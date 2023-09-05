News
Trump’s ‘Daily’ Statements ‘Threaten to Prejudice the Jury Pool’ Special Counsel Signals to Judge Chutkan
Tucked away in a court filing Tuesday was a statement from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office warning U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that Donald Trump’s “daily” statements “threaten to prejudice the jury pool.”
Trump is using his Truth Social social media account to target prosecutors, judges, and others involved, directly or indirectly, in his criminal cases.
Judge Chutkan is presiding over the federal government’s case against the ex-president surrounding his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his alleged efforts surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Trump’s legal team complained that federal prosecutors had failed to notify them of a filing made “under seal,” meaning a filing the public cannot see, but Smith’s office told the judge they had notified the Trump legal team of the filing, just not that it would be sealed.
The Special Prosecutor’s attorneys noted in their response, “…given the pressing matters before the Court including the defendant’s daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool in this case…,” as Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported.
“Prosecutors made that claim as they pushed back on a call by Trump’s lawyers to allow a three-week briefing process for Judge Tanya Chutkan to decide whether ‘every ordinary’ court filing that refers to sensitive materials should be placed on the court’s public docket,” CNBC reports. “The claim by prosecutors that Trump’s out-of-court statements could make it difficult to seat a fair jury in the case came as part of a squabble with his lawyers over the protocol for filing legal motions.”
The filing in question refers to what what prosecutors called “Sensitive Materials,” generally documents or information the government believes should not be revealed to the general public.
“Chutkan later issued an order granting Trump’s motion. She told defense lawyers to respond to the prosecutors’ motion to file their document under seal by Monday,” CNBC adds.
‘Divisiveness. Anger. Marginalization’: Top Florida Paper Warns What DeSantis Would Do ‘to the Whole Country’
The editorial board of one of the largest newspapers in Florida, the Miami Herald, on Tuesday published a scathing indictment of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, warning should he become president, “Imagine what he would do if he exported his vision to the whole country.”
“Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida has used the power of government to assault the freedoms of anyone he and his supporters consider different,” the Herald’s Editorial Board writes. “Black people, gay and trans people and immigrants have all felt the unmistakable hostility of the state. In his pursuit of a far-right record that could outstrip Donald Trump’s, DeSantis has systematically — during five years in office, with a lockstep Republican Legislature — turned Florida into an unwelcoming place for many.
They add, “voters across the country only have to look at Florida to understand what he’s pushing. Divisiveness. Anger. Marginalization of anyone who might not be white, Christian, straight or whose family doesn’t go back generations in the United States.”
They warn of “DeSantis’ well-documented attacks on the rights of trans and LGBTQ people. The best known of those policies is his parental-rights law, known as ‘Don’t say gay,’ banning the teaching of gender identity or sexual orientation in public schools and threatening teachers with a felony charge if they do. He’s also backed laws to make gender-affirming care illegal and exercised control over which pronouns students use and even which bathrooms.”
Pointing to DeSantis’ response to Disney’s opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” law, the Herald writes he “will use the power (and money) of the state to try to crush those who disagree with him.”
And calling the Florida Governor “the same leader who refused to condemn neo-Nazi demonstrators in Florida for years,” the Editorial Board slams “DeSantis’ actions toward Black people,” including his “2021 ‘anti-riot’ bill [that] masqueraded as an attempt to keep public order but was actually aimed at squelching Black Lives Matter marches in the wake of the George Floyd murder.”
“It’s no wonder DeSantis was booed when he showed up to speak in Jacksonville about the shooting of three Black people by a killer with swastikas on his gun,” they write. “All things considered, booing seems like a rather restrained response.”
The paper also warns of DeSantis’ anti-immigrant policies: “Immigrants seeking refuge here are among DeSantis’ favorite targets. There were those infamous migrant flights starting last year, when he used Florida tax dollars to fly asylum seekers from the border to “blue” places like Martha’s Vineyard. He has pledged to support an end to birthright citizenship, something generally believed to be unconstitutional.”
They note that “Key businesses like construction and agriculture have started losing workers. And as Hurricane Idalia made landfall last week, the new law raised fears that immigrants and their families wouldn’t seek shelter from the life-threatening storm.
Also Tuesday the Herald’s Editorial Board published: “Florida’s new immigration law isn’t just cruel. It’s an awakening to our hypocrisy.”
Read the full editorial here.
Peter Navarro Complains ‘This Will Be the Most Expensive Week’ of Trial After First Saying He Would Represent Himself
Former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro, criminally-indicted on contempt of Congress charges for refusing to hand over documents and testify before the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, is now complaining about the cost of his trial after claiming initially he would represent himself.
Navarro, who wore numerous hats during the Trump administration, had claimed he did not have to comply with the legally-produced congressional subpoena because he had executive privilege, allegedly an extension of the privilege Donald Trump had asserted. A federal judge threw that argument out, leaving the former Assistant to the President and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy with little to support his reasons for not complying.
Legal experts have said that even if Navarro’s claims of privilege had been legitimate, he still would have been legally required to assert that privilege during his testimony before the Committee.
Professor of law and former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade commented, “Navarro prosecution is important to our system of government. Even if you believe a congressional investigation is driven by political motives, you must show up when you receive a subpoena. That’s what’s on trial starting today.”
When first indicted by a federal grand jury last year in May, “Navarro said that he still wants to represent himself without a lawyer and accused prosecutors of using ‘hardball’ tactics by arresting him at an airport and not allowing him to make a phone call,” CNN had reported.
The Washington Post reported Tuesday, “the 74-year-old economist, still a loud proponent of the ‘stolen election’ falsehoods of his ex-boss, remains noteworthy in this sense: After right-wing provocateur Stephen K. Bannon was convicted last summer of contempt of Congress, Navarro on Tuesday became the second top official in Trump’s White House to face a criminal trial related to a scheme to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 victory at the polls.”
“And Navarro, who has pleaded not guilty, said it is costing him plenty. ‘My legal bills just went up by another half-million dollars,’ he said last week as he departed the federal courthouse in Washington, having failed in his last-ditch attempt to have the case against him thrown out.”
“By the time the trial finishes, I expect those legal fees to hit $750,000,” Navarro, who has been called a “conspiracy theorist,” said last week.
“Rarely given to understatement, Navarro cast his legal fight with the Justice Department as an epic constitutional battle over ‘the separation of powers between the legislative branch and the executive branch,’ which ‘is probably going to the Supreme Court.'”
By Tuesday afternoon, Navarro, a “fringe” economist, upped that number substantially.
“This will be the most expensive week, thus far, of this journey,” he told reporters outside the courthouse, as a protestor stood behind him. “The legal fees, because we’ll have attorneys in the courtroom, for what’s likely to be the full week, will run up the meter once again, this will be, at the end of the journey, a case costing over $1 million or more.”
But last week, appearing on Steve Bannon’s “War Room,” Navarro said his legal fees would grow to $1.7 million in total, including appeals.
Watch Navarro below or at this link.
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro complains this will be “the most expensive week” as jury selection begins in his contempt of Congress case:
“This will be, at the end of the journey, a case costing over $1 million or more.” pic.twitter.com/3eOVxtNTMU
— The Recount (@therecount) September 5, 2023
‘Putting National Security at Risk’: Pressure on Tuberville Ramps Up as Army, Navy, Air Force Chiefs Go Public
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville‘s six-plus-month hold on hundreds of military promotions, leaving three service branches in the Armed Forces without Senate-confirmed leaders, is “putting our national security at risk” say the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force in rare public remarks.
The Alabama Republican Senator’s hold on 300 military promotions has “actively eroded” “the foundation of America’s enduring military advantage,” say Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, and Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall in a joint Washington Post op-ed. “Any claim that holding up the promotions of top officers does not directly damage the military is wrong — plain and simple.”
“It is time to lift this dangerous hold and confirm our senior military leaders,” they urge.
In February, Sen. Tuberville announced he would hold — effectively block– any Senate-required confirmation vote on any promotion of a U.S. Military officer in response to the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing service members for travel should they need to leave the state to obtain abortion services.
Recently declaring, “I don’t care if they promote anybody,” Tuberville added another claim to shore up his blockade. The freshman Alabama Senator now alleges the Senate hasn’t followed the U.S. Constitution since Trump left office.
Then, two weeks ago, Tuberville, who has a history of defending white nationalism, again reframed his opposition to the promotions.
“The Biden Administration’s liberal and woke policies are the real threat to military readiness. I’m trying to keep politics out of the military,” he claimed.
Tuberville then promoted personal attacks on nearly two-dozen U.S. Military officers. One attack included the statement the officer had “celebrated Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
In their op-ed, the service chiefs did not mention Tuberville’s attacks, but instead said, “we are proud to work alongside exceptional military leaders who are skilled, motivated and empowered to protect our national security.”
“Senators have many legislative and oversight tools to show their opposition to a specific policy,” they continued. “They are free to introduce legislation, gather support for that legislation and pass it. But placing a blanket hold on all general and flag officer nominees, who as apolitical officials have traditionally been exempt from the hold process, is unfair to these military leaders and their families.”
Tuberville’s hold, they add, “has prevented the Defense Department from placing almost 300 of our most experienced and battle-tested leaders into critical posts around the world.”
The Alabama Senator has claimed his holds on the officers has no impact on national security or military readiness, but the three service chiefs note: “Three of our five military branches — the Army, Navy and Marine Corps — have no Senate-confirmed service chief in place. Instead, these jobs — and dozens of others across the force — are being performed by acting officials without the full range of legal authorities necessary to make the decisions that will sustain the United States’ military edge.”
They also explain that “many generals and admirals are being forced to perform two roles simultaneously.”
And they point to other impacts on the U.S. Armed Forces.
“Each of us has seen the stress this hold is inflicting up and down the chain of command, whether in the halls of the Pentagon or at bases and outposts around the world,” they write. “We know officers who have incurred significant unforeseen expenses and are facing genuine financial stress because they have had to relocate their families or unexpectedly maintain two residences.”
They also warn that Tuberville’s “spectacle” is having an impact on less-senior officers who might decide to leave the military altogether, rather than invest their futures in service that “is no longer valued by members of Congress or, by extension, the American public.”
Image via Shutterstock
