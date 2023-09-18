News
Boebert’s ‘Explicit Groping’ Video Response Shows She’s in a Panic About Re-Election: MSNBC Panelist
Reacting to the continuing fallout for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) after closed circuit video showed her vaping, acting out and engaging in mutual groping with her date before being booted from a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical at a Denver theater, MSNBC contributor Katty Kay claimed the embattled Colorado Republican’s effusive apology over the weekend demonstrates she’s worried about her political future.
With “Morning Joe” co-panelist Johnathan Lemire describing Boebert’s actions including “explicit groping” — much to the dismay of co-host Mika Brzezinski — Kay noted Boebert’s effusive apology and pointed out that it was completely out of character for the lawmaker who normally courts controversy.
That apology, she asserted, was a sign that Boebert knows her latest exploits are not going down well with her constituents — particularly in light of her close call win in the 2022 midterm election.
“I’m just glad that I’m not the one being asked to describe what groping means,” she quipped before digging in.
“You know, it’s kind of rare to hear Lauren Boebert be sort of vaguely apologetic about anything,” she continued. “She doesn’t do it very much but I guess when you’ve just won your election by five votes [note: Boebert won by 546 votes] you need to make sure that you hang on to all of the votes you possibly can, which I suppose is why she’s sort of changed her tune.”
“I mean, I was — it’s kind of a change of character for her to come out in anything other than defiant mode so I think she realizes this doesn’t go down particularly well with people in her district, ” she added.
“Her seat is not safe and this comes at a moment where she’s one of the rabble-rousers in the house with [Reps.] Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz and others trying to push to impeach President Biden and shut down the government,” added Joe Scarborough. “So she has more time perhaps to attend family-friendly shows in Denver with a male companion which she’s overly friendly with.”
News
‘Another Alleged Instance of Obstruction’: New ‘Rock Crusher’ Revelation Makes Case Against Trump Even Stronger Expert Says
News that Donald Trump used the back of documents with classified markings as “scrap paper” to make to-do lists for his executive assistant, and her remarks to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigators that Trump told her, “You don’t know anything about the boxes” of classified documents, is a “rock crusher” revelation and “yet another alleged instance of obstruction” against the ex-president, according to legal experts.
ABC News first reported the revelation that Trump had used the backs of documents with classified markings, that they wound up at Mar-a-Lago, and that an aide, Molly Michael, resigned after her concerns over his refusal to return the documents.
“We didn’t need this piece of proof, but this is an aide to Donald Trump that was saying that she knows firsthand that Donald Trump knew that he had classified information that he should not have had at Mar-a-Lago, that she told him that his claims to the government that you’ve returned, everything would be ‘easily disproved,'” said former top Dept. of Justice official Andrew Weissmann, on MSNBC late Monday afternoon.
READ MORE: ‘Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party’: McCarthy and Far Right Republicans Mocked as GOP Divide Grows Even Greater
“And when Donald Trump learned that she was going to be spoken with by the investigators, she said that Donald Trump told her, ‘you don’t know anything about the boxes.’ So you have not only a first hand witness to the illegal retention of the national defensive information, but you have yet another instance of alleged obstruction of justice, which is lying to investigators.”
Weisssmann adds, “this would make the third instance of obstruction because two are already charged in the indictment.”
“This is just too overwhelming a rock crusher of the case,” he concluded. “If this reporting is accurate, from Ms. Michael, who many people say is ’employee two’ in the Florida indictment, but if that is, it certainly has the ring of truth. Obviously, we will wait and see what she has to say at trial and she’ll be subject to cross examination like every witness in the case.”
“Wow,” wrote NYU professor of law and former Special Counsel Ryan Goodman. “This strengthens MAL [Mar-a-Lago] case measurably.”
“Obstruction; Espionage Act,” he adds.
“Knowledge, intent. And a credible direct witness,” Goodman concludes.
Trump is charged with 37 federal felonies in the case, most under the Espionage Act.
READ MORE: ‘A Nazi Movement—All the Way to the Top’: Critics Denounce Trump’s Antisemitic Attack on ‘Liberal Jews’
News
‘As if They Were Scrap Paper’: Trump Used Back of Classified Documents to Write To-Do Lists for His Executive Assistant
Donald Trump repeatedly used the back of classified documents to write notes and to-do lists for his executive assistant, she told federal investigators, ABC News reports, citing sources familiar with her statements.
“As described to ABC News, the aide, Molly Michael, told investigators that — more than once — she received requests or taskings from Trump that were written on the back of notecards, and she later recognized those notecards as sensitive White House materials — with visible classification markings — used to brief Trump while he was still in office about phone calls with foreign leaders or other international-related matters.”
“The notecards with classification markings were at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate when FBI agents searched the property on Aug. 8, 2022 — but the materials were not taken by the FBI, according to sources familiar with what Michael told investigators,” ABC News adds. The following day she arranged to have the FBI take possession of the documents.
Michael was Trump’s White House Executive Assistant and Oval Office Operations Coordinator, and went to work for him after his term in office, but resigned after “she grew increasingly concerned with how Trump handled recurring requests from the National Archives for the return of all government documents being kept in boxes at Mar-a-Lago — and she felt that Trump’s claims about it at the time would be easy to disprove, according to the sources.”
READ MORE: ‘They Would Have Done It to Us’: Trump Thinks Republicans Can Remove Biden From Office Through 25th Amendment
ABC News notes that “according to what she told investigators, around the same time that the National Archives found nearly 200 classified documents in the 15 boxes and referred the matter to the FBI, Trump began to seem more reluctant to cooperate with the agency, and he asked Michael to help spread a message that no more boxes existed, sources said she recounted.”
ABC News’ Jonathan Karl wrote on social media, “This is big — Trump secretary Molly Michael told federal investigators that Trump wrote her notes – to-do lists! – on the back of documents marked classified, using the documents as if they were scrap paper, according to sources familiar with her statements.”
News
Governor Gaetz? Florida GOP Congressman Telling Insiders He’s Likely Running as Ethics Investigation Continues: Report
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, the far-right Florida Republican lawmaker involved in the state’s political system for nearly a quarter-century, and son of a well-known Sunshine State politician, appears to be strongly considering a run for governor.
Gaetz, who still faces an ongoing Congressional Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual relations with a 17-year old and illicit drug use, is a top Trump supporter who would be a strong contender.
“Gaetz has long been considered on the shortlist of those who will try to seek the Republican nomination for governor, a field that is expected to be crowded because the incumbent, Ron DeSantis, will be facing term limits,” NBC News reported. “DeSantis is currently running for president but would have two years remaining in the governor’s mansion if that run falls short.”
At a Sunday night event,”Gaetz was seen ‘kind of holding court,’ and he strongly implied several times he would be running for governor, four people at the event told NBC News,” the media outlet reported. “’There was a lot of talk about it at the reception last night, and Gaetz was telling people to basically expect him to be in,’ one longtime Florida Republican lobbyist said.”
READ MORE: ‘Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party’: McCarthy and Far Right Republicans Mocked as GOP Divide Grows Even Greater
Others echoed that perception.
“He’s 100 percent in,” a Florida Republican operative said on Gaetz running for governor, NBC News added. “I think Gaetz is an instant front-runner and from what I hear he’s already won the Trump primary.”
Gaetz is seen as one of the largest road bumps to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy passing legislation agreeable to the U.S. Senate, to prevent a federal government shutdown.
READ MORE: ‘That’s How Fascists Talk’: Matt Gaetz Slammed for Threat of Violence
Image via Shutterstock
