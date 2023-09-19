OPINION
‘Declaring the Office of Speaker to Be Vacant’: Reporter Finds Possible Gaetz Resolution in House Restroom
A reporter says he found a House resolution dated just days ago, with marks identifying it as from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s office that would, if passed remove Congressman Kevin McCarthy from his elected role as Speaker of the House, according to New York Magazine.
Journalist Matt Laslo, who is also a former Johns Hopkins University professor and has bylines at Wired, Vice, Rolling Stone, and Raw Story, posted photos of the document (below) and wrote on social media: “Found on a baby changing table in restroom underneath House floor: ‘Declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant,’ from Rep. @mattgaetz, Sept. 15, 2023, 11:22am.”
There is no confirmation the document is authentic, and it could have been intentionally placed there by anyone, just so a reporter would find it, but even if drawn up or left as a joke it is yet another indication of the acrimony and hostility building among House Republicans over the likely impending government shutdown. On Tuesday, after a continuing resolution to keep the federal government running for another 30 days was scrapped, Fox News described Speaker McCarthy as being “in a bind as GOP factions, and factions within factions, [are] at loggerheads.”
READ MORE: 'I'm Not Quitting': McCarthy Promises to Stay in Congress if Republicans Remove Him as Speaker
As a condition of being elected Speaker, Kevin McCarthy agreed to allow any one member file a “motion to vacate,” meaning a motion to remove him as Speaker. It would require a vote in the House. In January NBC News reported it would require a simple majority vote to oust McCarthy under the rules he agreed to.
Last week Rep. Gaetz threatened to remove McCarthy.
“Because McCarthy probably has enough votes to survive any coup attempt, Gaetz’s threat is probably empty. But the method of the leak here is worth noting — either a brilliant or extremely dumb way to pass off information in Congress,” New York Magazine reports.
“Oh. My. God. The Republican House is in complete shambles. What a joke,” Sawyer Hackett, a Democratic strategist and Senior Advisor to former Obama Cabinet Secretary Julián Castro, wrote in response to Laslo’s post on social media.
CNN’s Melanie Zanona responded, “omg.”
Punchbow News cofounder Jake Sherman offered the most dramatic yet noncommittal response:
!!!!!!!! https://t.co/DQ6cYSYv1j
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 19, 2023
See the social media post and photos above or at this link.
READ MORE: 'Grabbing the Hog During a Live Musical': Fetterman Mocks Fox News and Boebert Over Dress Code Outrage
OPINION
‘I Dress Like He Campaigns’: Fetterman Smacks Down DeSantis Amid Sweeping Right Wing Attack on His Attire
U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is striking back amid attacks on his iconically casual attire led by Republican lawmakers and Fox News.
Senator Fetterman, who often wears sweatshirts instead of suits, found himself once again targeted in the past few days.
“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!” demanded U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
Over at Fox News, co-host Greg Gutfeld, wearing a shirt, no tie, and sneakers, insisted “women know how to dress. They enjoy looking good,” while admitting, “men enjoy looking comfortable,” which is why “the dudes should stick to the suits.”
“This isn’t a poker game or a strip club,” he continued.
“It’s not going for lunch at the Cheesecake Factory,” Gutfeld added, lamenting the “decline of standards in everything.”
READ MORE: 'Another Alleged Instance of Obstruction': New 'Rock Crusher' Revelation Makes Case Against Trump Even Stronger Expert Says
Co-host Dana Perino, presumably sarcastically, added: “You know, this happened in the fall of the Roman Empire. They let people wear togas everywhere. Next thing you know — no empire.”
Dana Perino on the Senate dress code change: “You know, this happened in the fall of the Roman Empire. They let people wear togas everywhere. Next thing you know — no empire.” pic.twitter.com/rZ6vUApDSm
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 18, 2023
Earlier on Fox News Business, Maria Bartiromo had told U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) there was a “cover up underway.”
“Chuck Schumer certainly didn’t consult with me,” Haggerty replied, discussing the new dress code.
“It’s just another step in the movement by the Democrats to ‘transform America,’ to take us to a different place, and to take us to a place that is much less respectful than we historically have been,” he claimed.
Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) attacks Majority Leader Chuck Schumer loosening the Senate’s informal dress code:
“It’s just another step in the movement by the Democrats to ‘Transform America’ … and to take us to a place that is much less respectful than we historically have been.” pic.twitter.com/XTtjbrhQGO
— The Recount (@therecount) September 18, 2023
And then there was Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, campaigning despite currently being behind Donald Trump by an average of 43.9 points, telling supporters that Senator Fetterman “has a lot of problems.”
READ MORE: 'Leopards Eating People's Faces Party': McCarthy and Far Right Republicans Mocked as GOP Divide Grows Even Greater
“Let’s just be honest,” the governor said, “like, how he got elected, well – I mean, he got elected because they didn’t want the alternative but, um, he wears like sweatshirts and hoodies and shorts, and that’s his thing so he would campaign in that.”
DeSantis, wearing an outfit that is almost exactly a copy of Donald Trump’s regular red tie and blue suit, insisted America needs to be “lifting up our standards, not dumbing-down our standards.”
Senator Fetterman had a simple response: “I dress like he campaigns.”
I dress like he campaigns https://t.co/IXgGmIRNb4
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 18, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
OPINION
‘Mind Virus’: DeSantis Defines His War on ‘Woke’
In his nearly 30-minute campaign speech before the anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion, evangelical Christian group Concerned Women for America, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis lashed out at the left as he defined his war on “woke.”
Focusing on what he calls “parents’ rights,” DeSantis presented a long list of actions he has taken as Florida’s governor against LGBTQ people, including children, while furthering a Christian nationalistic agenda.
“In Florida we have made sure that the rights of parents are reflected in the laws of the state of Florida. You as a parent have a fundamental right to direct the education and upbringing of your children. Schools are important. Other parts of our society are important but that does not supersede the role of parents.”
Claiming that the government ensuring parents don’t deny a transgender child’s right to self-identify “is an assault on parents’ rights,” DeSantis called it “an attack on the American family,” promising that “in the state of Florida those policies are dead on arrival.”
“Now part of parents’ rights is you know, you should have the right to send your kid to the school of your choice regardless of your income. And in Florida, we’ve enacted universal school choice. You want to send your child to a Christian school you have every right to do that with scholarships that we have,” DeSantis bragged.
READ MORE: DeSantis' School Voucher Program Gives Parents Taxpayer Dollars for PlayStations and Paddleboards
In Florida taxpayers now pay for parents to send their children to religious schools.
“You also have a right as a parent to know what is being taught in your child’s school and in Florida. we’ve ensured parents have those tools, he said.
“They’re trying to jam adult material and pornography. There’s books like this ‘Gender Queer,’ which is totally unacceptable to have. Now the media so we’ve given parents the right to go in and say, you know, no, that’s not consistent with Florida standards. That should not be in my fourth grader’s library. And so it gets removed.”
“I can tell you in Florida you can buy whatever book you want as an adult. You know if you want to be doing this type of adult material, you know, don’t jam it in an elementary school classroom. Do it on your own time. Go watch Hunter Biden’s laptop for all I care, I don’t know what you do. Just keep it away from our kids please.”
“Also with parents’ rights is that the purpose of schools is to educate kids not to indoctrinate kids,” DeSantis said. “We’ve eliminated critical race theory in our K through 12 schools.”
“We’ve also eliminated gender ideology from our K through 12 schools. It is wrong to tell a second grader that they were born in the wrong body or that their gender is a choice. It’s unacceptable and it’s not happening. First of all, it’s false. And it’s also unacceptable that they’re trying to do that.”
DeSantis said that Florida is “one of the first states in the country to sign legislation protecting women’s sports in our state. We’ve also enacted protections for women so that they can use bathrooms and locker rooms without having boys and men in their locker room.”
READ MORE: 'Sick and Disturbing': Critics Slam 'Family Values' GOP Governor Over Alleged Affair With Former Top Trump Aide
“And we’ve been the first state in the country to prohibit teachers in school from forcing students to choose pronouns. We’re not doing the pronoun Olympics in the state of Florida, not going down that road. And why is some of this even necessary.”
DeSantis then shared his thoughts on “woke.”
“I think it’s all rooted in the left’s ideology. I think it’s rooted in the woke agenda. This is a mind virus that is taking over institutions. And some people say that we should leave woke alone. Don’t worry about it. You know, they say who cares? I don’t know what it is all this stuff. Let me tell you, there is value in standing up for what is true. And what woke agenda is, is it represents a war on the truth itself.”
“Don’t tell me a man can become a woman because it’s not true. Don’t tell me a man can get pregnant because it’s not true. And we’re not going to root our society and things that are false. The truth will set you free.”
Watch a short clip of DeSantis’ remarks below or at this link.
Don’t tell me a man can become a woman.
Don’t tell me a man can get pregnant.
It’s NOT true, and we cannot root our society in things that are false.
The truth will set us free. pic.twitter.com/7CdRC1z0KI
— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 15, 2023
OPINION
‘Sick and Disturbing’: Critics Slam ‘Family Values’ GOP Governor Over Alleged Affair With Former Top Trump Aide
South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem has been engaged in a “years-long clandestine” extra-marital relationship with former top Trump aide Corey Lewandowski, according to the Daily Mail. Governor Noem, who celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary last year, is 51 and has three children. Now she is the target of critics who are blasting what they see as her “hypocrisy.”
“Married South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, 51 – who stresses her belief in ‘family values’ – and Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski, who is also married, began carrying on in 2019, if not before,” the Daily Mail reported.
Noem is rumored to be a possible top Trump vice presidential pick. She endorsed the ex-president, currently facing 91 criminal felony charges, in his re-election bid just last week.
Noem auditioning for Trump VP slot: Some people can’t figure why Trump is so popular. Why are people so loyal to him? I’m convinced it’s because we have never seen anything or anyone like him ever pic.twitter.com/hgvSJ7Bp9H
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 9, 2023
Governor Noem has been at the forefront of anti-LGBTQ legislation and attacks, including on transgender children and same-sex marriage.
When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex couples constitutionally have the same rights and responsibilities as different-sex couples, Noem’s spokesperson said she “believes marriage is a special bond between a man and a woman.”
READ MORE: Trump Says He's 'Wired Differently' and Doesn't Worry About Going to Jail: NBC News
During her 2018 run for governor Noem told South Dakota Public Broadcasting, “My relationship with the Lord is my foundation in all things. As a result, the values I hold according to biblical principles impact my decisions: we are called to love, but we’re also instructed to stand for truth. I’m hopeful my leadership reflects that.”
She has supported a constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage. In 2021 she signed into law legislation allowing South Dakotans to use their religious beliefs to discriminate against LGBTQ people.
In February, Noem signed into law a ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors. Last year she signed a law “restricting transgender women and girls from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity in public schools and post-secondary institutions,” according to ABC News.
The Daily Mail on Friday, citing “multiple sources,” reported it had “uncovered evidence of Lewandowski and Noem’s fling: Dozens of trips that mixed business with pleasure, private flights and luxury resort stays.”
“Neither denied the affair when asked by DailyMail.com. The Governor issued a statement attacking us for the timing of the article, while Lewandowski did not respond to a request for comment.”
“The pair met up Friday for a Trump campaign rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, but were careful to have no public interaction – despite being close for years,” the Daily Mail also reported, adding they “were made aware of a pending story about their relationship.”
“The two were first suspected of being romantically involved in 2021, but Noem scornfully dismissed the story as ‘total garbage and a disgusting lie’ at the time.”
These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help.
I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work
— Governor Kristi Noem (@GovKristiNoem) September 29, 2021
Noem “won the governorship in 2018 promising to uphold the wholesome family values that she said South Dakotans have ‘long embraced’,” according to the Daily Mail. “Defending ‘traditional marriage’, which she defined as ‘a special, God-given union between one man and one woman’, was particularly important to her,” and “was the foundation for her beliefs, policy priorities and the ideals she lives by, said Noem, who has a son and two daughters with her husband Bryon who she married in 1992.”
Critics blast Noem’s family values claims.
Republican former U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger, now a CNN Senior Political Commentator pointed to the Daily Mail story and wrote: “Sick and disturbing.”
READ MORE: 'I've Never Changed My Position': McCarthy Picks Fight With Reporter After Saying No Impeachment Inquiry Without a Vote
Civil rights attorney, Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic clinical instructor, and transgender rights activist Alejandra Caraballo pointed to the Daily Mail’s article and wrote on social media, “The family values people are at it again.”
The family values people are at it again. pic.twitter.com/rz7sBIdctL
— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) September 15, 2023
“Governor Kristi Noem, who is against same-sex marriage, has received awards in the past for championing ‘family values,'” notes journalist Yashar Ali. “She can’t remain faithful in her own marriage but thinks same-sex couples shouldn’t be allowed to get married.”
Michael Musto, longtime journalist and commentator, wrote on social media: “Hey, @GovKristiNoem. Will you still be promoting ‘family values’, praising God, and demonizing queer people?”
“Listen,” said Charlotte Clymer, the activist, writer, and former Human Rights Campaign press secretary. “I don’t care what other folks consensually do in their relationships because it’s none of my business. The problem is when conservatives like Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski make the private lives of others, like LGBTQ people, their business. The hypocrisy is nasty.”
“My, apparently, highly controversial view is that ‘family values’ — that is, recognizing the value of family is in its necessary foundation for a healthy society — is nowhere better expressed, and finds no greater advocacy, than in the LGBTQ community,” she added.
The Daily Mail’s exclusive also includes this anecdote.
“In the months leading up to the 2020 election, Noem and Lewandowski became virtually inseparable companions on the Trump campaign trail,” the Mai reported. “By then, their relationship was an open secret at the White House and among high-level GOP lobbyists and political consultants.”
“‘It became a joke,’ says the Trump Administration employee who had first seen them at AMPFest.”
“‘Every time someone said something about how Kristi would be a savior to the conservative movement, someone else would say, ‘Right, the savior that’s f**king Corey Lewandowski’.'”
See the social media posts and video above or at this link.
READ MORE: 'I'm Not Going to Answer That': Trump Loses It When Asked Questions About Classified Documents in Heated Interview
