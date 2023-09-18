Boebert’s ‘Explicit Groping’ Video Response Shows She’s in a Panic About Re-Election: MSNBC Panelist

Reacting to the continuing fallout for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) after closed circuit video showed her vaping, acting out and engaging in mutual groping with her date before being booted from a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical at a Denver theater, MSNBC contributor Katty Kay claimed the embattled Colorado Republican’s effusive apology over the weekend demonstrates she’s worried about her political future.

With “Morning Joe” co-panelist Johnathan Lemire describing Boebert’s actions including “explicit groping” — much to the dismay of co-host Mika Brzezinski — Kay noted Boebert’s effusive apology and pointed out that it was completely out of character for the lawmaker who normally courts controversy.

That apology, she asserted, was a sign that Boebert knows her latest exploits are not going down well with her constituents — particularly in light of her close call win in the 2022 midterm election.

“I’m just glad that I’m not the one being asked to describe what groping means,” she quipped before digging in.

“You know, it’s kind of rare to hear Lauren Boebert be sort of vaguely apologetic about anything,” she continued. “She doesn’t do it very much but I guess when you’ve just won your election by five votes [note: Boebert won by 546 votes] you need to make sure that you hang on to all of the votes you possibly can, which I suppose is why she’s sort of changed her tune.”

“I mean, I was — it’s kind of a change of character for her to come out in anything other than defiant mode so I think she realizes this doesn’t go down particularly well with people in her district, ” she added.

“Her seat is not safe and this comes at a moment where she’s one of the rabble-rousers in the house with [Reps.] Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz and others trying to push to impeach President Biden and shut down the government,” added Joe Scarborough. “So she has more time perhaps to attend family-friendly shows in Denver with a male companion which she’s overly friendly with.”

