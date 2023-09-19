News
‘Grabbing the Hog During a Live Musical’: Fetterman Mocks Fox News and Boebert Over Dress Code Outrage
U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) continues to mock his detractors who are expressing outrage over his iconic sweatshirts and shorts as the Senate moved this week to allow casual attire.
Republican lawmakers and Fox News have been focused on the change, with some, like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declaring on Monday, “Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions,” while demanding, “Stop lowering the bar!”
The Philadelphia Inquirer observed, “there actually isn’t a formal dress code written down anywhere, The Inquirer learned earlier this year when Fetterman took office. That makes the dress code more of a custom enforced at the discretion of the sergeant-at-arms.”
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld told viewers the Senate “isn’t a poker game or a strip club.”
“It’s not going for lunch at the Cheesecake Factory,” he added, lamenting the “decline of standards in everything.”
Senator Fetterman isn’t suggesting his casual attire is exemplary. On Monday, after Governor Ron DeSantis blasted Fetterman’s “sweatshirts and hoodies and shorts,” Fetterman shot back at the Florida Republican, saying: “I dress like he campaigns.”
Tuesday morning, the Pennsylvania Democrat continued his iconic brand of mockery, which he had deployed during the election against his GOP opponent Dr. Oz, frequently embarrassing the well-known TV personality.
This time, Fetterman responded to a Fox News social media post that read: “People are furious after the Senate dropped its dress code requirement.”
In May, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) had slammed the Pennsylvania Senator, saying: “John Fetterman redefined Casual Friday on a Thursday morning. It’s truly unbecoming for someone to show up like that to any job, let alone a job that only 100 people are elected to do. There’s just no excuse for it.”
Apparently riding the news of Congresswoman Boebert being kicked out of a family-friendly musical after being caught vaping and “seemingly groping her date,” according to Newsweek, “and being groped by him,” Senator Fetterman wrote: “I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero.”
I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero. https://t.co/Tx6wTbWalJ
— Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 19, 2023
‘I’m Not Quitting’: McCarthy Promises to Stay in Congress if Republicans Remove Him as Speaker
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, acknowledging his leadership is under threat, is promising even if his own Republicans succeed in taking his gavel he will not leave Congress. Former GOP Speaker John Boehner left the House after resigning his Speakership amid Republican infighting.
Late Tuesday morning legislation that would keep the government open for 30 days was scrapped amid what Fox News described as Speaker McCarthy being “in a bind as GOP factions, and factions within factions, [are] at loggerheads.”
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is widely seen as Speaker McCarthy’s top critic, actively working to promote and highlight dissent and even calling McCarthy “out of compliance” with far-right GOP demands.
The increasing divide among House Republicans, despite having the majority, is a battle between those including McCarthy who say they want to avoid the increasingly likely October 1 shutdown of the federal government, and others, like U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who are not only promising a government shutdown, but demanding one.
House Republicans claim they want to shut down the government to stop what they claim is excessive federal government spending, but as The New York Times reported, shutdowns are expensive and actually cost the American taxpayers even more money.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), has been pushing for a shutdown since last summer – before the House flipped to Republicans, saying as soon as they take control they should shut down the government “on day one” and “actually fight.”
Some Democrats are expressing outrage over House Republicans’ priorities.
“James Comer is going to waste all of our time on yet another Hunter Biden hearing just 2 days before the government is expected to shut down,” said U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) on Tuesday, referring to the Oversight Chairman. “MAGA Republicans are saying very clearly they don’t care if the economy gets wrecked as long as Donald Trump is happy.”
Last week Congressman Gaetz on the House floor threatened to force a vote to remove McCarthy as Speaker, while claiming McCarthy is working with Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and President Joe Biden:
Gaetz: A motion to vacate might not pass at first but it might before the 15th vote. If Democrats bail out McCarthy, I will lead the resistance to the Biden/McCarthy/Jeffries government that they are attempting to build. pic.twitter.com/LguLIFkj6b
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2023
On Tuesday Speaker McCarthy promised CNN’s Manu Raju, “I’m not quitting.”
“Speaker McCarthy says he’s not going to leave if Gaetz’s vote to oust succeeds,” Raju reported. “And he denied he’s avoiding working w Dems on the stop-gap bill to keep government open to save his speakership. Says he’s pushing for most conservative outcome. ‘I’m not quitting,’ he told me.”
House Republicans Hurl Closer to Shutdown as Bill to Keep Government Open Gets Scrapped: Report
Legislation that would temporarily keep the federal government open for 30 days will not get a vote, at least for now, after a procedural vote was scrapped late Tuesday morning. The federal government will shut down if legislation to fund the government is not passed and signed into law before midnight on September 30. Some House Republicans put together a bare-bones “CR,” a continuing resolution, but that is being rejected.
“An expected procedural vote to advance the stopgap spending bill put together by House Freedom Caucus and Main Street Caucus negotiators was pulled from the schedule on Tuesday, multiple sources told Fox News Digital, as a Sept. 30 deadline to maintain government funding nears by the day,” Fox News reports. “The fight over how and if to avoid a government shutdown has fractured the House GOP majority, with dueling proposals popping up amid a wave of conservative backlash.”
U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, “one of the lead negotiators for House Republicans’ current stopgap spending proposal, lashed out at moderate members who are warming up to the idea of working with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.”
The Washington Monthly’s politics editor Bill Scher Tuesday morning suggested much of the GOP’s machinations are so Speaker McCarthy can keep his Speakership:
“The only path forward is a bipartisan CR &/or year-long deal that tracks (more or less) the already agreed upon statutory spending caps, and Gaetz & Co. cries harder. Everyone knows this. But we have to go through more kabuki (& possible shutdown) so McCarthy can avoid/win a MTV [motion to vacate].”
News
Legal Expert Points to Another Trump Confession That ‘Got Very Little Attention’
Former senior prosecutor to special counsel Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, pointed to a piece of Donald Trump’s recent interview on “Meet the Press” that isn’t getting as much attention as his claim that he wasn’t listening to his lawyers after all.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Monday evening, Weissmann pointed to Trump’s admission that he “knew by 10 o’clock the night of the election” that it was over. Weissmann looked back at Trump’s actions at 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020.
“That was something that’s got very little attention, and that was something of an effort to stop the count of votes,” the NYU professor explained. “And the president and his allies had talked about this before the election, and then tried to put it into effect on the night of the election. They knew there would be this thing called the ‘red mirage,’ you may remember this Lawrence.”
He explained that the way the vote count works is that many states don’t begin counting the mail-in votes prior to the election. So, the in-person votes, which are predominantly Republican, will often appear first. The mail-in ballots take longer to open, process and count.
“So, he went out and tried to get states to stop counting votes,” explained Weissmann. “That feeds into two of the three charges, like a hand in the glove — which is obstruction and the 241 Civil Rights violation. Because you can’t do that. You can’t not count American votes. And that was really interesting to me that he was going back to that in this interview, this sort of ‘stop the count.’ Because that is part of the charges in both Georgia and in D.C.”
Former federal prosecutor and University of Alabama Law professor Joyce Vance explained that these kinds of admissions of guilt can end up in court proceedings, even if Trump doesn’t take the stand.
“They could play some of these videotapes,” she said. “And you could imagine how powerful this would be. I think Mar-a-Lago is a great example where you might, for instance, have people talking about the briefings, the former president received on classified information and its handling. The prosecution could show the jury the documents, and they could look at this incredible video of Trump talking about how cavalierly he handled it, because it was his and he could do whatever he wanted to do with it. It would be a very powerful presentation in mind.”
