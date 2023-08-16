COMMENTARY
‘Straight Up Communism’: Nikki Haley, Marjorie Taylor Greene Increasingly Share Similar Rhetoric to Attack Democrats
Fifth-place Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is ramping up her rhetoric ahead of next week’s first GOP presidential debate, sharpening her spear to target Democrats and President Joe Biden with charges of communism, just as top Trump supporter U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been doing.
Haley, the former Trump UN Ambassador, attempted to paint herself as a reasonable Republican when she was the governor of South Carolina, but is now rated a “Hard Core Conservative” by OnTheIssues. Over the past few years she has positioned herself as tough on China, gradually but increasingly weaving remarks attacking “Communist China,” and the “Chinese Communist Party” into issues here at home.
“The Chinese Communist Party is building missiles and we’re arguing over gender pronouns. China is laughing at us,” Haley declared in June.
Despite her false suggestion that somehow the Chinese military is stronger than the American military, and despite her clear attack on transgender people, Haley earned an “Amen” from Caitlyn Jenner, but rancor from many others.
“I was just in Beijing,” wrote New York Times diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong. “I can tell you I didn’t have a single conversation with anyone about the use of pronouns in the US or about any American ‘culture war’ issues.”
On Wednesday, Haley moved from attacking Communist China and the CCP to accusing the President of the United States of signing into law a “communist manifesto.”
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), part of President Biden’s signature legislation that has helped drop inflation from 9% a year ago in July to just 3%, is now being targeted by Haley.
“The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is a communist manifesto filled with tax hikes and green subsidies that benefit China and make America more dependent on Beijing. While Joe Biden cozies up to Xi Jinping, American families are footing the bill for all this spending,” Haley claimed.
Her rhetoric increasingly mirrors that of far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“It’s an old Republican trope,” Rolling Stone reported earlier this month, “to claim everything Democrats do is communism. But Marjorie Taylor Greene took it to the extreme, as she is wont to do, claiming that with the indictments of Donald Trump, ‘Americans are actually seeing what communism really looks like.'”
“The more times they indict Trump, the more people realize that the Biden administration is a communist regime,” Greene had told Fox News.
And on Tuesday, while again defending Trump, Greene combined his four criminal indictments totaling 91 charges, calling the prosecutions “straight-up communism.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, Fani Willis, Alvin Bragg, and Democrats are guilty of a criminal conspiracy to keep Trump from winning the election pic.twitter.com/JFANZaAkEE
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2023
Watch the video above or at this link.
Images via Shutterstock
COMMENTARY
Trump Next Week: ‘Major’ News Conference, GOP Debate, Arraignment on 13 Felony Charges Including RICO
If Donald Trump decides to appear on stage at next week’s first Republican 2024 presidential debate, he will be standing center-stage, in the middle of about a half-dozen other candidates, none of whom have been indicted on 91 felony charges in four different jurisdictions for alleged crimes including racketeering, conspiracy, and obstruction.
Trump has yet to declare if he will participate in next week’s GOP debate on Wednesday, which comes just two days after what he claims will be a “major” news conference during which he will present a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”
“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others,” Trump claimed on his Truth Social website Tuesday morning. “There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”
Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney notes, “Trump’s attempt to do a version of this in a Sept. 2021 letter to Brad Raffensperger is literally a charge in the indictment.”
Trump’s attempt to do a version of this in a Sept. 2021 letter to Brad Raffensperger is literally a charge in the indictment. pic.twitter.com/fmrvBvETx3
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 15, 2023
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ sweeping 41-count indictment of Donald Trump and 18 of his allies alleges the defendants “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”
Trump has yet to confirm his plans for the Wednesday GOP debate, although he has suggested he may not participate. If he agrees to, he will have to sign a document agreeing to support whoever GOP primary voters decide will be the party’s nominee. Currently that appears to be Trump, who is leading second-place Ron DeSantis by nearly 40 points, according to the current Real Clear Politics average.
But that could change, as Trump, by Friday of next week, will have to present himself in Fulton County to be arraigned on the 13 felony charges he faces for his alleged attempts to overturn the election in Georgia. This will be his fourth indictment (fifth, technically, counting the Florida superseding indictment,)
Separately, Trump has also been indicted by a grand jury in Washington. D.C., also for his alleged attempts to overturn the election. He has been indicted by a grand jury in Miami under the Espionage Act for alleged removal of classified and other documents from the White House, refusal to return them, and obstruction of justice, among other charges. Trump also faces an indictment in New York for alleged falsification of business records in the case surrounding his alleged hush money payoffs to a porn star.
Up until Monday, Trump was facing 78 felony charges. Now, in total, the Republican ex-president has been indicted on 91 felony counts in total: 4 felony counts in Washington, D.C., 34 felony counts in New York, 40 felony counts in Florida, and the latest set of 13 felony counts in Georgia.
This time, he is expected to be fingerprinted and there will be a mug shot, according to the Fulton County Sheriff.
See the social media post above or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
COMMENTARY
Americans Have Forgotten How Bad the Trump Years Were – And ‘This Time They’re Coming in With a Plan’: New Republic
“It will come like a tidal wave.”
That’s the prediction made by senior defense analyst and former naval aviator Brynn Tannehill in her latest piece at The New Republic: “People Aren’t Facing Up to the Horrors a New Trump Term Would Bring.”
The tidal wave, Tannehill predicts, is the “full, unrelenting cascade of horror that will be a Trump second term for people who are unwelcome in a country reshaped by a religious right minority.”
“People forget just how awful the Trump presidency was: daily chaos, naked power grabs, corruption, pandering to religious extremists, weaponization of government for personal vendettas, degradation of our democracy, and the constant assault on the rights of women, persons of color, and LGBTQ people,” she begins. “In the past week both The New York Times and The Economist have helpfully reminded us that the next Trump administration will be even worse, because this time they’re coming in with a plan.”
Tannehill says Trump is “coming back with the entire conservative apparatus at his back, having spent four years in the wilderness methodically planning how to permanently alter the political and legal landscape of the country to favor an anti-democratic minority.”
“Central to this is the plan to reinstitute Schedule F for federal employees, which would allow the administration to fire any federal employee with policymaking authority. In practice this means that a Trump administration would replace vast swathes of the federal government bureaucracy with sycophants and ideological fellow travelers bent on implementing pro-corporate, pro-religious, and anti-minority agendas. This weaponizes the entire federal bureaucracy against women and LGBTQ people.”
Indeed, as NCRM reported last week, based on that New York Times deep dive, Donald Trump and his top allies are planning to massively reorganize the entire executive branch to hand him unprecedented power and decimate the constitutional basis of checks and balances, should he win re-election next year.
A key figure in the entire reorganization of the executive branch of the federal government is John McEntee. Last year Axios described him a “young take-no-prisoners loyalist with chutzpah” who Trump had enlisted after his first impeachment acquittal in early 2020 to “activate the plan for revenge.”
“Baby-faced assassin,” is how The Guardian in February of 2020 described McEntee, who was “at the heart of Trump’s ‘deep state’ purge.”
McEntee was Trump’s Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, where he initiated loyalty test interviews in hope of ensuring executive branch employees across all agencies were entirely loyal to Trump.
Tannehill posits: “Imagine an FDA filled with far-right Catholic appointees looking for every imaginable way to end access to birth control, abortion, and gender-affirming care—and likely succeeding. Other agencies, like Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, and the Pentagon, would also be looking for ways to ban or severely limit access. Odds are that all three services will be effectively unavailable in the country before the end of Trump’s next term.”
In fact, under then-President Trump, Health and Human Services established the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division within the HHS Office of Civil Rights. OCR was headed by Christian right activist Roger Severino, who is now at the Heritage Foundation – which is one of the top organizations mapping out the pieces, including personnel, for Trump’s second term. At HHS Severino decimated Obama-era protections for LGBTQ people.
Tannehill warns if Trump gets a second presidential term, he will pull the U.S. out of NATO, reverse the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” kick all transgender service members out of the U.S. Armed Forces – and possibly all LGBTQ people, and women, as well.
“With Trump in power and weaponizing the government against ‘enemies of the people,’ he will likely use the Federal Communications Commission, FBI, IRS, and DOJ to silence critics and end investigative journalism as we know it.”
Trump reportedly announced his run for re-election in an attempt to avoid being prosecuted for a myriad of alleged crimes. While that did not work, if he wins re-election next year, the federal lawsuits likely will disappear.
“It’s also worth pointing out,” Tannehill observes, “that Trump is not willingly going to leave office ever again.”
“He’s already under several felony indictments for stolen classified materials, and more appear to be coming for his role in attempting to steal the 2020 election and for the January 6 insurrection. Given the typical timelines of such trials, he’s unlikely to be in prison by the 2024 election. He’s smart enough to know that as long as he’s in the White House, he can’t be prosecuted for anything. The moment he leaves office, he’s going right back to trial and maybe to jail.”
Trump’s plan then would be, “Fire everyone who might prosecute him, and never leave office again.”
“The United States is probably about to have a ‘fuck around and find out’ moment that’s lethal to our form of government as we know it,” she warns. “The rapidity of the collapse is going to be terrifying. It will rival the end of the Weimar Republic in terms of its swiftness, and how far it swings away from democracy and human rights. It will come like a tidal wave. So much so fast that civil rights organizations won’t have the resources to fight more than a fraction of it, and the result will be like sandcastle walls trying to hold back a tsunami.”
COMMENTARY
GOP Senators and Right-Wingers Freak Out Over Biden Ordering 3000 Reservists to Ready for Possible Deployment to Europe
U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mike Lee (R-UT), along with a host of far-right wing critics on social media are fear-mongering over a Thursday White House memo announcing President Joe Biden as Commander in Chief has ordered up to 3000 reservists to be ready for deployment to Europe. Some are falsely claiming this could lead to war with Russia, World War III, or a reinstatement of the draft.
“It’s not clear whether the troops will actually be deployed,” Politico reports, “but it suggests the U.S. military presence in Europe is under strain.”
The order is to “augment the active Armed Forces of the United States for the effective conduct of Operation Atlantic Resolve,” the President states. Operation Atlantic Resolve was created in 2014 in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unlawful annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
“The designation not only allows the president to mobilize reservists,” Politico adds, “but also ensures they are paid and supported as active-duty troops. It also provides support for families and dependents of any reservists who might be deployed.”
As of last year the U.S. has approximately 100,000 troops in Europe.
“While the move gives the military’s European Command ‘greater flexibility’ to defend the continent, it will not change the actual force levels in Europe, Capt. Bill Speaks, a spokesperson for U.S. European Command, said in a statement,” Politico adds.
Jim LaPorta, a former investigative reporter for the Associated Press, a former U.S. Marine, and currently the national security reporter for The Messenger explained what the memo actually does – and does not do.
“For perspective: no, this isn’t ‘the beginning of WWIII.’ These Reservists are also not additional forces. Instead, this is the Pentagon’s version of part time workers coming in to give a break to the full time employees. There’s a number of reasons for this but that’s the goal.”
But according to Senator Lee, despite the move not increasing the actual number of troops on the ground in Europe, the additional 3000 troops who may or may not be deployed means, “President Biden is arguably walking the U.S. up to the line of war and daring Russia to shoot first.”
In a lengthy Twitter thread, Senator Lee begins, “I’ve been trying to figure out what this means.” As a sitting U.S. Senator he has vast resources to find out, including calling the White House, the Secretary of Defense, the Dept. of Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, or any of their press secretaries.
Instead, the Senator from Utah took to Twitter overnight to suggest war with Russia might be next – even though he also writes, “Open-source information on Operation Atlantic Resolve from DOD does not suggest any forces are present in Ukraine under this mission.”
Lee also writes, “we might have to invoke the War Powers Act,” meaning trying to stop President Biden from continuing U.S. support in Europe for Ukraine via Operation Atlantic Resolve.
Senator Ted Cruz jumped on Lee’s bandwagon, retweeting his remarks and going one step further.
“This is reckless & dangerous. I want to see Putin defeated, but UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES should U.S. servicemen & women be sent to fight in Ukraine. Biden’s weakness started this war & now he’s threatening to put our military in a shooting war with Russia,” Cruz falsely claimed.
No U.S. forces are fighting in Ukraine, as President Biden has repeatedly made clear.
Russian President Vladimir Putin started the illegal war against Ukraine, and the International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued a warrant for his arrest on war crime charges.
Others on the right continued the baseless fear-mongering.
A former Lee campaign official asked, “Are you ok with the President of the United States dragging us into World War 3?” Sen. Lee retweeted that question, and aded, “Nope.”
Far-right wing commentator Charlie Kirk, the head of Turning Point USA and a member of the highly-secretive, pluto-theocratic Council for National Policy also joined in, using the news to attack LGBTQ service members, Pentagon policies, and the undocumented.
“Joe Biden is calling up reservists for active duty in Operation Atlantic Resolve, because apparently it can’t fill the ranks of its rainbow flag military as recruitment plummets,” he tweeted. “This is not to fortify our border, which remains wide open, but to increase our deployments near Ukraine.”
“America Last strikes again!” concluded Kirk, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump.
GOP presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in a lengthy tweet compared the order of just 3000 reservists to “the Iraq War, when the justification was nonexistent ‘weapons of mass destruction’ held by Saddam Hussein. What is the justification now? What are the operations? Where will they go? What will they do? We need answers, not sweeping this under the rug as @JoeBiden would prefer.”
The White House released the memo on which he is basing his remarks.
“I am equally sad & shocked that I have to ask questions that the mainstream press, and even much of the GOP, won’t,” he continued, despite reports in Politico, Newsweek, NY Post, Washington Examiner, Military.com, Fox News, Stars and Stripes, and UPI. “Pray that asking such questions won’t soon be alleged as a violation of the Espionage Act.”
Dr. Naomi Wolf, the “anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist,” suggested Biden’s move could lead to the draft.
“WH prepares our kids for war. @BrianOSheaSPI says that this is how Vietnam started. The next step allows Biden to declare war and a draft, w/o Congressional approval.”
