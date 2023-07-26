News
GOP Senator Blocking 265 Military Promotions Falsely Promoted His Father’s WWII Service: Report
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) campaigned on a platform of being a staunch supporter of the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces and pro-veteran. His claims, including surrounding his own father’s service, are being called into question.
Senator Tuberville, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, is a former college football coach, who goes by the nickname “Coach,” in campaign material and even on his official U.S. Senate website. Just weeks ago Tuberville, who has never served in the U.S. Armed Forces, told reporters, “There is nobody more military than me.”
Tuberville time and time again has used claims about his father’s record in World War II, which also appear on Tuberville’s campaign website, Tuberville’s official Senate website (and in this archived copy) to promote himself.
“Tuberville was inspired to serve in Congress by his father, a World War II veteran and recipient of five Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart, who instilled in him the values of patriotism, work ethic, and grit,” his Senate website reads.
Tuberville’s 2020 campaign website says, “it is the legacy of his father, a highly decorated WWII veteran and Purple Heart recipient, that motivates Coach Tuberville to give back to the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces.” That website also lists as his first “issue,” “Serving those who served.”
It also reads: “The first role of our government is to protect its citizens and that is why I will support a strong and robust military. I know we must provide our Armed Forces with the tools and resources they need to protect Americans at home and abroad. Alabamians are proud and we stand with our military and our Veterans who have given so much for our nation.”
In June, Tuberville celebrated D-Day with a Fox News interview during which he lauded his father’s service – and denigrated today’s U.S. Military.
“Today, Coach is June 6, which is a big date in your family, because June 6, D-Day 1944. Your father was there, and wound up driving a tank across Europe,” Fox News’ Steve Doocy said to Tuberville, and Fox News viewers.
“79 years ago. They said it was the most important day in the 20th century, because if we don’t win on D-Day, and the days after that, this whole country – the world is in trouble,” Senator Tuberville responded.
Talking about his father, Tuberville told Fox News, “he lied about his age at 16. Joined the Army. Said it’s the first time he ever had a new pair of boots. And then he landed at Utah Beach and drove a tank across Europe, awarded five Bronze Stars and a purple heart at age 18.”
After sharing an amusing anecdote, Sen. Tuberville then took a shot at today’s U.S. Armed Forces.
“And, and back then, back then war was war. And it was pretty much hand-to-hand combat. And you know,” speaking about his father, Tuiberville added, “he said, ‘we stayed cold, hungry, it was miserable, scared for our lives,’ and he lost most of his friends, you know, in his company, that he went in, with but this is not the same military we have had back then.”
Today marks the 79th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
My father, Charles Tuberville, made the D-Day landing at Normandy as a tank commander with the 101st infantry.
He served with honor during World War II, earning five Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. pic.twitter.com/aUCjCpfYMe
— Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) June 6, 2023
What Sen. Tuberville may be referring to is today’s military includes women and and LGBTQ service members who fight in combat.
Tuberville has been accused of putting national security at risk because he currently is blocking 265 military promotions, all of which need to be confirmed by the Senate. His blockade started in February, and he refuses to budge.
Why?
In response to state bans on abortions, the Pentagon decided it will reimburse service members who need to travel to a different state to access abortion services. Tuberville opposes abortion.
“This indefinite hold harms America’s national security and hinders the Pentagon’s normal operations,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said.
According to a deep dive by The Washington Post, several of the claims Sen. Tuiberville repeatedly makes about his father’s service are false, including that his dad joined the military when he was 16 years old.
“This is false,” an analysis by The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler reveals. “Charles Tuberville, who was born in 1925, turned 16 five months before the United States entered World War II because of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. His draft registration card (front and back) shows he submitted it on July 16, 1943 — his 18th birthday.”
The Post also disputes Tuberville’s claim his father was a tank commander.
“This is dubious. Charles Tuberville’s tombstone lists his highest rank as ‘TEC 5’ or technician fifth grade, an Army rank at the time that indicated technical skills but not combat leadership. According to a 1944 Army memo, TEC 5 jobs were limited to armorer, cook, tank driver, light truck driver or tank mechanic. Tuberville would have needed to be a sergeant to be a tank commander.”
Tuberville has repeatedly claimed his father was awarded “five bronze stars.”
“This is false. The Bronze Star, the eighth-highest military award, is earned when a soldier ‘distinguished himself or herself by heroic or meritorious achievement or service’ in combat with an armed enemy of the United States,” The Post reports. “Earning five Bronze Stars would be highly unusual; Audie Murphy, the most decorated soldier of World War II, earned two Silver Stars and two Bronze Stars, among other medals.”
Instead, the Post reports, Tuberville’s father “earned not Bronze Stars, but rather Bronze service stars — which denote that a soldier was physically present during a particular military campaign or engagement.”
Another of Tuberville’s claims, that his father drove a tank in Paris when U.S. troops liberated the city, The Post deems simply, “not possible.”
See the video above or at this link.
Image by lev radin/Shutterstock
Trump Suggests He’s Eager to Be Indicted – and Says His Trial Will Be ‘Fun’
As America awaits news of the Special Counsel’s Washington, D.C. grand jury and whether or not Jack Smith has asked to indict Donald Trump, and whether or not they will, the Republican 2024 presidential candidate is trying to appear as excited about the potential prospect of facing federal felonies, and possibly the rest of his life in prison.
Donald Trump on Wednesday morning attempted to spin any fear and outrage he might have at the looming indictment and subsequent criminal trial into a positive and “fun” experience.
Special Counsel Jack Smith is widely expected to ask for and receive an indictment against Trump on federal felony charges surrounding his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including but not limited to the January 6 insurrection.
“Trump engaged in a sprawling and systematic effort to steal the 2020 election. We have heard and seen evidence that these efforts included defrauding the American public, subverting democratic institutions and coordinating a pressure campaign at the local, state and federal level to overturn the will of the people,” MSNBC’s Jen Psaki wrote on Sunday, urging Americans to “Stop calling it the ‘January 6 investigation.'”
That indictment could already have been handed down but been sealed, or might come on Thursday, when the grand jury meets again. Or it might come next week, or maybe never.
But just one week ago Trump announced he had received a target letter, and went ballistic.
“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
On Wednesday, the ex-president, already facing two other criminal indictments, lashed out in a rapid-fire series of all-caps posts:
“2024 Election Interference!!!”
“Prosecutorial Misconduct!!!”
“Make America Great Again!!!”
Those were just after Trump posted what appeared to be a statement saying he is eager to be indicted and face a judge and jury in a federal criminal court trial.
“We’ll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn’t Rigged and Stollen. THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!!” he declared, spelling “stolen” as he often does, as “stollen,” which is actually a popular German Christmastime dessert.
Trump’s suggestion, that he won the 2020 election but did not retain the White House because of fraud is unlikely to prove to be a winning argument in court, where more than 60 cases, filed by his campaign or his allies, were already tossed out or otherwise lost by the Trump team.
Rudy Giuliani Made ‘Astonishing’ Admission and ‘I Cannot Even Conceive’ How It Saves Him: CNN Legal Analyst
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig expressed surprise on Wednesday morning when former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani admitted in a new court filing that he made false claims about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two Georgia election workers who were falsely accused of committing election fraud by former President Donald Trump and his allies.
In breaking down the filing, Honig said that Giuliani conceded that he made false statements in an attempt to more quickly resolve the defamation lawsuit that Freeman and Moss filed against him.
Essentially, it seems that Giuliani is arguing that he made false statements against Freeman and Moss, but that those false statements are nonetheless protected political speech under the First Amendment.
Honig, however, was skeptical that this would be effective.
“What he seems to be trying to do is limit this question to, ‘Was it constitutionally protected speech?'” he theorized. “You have a lot of range when it comes to First Amendment political speech, but I cannot conceive how you justify attacking innocent civilian poll workers falsely like this.”
Honig went on to argue that this new filing was simply a Hail Mary attempt by the former New York mayor to escape from the lawsuit with minimal damages.
“This is a sort of desperate, last-second gasp to try to limit his liability here,” he said. “It’s really an astonishing concession.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
DeSantis Campaign Makes Massive Jobs Cuts to ‘Bloated’ Staff After Splurging on Private Planes and Luxury Retreats
The Ron DeSantis for President campaign announced Tuesday it is cutting more than one-third of its payroll, which will bring the number of staffers cut this month to 38. The cuts come amid the candidate’s splurging on private planes and luxury retreats, The New York Times reports, noting the campaign “had swelled to more than 90 people in his first two months as a candidate.”
The Times also notes the 38 jobs DeSantis has cut is “a figure that is nearly the size of former President Donald J. Trump’s entire 2024 campaign staff.” The paper also points to DeSantis’ “heavy use of private planes and his decision to hold some donor events at luxury venues, including a Utah donor retreat last weekend.”
Meanwhile, NBC News described the campaign’s cuts as “more than 40 percent of its original staff,” with one advisor admitting, “We were just bloated. We had too many people, that’s absolutely fair to say.”
An unaffiliated Republican strategist “said that DeSantis erred in not making all of his cuts at once because the slow burn defeats the purpose of giving allies ‘second hope’ with a public campaign reset.”
“You can’t last this many media cycles with a reboot story,” the strategist said. “How the f— does a reboot take three weeks?You’ve got to do this in one news cycle.”
Earlier this month The Times had examined the campaign’s federal financial filings, warning that “trouble appeared to lurk below the surface for Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.”
“Despite a strong overall fund-raising total of $20 million, Mr. DeSantis is spending hand over fist, and his dependence on large donors suggests a lack of grass-roots support.”
The jobs cuts announcement comes just two months after DeSantis launched his 2024 campaign via Twitter in an “announcement not heard ’round the world,” and just hours after the campaign had announced DeSantis and several staffers had been involved in a minor car accident Tuesday while traveling through Tennessee on a fundraising spree.
“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” the campaign said in a statement, NBC News reported. “The police department said the ‘crash’ involved only DeSantis’ four-vehicle motorcade.”
Watch a local news report on the DeSantis campaign crash below or at this link.
