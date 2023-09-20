OPINION
Fetterman Vows to GOP ‘Jagoffs’ He Will ‘Save Democracy by Wearing a Suit’ but He Has Two Conditions
Amid several days of right-wing, Republican, and Fox News outrage targeting U.S. Senator John Fetterman after Senators were told they may now wear casual attire on the floor, the Pennsylvania Democrat is promising to “save democracy by wearing a suit,” but he has two conditions.
Senator Fetterman stands at least six feet eight inches tall and weighs in at 270 pounds, according to The Washington Post, which attempted this week to debunk right-wing conspiracy theories that he has a “body double.”
He is known for wearing Carhartt sweatshirts and shorts more often than suits and ties, and after he was elected last year many in the media worried how he would transition to the more formal restrictions expected of sitting U.S. Senators. As it turns out there is no actual “dress code” that applies to Senators, and some, like Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), have taken advantage of that fact on occasion.
Ted Cruz came in t shirt and shorts and nobody said boo. pic.twitter.com/PSRqhKm48x
— Myron Nelson (@Myronnelson) September 19, 2023
Some, like one menswear editor, have taken the opportunity to mock other unique dress aspects of some political figures.
i hope republicans institute a stricter dress code
1. no low-rise pants with short jackets and insane shoes
2. no black dress shirts with light-colored ties; no suits without a jacket
3. no tan shoes with dark suits; no dress sneakers or “fun socks”
4. no scotch tape on ties https://t.co/rAMx7S8uia pic.twitter.com/AkXYfWkoQf
— derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 20, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party’: McCarthy and Far Right Republicans Mocked as GOP Divide Grows Even Greater
On Tuesday Sen. Fetterman mocked his detractors, including Fox News, which has aired at least several segments on his casual attire while suggesting the relaxed enforcement of the already non-existent “dress code” in the nation’s top deliberative body is an example of the “decline of standards in everything.”
One of Fetterman’s detractors has been having her own challenges this week: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), caught vaping, taking photos, and allegedly engaged in sexual groping during a performance of a family-friendly musical.
READ MORE: ‘Knock It Off’: Matt Gaetz Thinks Merrick Garland Should Tell the President to Not Allow Hunter Biden at State Dinners
In response to a Fox News social media post that claimed “People are furious after the Senate dropped its dress code requirement,” Sen. Fetterman said: “I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero.”
On Wednesday, Fetterman continued his colorful remarks, while mocking his critics – namely, House Republicans – who, he suggested, feel sweats are the end of the American republic.
The House is currently mired in “chaos,” a word Reuters, Fox News, MSNBC, The Hill, Axios, The Washington Post, and others have used to described the state of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s conference just eleven days before what appears to be a likely shutdown of the federal government. It appears less and less likely Republicans will be able to pass legislation that will keep the government open after September 30, and continue funding Ukraine’s defense against Russia.
“If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week,” Sen. Fetterman wrote.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Stupidity’: House Republican Slams McCarthy and His ‘Clown Show’ of ‘Lunatics’ as Clock Ticks Toward Shutdown
See the social media photos above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
‘Declaring the Office of Speaker to Be Vacant’: Reporter Finds Possible Gaetz Resolution in House Restroom
A reporter says he found a House resolution dated just days ago, with marks identifying it as from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s office that would, if passed remove Congressman Kevin McCarthy from his elected role as Speaker of the House, according to New York Magazine.
Journalist Matt Laslo, who is also a former Johns Hopkins University professor and has bylines at Wired, Vice, Rolling Stone, and Raw Story, posted photos of the document (below) and wrote on social media: “Found on a baby changing table in restroom underneath House floor: ‘Declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant,’ from Rep. @mattgaetz, Sept. 15, 2023, 11:22am.”
There is no confirmation the document is authentic, and it could have been intentionally placed there by anyone, just so a reporter would find it, but even if drawn up or left as a joke it is yet another indication of the acrimony and hostility building among House Republicans over the likely impending government shutdown. On Tuesday, after a continuing resolution to keep the federal government running for another 30 days was scrapped, Fox News described Speaker McCarthy as being “in a bind as GOP factions, and factions within factions, [are] at loggerheads.”
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Quitting’: McCarthy Promises to Stay in Congress if Republicans Remove Him as Speaker
As a condition of being elected Speaker, Kevin McCarthy agreed to allow any one member file a “motion to vacate,” meaning a motion to remove him as Speaker. It would require a vote in the House. In January NBC News reported it would require a simple majority vote to oust McCarthy under the rules he agreed to.
Last week Rep. Gaetz threatened to remove McCarthy.
“Because McCarthy probably has enough votes to survive any coup attempt, Gaetz’s threat is probably empty. But the method of the leak here is worth noting — either a brilliant or extremely dumb way to pass off information in Congress,” New York Magazine reports.
“Oh. My. God. The Republican House is in complete shambles. What a joke,” Sawyer Hackett, a Democratic strategist and Senior Advisor to former Obama Cabinet Secretary Julián Castro, wrote in response to Laslo’s post on social media.
CNN’s Melanie Zanona responded, “omg.”
Punchbow News cofounder Jake Sherman offered the most dramatic yet noncommittal response:
!!!!!!!! https://t.co/DQ6cYSYv1j
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 19, 2023
See the social media post and photos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Grabbing the Hog During a Live Musical’: Fetterman Mocks Fox News and Boebert Over Dress Code Outrage
OPINION
‘I Dress Like He Campaigns’: Fetterman Smacks Down DeSantis Amid Sweeping Right Wing Attack on His Attire
U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is striking back amid attacks on his iconically casual attire led by Republican lawmakers and Fox News.
Senator Fetterman, who often wears sweatshirts instead of suits, found himself once again targeted in the past few days.
“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!” demanded U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
Over at Fox News, co-host Greg Gutfeld, wearing a shirt, no tie, and sneakers, insisted “women know how to dress. They enjoy looking good,” while admitting, “men enjoy looking comfortable,” which is why “the dudes should stick to the suits.”
“This isn’t a poker game or a strip club,” he continued.
“It’s not going for lunch at the Cheesecake Factory,” Gutfeld added, lamenting the “decline of standards in everything.”
READ MORE: ‘Another Alleged Instance of Obstruction’: New ‘Rock Crusher’ Revelation Makes Case Against Trump Even Stronger Expert Says
Co-host Dana Perino, presumably sarcastically, added: “You know, this happened in the fall of the Roman Empire. They let people wear togas everywhere. Next thing you know — no empire.”
Dana Perino on the Senate dress code change: “You know, this happened in the fall of the Roman Empire. They let people wear togas everywhere. Next thing you know — no empire.” pic.twitter.com/rZ6vUApDSm
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 18, 2023
Earlier on Fox News Business, Maria Bartiromo had told U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) there was a “cover up underway.”
“Chuck Schumer certainly didn’t consult with me,” Haggerty replied, discussing the new dress code.
“It’s just another step in the movement by the Democrats to ‘transform America,’ to take us to a different place, and to take us to a place that is much less respectful than we historically have been,” he claimed.
Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) attacks Majority Leader Chuck Schumer loosening the Senate’s informal dress code:
“It’s just another step in the movement by the Democrats to ‘Transform America’ … and to take us to a place that is much less respectful than we historically have been.” pic.twitter.com/XTtjbrhQGO
— The Recount (@therecount) September 18, 2023
And then there was Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, campaigning despite currently being behind Donald Trump by an average of 43.9 points, telling supporters that Senator Fetterman “has a lot of problems.”
READ MORE: ‘Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party’: McCarthy and Far Right Republicans Mocked as GOP Divide Grows Even Greater
“Let’s just be honest,” the governor said, “like, how he got elected, well – I mean, he got elected because they didn’t want the alternative but, um, he wears like sweatshirts and hoodies and shorts, and that’s his thing so he would campaign in that.”
DeSantis, wearing an outfit that is almost exactly a copy of Donald Trump’s regular red tie and blue suit, insisted America needs to be “lifting up our standards, not dumbing-down our standards.”
Senator Fetterman had a simple response: “I dress like he campaigns.”
I dress like he campaigns https://t.co/IXgGmIRNb4
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 18, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
OPINION
‘Mind Virus’: DeSantis Defines His War on ‘Woke’
In his nearly 30-minute campaign speech before the anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion, evangelical Christian group Concerned Women for America, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis lashed out at the left as he defined his war on “woke.”
Focusing on what he calls “parents’ rights,” DeSantis presented a long list of actions he has taken as Florida’s governor against LGBTQ people, including children, while furthering a Christian nationalistic agenda.
“In Florida we have made sure that the rights of parents are reflected in the laws of the state of Florida. You as a parent have a fundamental right to direct the education and upbringing of your children. Schools are important. Other parts of our society are important but that does not supersede the role of parents.”
Claiming that the government ensuring parents don’t deny a transgender child’s right to self-identify “is an assault on parents’ rights,” DeSantis called it “an attack on the American family,” promising that “in the state of Florida those policies are dead on arrival.”
“Now part of parents’ rights is you know, you should have the right to send your kid to the school of your choice regardless of your income. And in Florida, we’ve enacted universal school choice. You want to send your child to a Christian school you have every right to do that with scholarships that we have,” DeSantis bragged.
READ MORE: DeSantis’ School Voucher Program Gives Parents Taxpayer Dollars for PlayStations and Paddleboards
In Florida taxpayers now pay for parents to send their children to religious schools.
“You also have a right as a parent to know what is being taught in your child’s school and in Florida. we’ve ensured parents have those tools, he said.
“They’re trying to jam adult material and pornography. There’s books like this ‘Gender Queer,’ which is totally unacceptable to have. Now the media so we’ve given parents the right to go in and say, you know, no, that’s not consistent with Florida standards. That should not be in my fourth grader’s library. And so it gets removed.”
“I can tell you in Florida you can buy whatever book you want as an adult. You know if you want to be doing this type of adult material, you know, don’t jam it in an elementary school classroom. Do it on your own time. Go watch Hunter Biden’s laptop for all I care, I don’t know what you do. Just keep it away from our kids please.”
“Also with parents’ rights is that the purpose of schools is to educate kids not to indoctrinate kids,” DeSantis said. “We’ve eliminated critical race theory in our K through 12 schools.”
“We’ve also eliminated gender ideology from our K through 12 schools. It is wrong to tell a second grader that they were born in the wrong body or that their gender is a choice. It’s unacceptable and it’s not happening. First of all, it’s false. And it’s also unacceptable that they’re trying to do that.”
DeSantis said that Florida is “one of the first states in the country to sign legislation protecting women’s sports in our state. We’ve also enacted protections for women so that they can use bathrooms and locker rooms without having boys and men in their locker room.”
READ MORE: ‘Sick and Disturbing’: Critics Slam ‘Family Values’ GOP Governor Over Alleged Affair With Former Top Trump Aide
“And we’ve been the first state in the country to prohibit teachers in school from forcing students to choose pronouns. We’re not doing the pronoun Olympics in the state of Florida, not going down that road. And why is some of this even necessary.”
DeSantis then shared his thoughts on “woke.”
“I think it’s all rooted in the left’s ideology. I think it’s rooted in the woke agenda. This is a mind virus that is taking over institutions. And some people say that we should leave woke alone. Don’t worry about it. You know, they say who cares? I don’t know what it is all this stuff. Let me tell you, there is value in standing up for what is true. And what woke agenda is, is it represents a war on the truth itself.”
“Don’t tell me a man can become a woman because it’s not true. Don’t tell me a man can get pregnant because it’s not true. And we’re not going to root our society and things that are false. The truth will set you free.”
Watch a short clip of DeSantis’ remarks below or at this link.
Don’t tell me a man can become a woman.
Don’t tell me a man can get pregnant.
It’s NOT true, and we cannot root our society in things that are false.
The truth will set us free. pic.twitter.com/7CdRC1z0KI
— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 15, 2023
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party’: McCarthy and Far Right Republicans Mocked as GOP Divide Grows Even Greater
- News2 days ago
‘A Nazi Movement—All the Way to the Top’: Critics Denounce Trump’s Antisemitic Attack on ‘Liberal Jews’
- News2 days ago
Boebert’s ‘Explicit Groping’ Video Response Shows She’s in a Panic About Re-Election: MSNBC Panelist
- News2 days ago
‘Another Alleged Instance of Obstruction’: New ‘Rock Crusher’ Revelation Makes Case Against Trump Even Stronger Expert Says
- News1 day ago
‘Grabbing the Hog During a Live Musical’: Fetterman Mocks Fox News and Boebert Over Dress Code Outrage
- News1 day ago
Legal Expert Points to Another Trump Confession That ‘Got Very Little Attention’
- OPINION2 days ago
‘I Dress Like He Campaigns’: Fetterman Smacks Down DeSantis Amid Sweeping Right Wing Attack on His Attire
- News2 days ago
‘They Would Have Done It to Us’: Trump Thinks Republicans Can Remove Biden From Office Through 25th Amendment