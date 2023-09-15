News
‘Wired Differently’: Trump Says He Doesn’t Worry About Going to Jail
Donald Trump says despite facing 91 felony charges in four cases across three jurisdictions he doesn’t worry about going to jail, according to NBC News’ new “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, who previewed a clip on Friday’s “Today” show.
“I want to ask you about the case related to Mar-a-Lago, a new charge suggests you asked a staffer to delete security camera footage so it wouldn’t get into the hands of investigators,” Welker told Trump in the interview. She was referring to federal criminal charges under the Espionage Act surrounding the ex-president’s alleged withholding and corrupt concealment of classified documents.
“That’s false,” Trump quickly replied.
Trump told Welker he will testify to that, although he left out “under oath” when asked. The ex-president also changed the framing of the charge, insisting the tapes were not deleted. The allegation is he asked for the tapes to be deleted.
“It’s a fake charge by this deranged lunatic prosecutor who lost in the Supreme Court nine to nothing and he tried to destroy lots of lives,” Trump says in the clip (below.)
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Going to Answer That’: Trump Loses It When Asked Questions About Classified Documents in Heated Interview
“He’s a lunatic,” Trump continues, referring to Special Counsel Jack Smith. “So it’s a fake charge. But more importantly, the tapes weren’t deleted. In other words, there was nothing done to them. And they were my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them the tapes. I don’t think, I think I would have won in court. When they asked for the tapes. I said, sure. They’re my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them just so you understand that. We didn’t delete anything, nothing was deleted. So that’s false.”
After the clip ran Welker observed, “What is so notable is that he says, ‘Yes, I will testify under oath.’ Now the question is, will he really do that?”
“Notably though,” she continued, “I asked a big picture: ‘Look, you are facing these four indictments. 91 felony charges. Do you worry about going to jail?’ He says he really doesn’t. He says he’s wired differently. So a lot of revealing moments of conversation.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Incoming @MeetThePress moderator Kristen Welker @kwelkernbc sits down with former President Trump to discuss his legal troubles and the classified documents case related to Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/c3sg3f4xd2
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 15, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Years to Recover’: Tuberville’s 300+ Military Holds to Have Long Impact Says Top Biden Navy Pick
Trump Lawyers Are Begging Him Not to Give ‘Completely Self-Destructive’ Testimony at Trial: Elie Honig
Former President Donald Trump said this week that he would testify under oath at his trial related to hoarding top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort — but CNN legal analyst Elie Honig argued on Friday that no sane lawyer would allow him to do so.
After playing a video clip of Trump telling NBC News’ Kristen Welker that special counsel Jack Smith was a “lunatic” who made a “fake charge” about him ordering the deletion of security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago, Honig argued that the only way for Trump to make this argument legally effective way was to say it under oath.
“If he says he’s… willing to testify under oath he never gave that order to delete the footage, the only way to do that: You have to take the stand,” he said. “There’s no other venue or forum for him to do that.”
Honig then outlined why this would be a horrible idea on Trump’s part.
“Taking the stand in any defendant’s own defense is rare and very risky,” he said. “Here I think it would be completely self-destructive. I know Donald Trump has been saying he wants to testify. I assure you his lawyers are saying, ‘Please do not do that.’ It would be extraordinarily dangerous for you to take the stand and testify in your own defense.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
House Democrats Urge IRS Investigation Into Supreme Court ‘Bribes’
Three House Democrats are requesting the IRS “confirm” if gift taxes were paid by billionaire benefactors to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito after reports show both jurists received luxury vacations and other items of worth.
“Today my colleagues and I are calling on the IRS to probe all the free gifts republican judges clarence thomas and sam alito have gotten and whether taxes were ever paid on all these bribes,” U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) wrote via social media. Congressman Pascrell is the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Oversight.
“In light of recent reports, we respectfully request that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) examine whether gifts to Supreme Court Justices have been appropriately reported for tax purposes,” wrote Pascrell, along with Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), in a letter addressed to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel. They add: “we urge the IRS to confirm that appropriate filing requirements were made – and appropriate taxes paid – on these gifts.”
READ MORE: ‘Crisis’: Expert Calls SCOTUS ‘Illegitimate’ and Warns Its ‘Judicial Terrorists’ Are a ‘Threat to Democracy’
“Numerous media reports indicate that Justice Clarence Thomas has frequently accepted luxury travel and other gifts from wealthy acquaintances,: the letter continues.
“Among other things, these reports allege that that Justice Thomas sold his mother’s house (and other properties) to Harlan Crow, a billionaire who has also financed several luxury vacations for the Justice and has given Justice Thomas numerous valuable gifts over the past three decades. Reports also state that Justice Thomas’ purchase of a recreational vehicle was partially underwritten by a wealthy friend; that Mr. Crow paid for Justice Thomas’ grandnephew to attend private boarding school; and that Justice Thomas has consistently failed to disclose these arrangements,” the three Democrats say.
“A separate report, published in June of this year, found that Justice Samuel Alito accepted a free vacation from billionaire
political megadonor Paul Singer – and then never reported the trip.”
Pointing to “alarming concerns,” they add, “most prominently, that billionaires with business before the Court are regularly plying Justices with extravagant gifts.”
READ MORE: ‘That Was a Lie’: Another Important Fact in the Anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court Wedding Website Case Was Also False
“But they also raise questions about whether appropriate gift taxes were paid by benefactors to the Justices,” the three Democrats say.
“Given that many of the gifts received by Mr. Thomas clearly exceed the limits, Mr. Crow and other benefactors presumably had an obligation to file IRS Form 709, a United States Gift (And Generation-Skipping Transfer) Tax Return, so as to report any changes to his lifetime gift tax exclusion (and, to the extent that such exclusion had been exhausted, pay any taxes owed on those gifts).”
Nearly every Republican-appointed justice currently sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court has been tinged by alleged ethics scandals or possible perceptions of conflict of interest. Chief Justice John Roberts’ wife has made millions of dollars recruiting attorneys into high-powered law firms, some of which do business before the Supreme Court. Justices Thomas and Alito have received luxury vacations. Justice Alito’s wife leased land to an oil and gas firm while he wrote an opinion restricting the EPA’s work. Justice Neil Gorsuch sold land, just nine days after being confirmed, to the head of a law firm that does business before the court, without disclosing the buyer. The sale of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home set off alarms by a watchdog group.
Image via Shutterstock
‘I’m Not Going to Answer That’: Trump Loses It When Asked Questions About Classified Documents in Heated Interview
Donald Trump refused to answer questions on Thursday about a highly-classified document he reportedly had been waving around at his Bedminster golf club, an event that was included in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of the ex-president under Espionage Act charges.
“Why would you be holding up a newspaper saying this is still secret?” former Fox News host Megyn Kelly asked Trump on her SiriusXM show. “I could have declassified it if I were president.”
“I would have to look at it,” Trump defensively replied.
“But that’s what you told Bret Baier. You told Bret Baier that that was a newspaper,” Kelly interjected.
“I could have declassified it. No, I also told Bret Baier as I remember, I don’t know it was a long time interview,” Trump continued.
READ MORE: ‘Years to Recover’: Tuberville’s 300+ Military Holds to Have Long Impact Says Top Biden Navy Pick
“Well tell me, what were you waving around?” Kelly asked, waving her hand as if she had a piece of paper in it.
“I also told Bret Baier that it wasn’t a classified document,” Trump said.
“What were you waving around in that meeting because it certainly sounds like –” Kelly pressed.
“I’m not going to talk to you about that because that’s already been I think very substantiated, and there’s no problem with it,” Trump claimed.
“It hasn’t been substantiated. Jack Smith says –” Kelly added before getting cut off.
“Megyn just let me tell you. Let me just, let me tell you, here we go again,” Trump said. “I’m covered by the Presidential Records Act. I’m allowed to do what I want to do. I’m allowed to have documents.”
Experts say Trump’s claims regarding the Presidential Records Act are false.
“It wasn’t a classified document.”
“What *were* you waving around in that meeting?”
“I’m not going to talk to you about that because that’s already been, I think, very substantiated and there’s no problem with it.”
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 14, 2023
Also in the interview Kelly asked Trump, “Do you believe that every CIA document that came to you as president was automatically yours to keep no matter what?”
“I’m not going to answer that question,” Trump claimed before bringing up the Presidential Records Act again.
READ MORE: ‘Hogwash’: Pelosi Smacks Down McCarthy for Blaming Biden Impeachment Inquiry on Her
“The Presidential Records Act was a very complex thing, it took a long time to do, having to do more with Richard Nixon because he kept everything,” Trump claimed. “And they said, we don’t want to have this anymore.”
“These thugs, and deranged people, they didn’t even mention that. They never mentioned that. They never talked about that. They never said, ‘Gee, the Presidential Records Act.’ Do you know they don’t even mention it? And every body knows that I’m covered by that.”
In March, CNN reported: “The Presidential Records Act says that, the moment a president leaves office, NARA gets custody and control of all presidential records from his administration. Nothing in the act says there should be prolonged t’alk’ or a negotiated ‘agreement’ between a former president and NARA over a former president’s return of presidential documents – much less that there should have been a months-long battle after NARA first contacted Trump’s team in 2021 to try to get some of the records that had not been handed over at the end of his presidency.”
Kelly: “Do you believe that every CIA document that came to you as president was automatically yours to keep no matter what?”
Trump: “I’m not going to answer that question.” pic.twitter.com/uFxsqZfR67
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) September 14, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Quite Sure What They Want’: McCarthy Dares Republicans to Oust Him as His Frustration With Members Grows
