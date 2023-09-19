‘Grabbing the Hog During a Live Musical’: Fetterman Mocks Fox News and Boebert Over Dress Code Outrage

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) continues to mock his detractors who are expressing outrage over his iconic sweatshirts and shorts as the Senate moved this week to allow casual attire.

Republican lawmakers and Fox News have been focused on the change, with some, like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declaring on Monday, “Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions,” while demanding, “Stop lowering the bar!”

The Philadelphia Inquirer observed, “there actually isn’t a formal dress code written down anywhere, The Inquirer learned earlier this year when Fetterman took office. That makes the dress code more of a custom enforced at the discretion of the sergeant-at-arms.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld told viewers the Senate “isn’t a poker game or a strip club.”

“It’s not going for lunch at the Cheesecake Factory,” he added, lamenting the “decline of standards in everything.”

Senator Fetterman isn’t suggesting his casual attire is exemplary. On Monday, after Governor Ron DeSantis blasted Fetterman’s “sweatshirts and hoodies and shorts,” Fetterman shot back at the Florida Republican, saying: “I dress like he campaigns.”

Tuesday morning, the Pennsylvania Democrat continued his iconic brand of mockery, which he had deployed during the election against his GOP opponent Dr. Oz, frequently embarrassing the well-known TV personality.

This time, Fetterman responded to a Fox News social media post that read: “People are furious after the Senate dropped its dress code requirement.”

In May, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) had slammed the Pennsylvania Senator, saying: “John Fetterman redefined Casual Friday on a Thursday morning. It’s truly unbecoming for someone to show up like that to any job, let alone a job that only 100 people are elected to do. There’s just no excuse for it.”

Apparently riding the news of Congresswoman Boebert being kicked out of a family-friendly musical after being caught vaping and “seemingly groping her date,” according to Newsweek, “and being groped by him,” Senator Fetterman wrote: “I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero.”

I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero. https://t.co/Tx6wTbWalJ — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 19, 2023

