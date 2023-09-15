‘Wired Differently’: Trump Says He Doesn’t Worry About Going to Jail

Donald Trump says despite facing 91 felony charges in four cases across three jurisdictions he doesn’t worry about going to jail, according to NBC News’ new “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, who previewed a clip on Friday’s “Today” show.

“I want to ask you about the case related to Mar-a-Lago, a new charge suggests you asked a staffer to delete security camera footage so it wouldn’t get into the hands of investigators,” Welker told Trump in the interview. She was referring to federal criminal charges under the Espionage Act surrounding the ex-president’s alleged withholding and corrupt concealment of classified documents.

“That’s false,” Trump quickly replied.

Trump told Welker he will testify to that, although he left out “under oath” when asked. The ex-president also changed the framing of the charge, insisting the tapes were not deleted. The allegation is he asked for the tapes to be deleted.

“It’s a fake charge by this deranged lunatic prosecutor who lost in the Supreme Court nine to nothing and he tried to destroy lots of lives,” Trump says in the clip (below.)

READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Going to Answer That’: Trump Loses It When Asked Questions About Classified Documents in Heated Interview

“He’s a lunatic,” Trump continues, referring to Special Counsel Jack Smith. “So it’s a fake charge. But more importantly, the tapes weren’t deleted. In other words, there was nothing done to them. And they were my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them the tapes. I don’t think, I think I would have won in court. When they asked for the tapes. I said, sure. They’re my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them just so you understand that. We didn’t delete anything, nothing was deleted. So that’s false.”

After the clip ran Welker observed, “What is so notable is that he says, ‘Yes, I will testify under oath.’ Now the question is, will he really do that?”

“Notably though,” she continued, “I asked a big picture: ‘Look, you are facing these four indictments. 91 felony charges. Do you worry about going to jail?’ He says he really doesn’t. He says he’s wired differently. So a lot of revealing moments of conversation.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Incoming @MeetThePress moderator Kristen Welker @kwelkernbc sits down with former President Trump to discuss his legal troubles and the classified documents case related to Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/c3sg3f4xd2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 15, 2023

READ MORE: ‘Years to Recover’: Tuberville’s 300+ Military Holds to Have Long Impact Says Top Biden Navy Pick

