‘Traitor’ Tuberville Targeted by Retired Colonel for ‘Kneecapping America’s Military’ Over Pentagon Abortion Policy

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville‘s holds on more than 300 military promotions is creating an “unsafe” situation and “undermining” U.S. military readiness, according to the Secretary of Defense, with one retired U.S. Air Force Colonel stepping up to call the Alabama Republican lawmaker a “traitor.”

Sen. Tuberville has been blocking every military promotion requiring Senate confirmation since February, an act that affects not only those officers but their families, and those who would be promoted to fill their role, along with their families. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lamented on Monday that the U.S. now faces the “unprecedented” situation of not having Senate-confirmed leaders atop three military service branches: Army, Navy, and Marines.

The Alabama Senator claims his reason for blocking the promotions is a response to the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing service members who need to travel out of state to obtain abortion services. That policy was put in place after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and some Republican-led states began enacting abortion bans.

Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Moe Davis is an outspoken attorney and former administrative law judge known for resigning as the Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay over his opposition to waterboarded prisoners being charged – waterboarding is considered torture by Davis and many authorities, and is also considered illegal and a possible war crime.

On Monday Col. Davis declared, “Thanks to Tommy ‘Tantrum’ Tuberville, the Army, Navy & Marine Corps do not have confirmed leaders and hundreds of other senior military officers are in limbo. If you think the @GOP gives a rat’s ass about America’s military and nat’l security, you’re a special kind of stupid.”

He also nicknamed Sen. Tiberville “Traitor Tubbs.”

“Because of @SenTuberville, the Army, Navy & Marine Corps lack leaders, so who bankrolls Traitor Tubbs?” he asked. Davis answered his own question, listing companies including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, FedEx, John Deere, TMobile, CSX, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among others.

Davis slammed Lockheed Martin in particular.

.@LockheedMartin says they are “Ensuring Those We Serve Always Stay Ahead of Ready!” Really? @SenTuberville is “Ensuring Those Who Serve Are Leaderless and NOT Ready” and you helped bankroll him. https://t.co/r3ShmfahIF — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMorrisDavis) August 14, 2023

“It’s a disgrace that defense contractors and those who love to be seen waving the flag and talking about how they support the troops bankroll the lone senator who is single-handedly kneecapping America’s military. They talk the talk, but they don’t walk the walk,” he wrote.

He widened his attack to include other top military contractors, and included an image of the wall of photos of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, now missing three top leaders.

And defense contractors like @LockheedMartin, @Boeing, @BAESystemsInc and @L3HarrisTech poured money into his coffers and helped put @SenTuberville in a position where he can do harm to America’s military! https://t.co/d0b2Ppbgpk — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMorrisDavis) August 14, 2023

See Col. Davis’ social media post above or at this link.

Image of Sen. Tuberville via Shutterstock