” of opening the impeachment inquiry. He called for more progress or for McCarthy to step down as speaker.
“So let me get this straight: Republicans are threatening to remove their own Speaker, impeach the President, and shut down the government on September 30th – disrupting everyday people’s paychecks and general public operations. For what? I don’t think even they know. Chaos vibes,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.
So let me get this straight: Republicans are threatening to remove their own Speaker, impeach the President, and shut down the government on September 30th – disrupting everyday people’s paychecks and general public operations.
For what? I don’t think even they know. Chaos vibes https://t.co/qJyR3e4JWk
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 12, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Going to Go Very Badly’: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Demanding’ Biden Impeachment Inquiry, GOP Strategist Warns
Gaetz, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, has been pushing for Biden’s impeachment over allegations the president’s son, Hunter Biden, used his father’s position as leverage in business deals. Despite a House investigation of the elder Biden poring over 12,000 pages of bank records, plus 2,000 suspicious activity reports, according to The Hill, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing on behalf of the President.
Gaetz has been pressuring McCarthy on impeachment with a new rule allowing any House member to call a “motion to vacate.” Once such a motion is called, a vote happens to remove the speaker.
On Monday, Gaetz announced he would argue on the House floor in favor of booting McCarthy from the speakership; shortly after, news leaked that McCarthy would likely open an inquiry this week. Soon after the leak was reported, McCarthy did.
Despite McCarthy opening the inquiry, Gaetz went ahead with his planned speech Tuesday.
“I rise today to serve notice, Mr. Speaker, that you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role,” Gaetz said. “The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into total, immediate compliance or remove you.”
Gaetz told his fellow Republicans to block a continuing resolution that would fund the government past the September 30 deadline, according to The New York Times. He said that if McCarthy were to call a vote on a continuing resolution, “it is going to be shot, chaser, continuing resolution, motion to vacate.” He later told reporters that he would file a motion to vacate at the start of every legislative day, according to the Times.
Even if the House voted to impeach Biden—which itself is unlikely, given the slim Republican majority and the fact that a number of Republicans are against it—the Senate is unlikely to convict. A number of Republican senators told The Hill that without evidence, articles of impeachment would likely be dismissed before reaching the trial stage.
Representative Ken Buck (R-CO), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a critic of past impeachment efforts, praised McCarthy for not holding a floor vote on opening the inquiry, instead sending it directly to the Oversight Committee.
“The House should be focusing on spending instead,” Buck said on MSNBC. “We have to make sure the government doesn’t shut down. We have to get our job done. And I think taking this off the table and not having a distraction is a good move.”
While Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has pushed for impeachment, she is against Gaetz’s threats of a motion to vacate, telling reporters Monday “I think that’s the wrong thing to do.”
