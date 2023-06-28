News
‘Amen’: Caitlyn Jenner Praises Nikki Haley’s Anti-Trans Attack
Media personality Caitlyn Jenner, the pro-Trump former California Republican gubernatorial candidate and Olympic gold medal winner, is praising GOP 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley‘s apparent multi-pronged attack on transgender Americans, the U.S. Armed Forces, and the Biden administration’s foreign policy – while continuing to adhere to the GOP’s agenda of injecting “communists” into her messaging.
“The Chinese Communist Party is building missiles and we’re arguing over gender pronouns. China is laughing at us,” Haley, the former Trump Ambassador to the United Nations said on Wednesday.
Despite Haley’s false suggestion that somehow the Chinese military is stronger than the American military, and despite her clear attack on transgender people, Jenner praised Haley, using just a single word with a lot of exclamation points.
“Amen!!!!!!” tweeted Jenner.
READ MORE: Trump, DeSantis, Haley to Speak at Anti-Government Extremists’ ‘Joyful Warriors’ Summit
Many, especially in the LGBTQ community, have grown used to Jenner’s and Haley’s attacks on the LGBTQ community, despite both of them partnering years ago to discuss “LGBT issues worldwide,” as Jenner said in 2017 when Haley was Trump’s UN Ambassador.
Earlier that same year, during her confirmation hearing, Haley said, America’s values “do not allow for discrimination of any kind to anyone.”
Since then, both have made a hard right turn, including on LGBTQ issues.
On Friday, Haley is slated to appear at the second annual national summit of Moms for Liberty, recognized as an anti-government extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Moms for Liberty, which also has ties to Florida GOP governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, has been instrumental in attacking the LGBTQ community, and targeting LGBTQ children.
READ MORE: Haley Tells Half-Empty Room at CPAC ‘America Is Not a Racist Country’ and ‘Wokeness’ Is More Dangerous Than COVID
Just months ago Haley declared DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” legislation doesn’t go “far enough.”
And while Jenner’s comment hasn’t received a good deal of attention, some are launching strong criticism of Haley’s remarks.
“I was just in Beijing,” wrote New York Times diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong. “I can tell you I didn’t have a single conversation with anyone about the use of pronouns in the US or about any American ‘culture war’ issues.”
Democratic strategist Dante Atkins asked, “Would Nikki Haley like to compare the budget for our missiles to the budget for China’s missiles? Because…she knows this is a lie, but Republican keep on doing the ‘our military is weak because of gender’ thing.”
Professor of law Quinn Yeargain observed, “”*you’re* arguing over pronouns; the rest of us are just living our lives.”
READ MORE: ‘Untrue and Hateful’: Nikki Haley Slammed for ‘Damnable Lie’ of Blaming Teen Girls Contemplating Suicide on Trans Kids
‘Woke Ideology’: DeSantis Vows to Kill Four Federal Agencies – Including One That Manages US Nuclear Weapons
Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, has declared he plans to eliminate several federal agencies if elected president, including the one that manages the U.S. Government’s nuclear weapons stockpile, is responsible for promoting worldwide nuclear safety, and reducing weapons of mass destruction.
“Are you in favor of eliminating any agencies? I know conservatives in the past have talked about closing the Department of Education, would you do that?” DeSantis was asked by Fox News’ Martha McCallum on Wednesday.
“So we would do Education, we would do Commerce, we’d do Energy, and we would do IRS,” said the Florida governor, naming the federal agencies he will close if elected to the White House. The Florida governor currently has similar agencies within his administration that he has not attempted to eliminate.
READ MORE: Ron DeSantis: I Would Have Loved to Hang Out With Jesus and His Disciples – America Needs More God
The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is part of the Dept. of Energy, which DeSantis says he will eliminate. It is “responsible for enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science.”
“Preventing nuclear weapons proliferation and reducing the threat of nuclear and radiological terrorism around the world are key U.S national security strategic objectives that require constant vigilance,” says the NNSA on its Energy.gov government website. “NNSA’s Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation works globally to prevent state and non-state actors from developing nuclear weapons or acquiring weapons-usable nuclear or radiological materials, equipment, technology, and expertise.”
That’s just one part of what the NNSA does.
The Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, also part of the Dept. of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, “provides militarily effective nuclear propulsion plants and ensures they’re safe, reliable and long-lived operation. NNSA’s Naval Reactors Program provides the design, development and operational support required to provide militarily effective nuclear propulsion plants and ensure their safe, reliable and long-lived operation.”
READ MORE: ‘Grave Concerns’: House Democrats Urge Chief Justice to Formally Investigate Clarence Thomas
“The NNSA’s Office of Counterterrorism and Counterproliferation (CTCP) is integral to the U.S. Government’s layered defense against nuclear terrorism and nuclear proliferation,” the NNSA also says.
Then there’s the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, which provides the Navy with “militarily effective nuclear propulsion plants and ensures their safe, reliable and long-lived operation.”
Meanwhile, DeSantis did not explain who would do all the vital work these agencies are responsible for, but did promise, “if Congress will work with me on doing that, we’ll be able to reduce the scope of government.”
“Eliminate the IRS?” McCallum pressed.
“But what I’m also going to do, Martha, is be prepared,” he vowed, ignoring her question. “If Congress won’t go that far, I’m going to use those agencies to push back against woke ideology and against the leftism that we see creeping in to all institutions of American life.”
READ MORE: Evangelical Pastor With Ties to DeSantis Denies He’s Endorsing Biblical Call for Death to Gays
“So for example,” he continued, “with Department of Education, we reverse all the transgender sports stuff, women’s sports should be protected. We reverse policies trying to inject the curriculum into our schools. That will all be God we will make sure we have an accreditation system for higher ed, which is not trying to foment more things like DEI and CRT, so we’ll be prepared to do both. Either way, it’ll be a win for conservatives.”
Watch below or at this link.
Question: Are you in favor of eliminating any agencies?
DeSantis: We would do education, commerce, energy, and the IRS. If Congress won’t go that far, I’m going to use those agencies to push back against woke ideology… pic.twitter.com/cAoZIXfESu
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2023
Biden Jokingly Joins Tuberville Pile-On After Far-Right Senator Praises ‘Crucial Funds’ From Bill He Voted Against
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, a freshman far-right Republican from Alabama who is routinely under fire, praised the $1.4 billion in “crucial funds” his home state will receive to help improve access to critical broadband, despite having voted against the legislation President Joe Biden signed into law.
“Broadband is vital for the success of our rural communities and for our entire economy,” tweeted “Coach” Tuberville on Tuesday. “Great to see Alabama receive crucial funds to boost ongoing broadband efforts.”
Sen. Tuberville, who recently defended white nationalists by saying, “I call them Americans,” was one of 19 GOP Senators who voted against the bill that will use $40 billion nationwide to improve Americans’ access to the vital infrastructure, as AL.com reports.
READ MORE: ‘Grave Concerns’: House Democrats Urge Chief Justice to Formally Investigate Clarence Thomas
His tweet received over 15,000 comments, seemingly mostly negative.
Former GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger responded, saying, “Ah the old vote no but take credit!”
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) blasted Tuberville.
“The truth is @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems & @POTUS Biden passed a historic infrastructure bill to bring better broadband to rural communities across the country,” he wrote. “Republicans voted no—but took the dough. Now they’re taking credit for projects they voted against. Give me a break!”
Democratic former U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, who lost his seat to Tuberville, also slammed the “Coach.”
READ MORE: ‘Jumping the Shark’: George Conway Slams Trump for ‘Stupid’ Defamation Countersuit Against E. Jean Carroll
“That’s right-$1.4 billion! But not a single Republican member of the Alabama delegation voted for this legislation. To my knowledge not a single Republican state leader expressed support either. But I bet they will damn sure take credit when its installed.”
President Biden, who has a strong dedication to trying to work with Republicans, a practice that has paid off with being able to sign into law a long list of bipartisan legislation, took a more jovial approach.
“See you at the groundbreaking,” the President tweeted.
See you at the groundbreaking. https://t.co/1kJZ2h3JZW
— President Biden (@POTUS) June 28, 2023
Wednesday afternoon President Biden continued his ribbing of Tuberville:
Biden: There’s a guy named Tuberville, Senator from Alabama, went out and said he strongly opposed the legislation. Now he’s hailing its passage. pic.twitter.com/7kALjzyUq4
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2023
This article has been updated to add video.
Image via Shutterstock
‘Grave Concerns’: House Democrats Urge Chief Justice to Formally Investigate Clarence Thomas
Eighteen House Democrats, all former prosecutors, judges, and law enforcement officials, have sent a detailed, eight-page letter to Chief Justice John Roberts urging him to create an independent group to investigate Justice Clarence Thomas over “recent allegations of ethical violations and conflicts of interests” involving his relationship with a billionaire GOP donor who reportedly had business before the Supreme Court.
They ask at the conclusion of the investigation the report be made public.
The group’s letter also refers to “serious allegations of ethical improprieties” by both Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito. NBC News was first to report on the letter.
Headed by U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), the group’s letter to Chief Justice Roberts expresses their “grave concerns about the Supreme Court’s lack of internal structure to properly enforce the ethical standards to which you have repeatedly asserted that the Court adheres.”
READ MORE: ‘Jumping the Shark’: George Conway Slams Trump for ‘Stupid’ Defamation Countersuit Against E. Jean Carroll
“It has become abundantly clear to us that the current internal mechanism employed by the Court is not sufficient to prevent either the real, or appearance of, impropriety of its members or to hold to account justices who break ethics rules. This has further undermined public confidence in the institution, which is now at an all-time low.”
They warn that the reports about Thomas and Alito “raise serious questions about the integrity and legitimacy of the Court. As Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, it is your obligation to preserve and uphold the American people’s trust in the Court.”
In addition to the billionaire Harlan Crow, the letter includes references to Ginni Thomas, the far-right wing activist and lobbyist who is married to Justice Thomas, and former Federalist Society vice president Leonard Leo. It also mentions the January 6 insurrection.
“We are especially concerned about the numerous recent reports of Justice Clarence Thomas’s highly questionable ethical decisions, including conflicts of interests related to his wife and other beneficial financial relationships with billionaire and political donor Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo, who oversees a multi-billion-dollar dark money operation to influence the Supreme Court. These include allegations that Justice Thomas’s wife, Ginni, may have had a vested interest in cases that came before Court related to the January 6 insurrection, which Justice Thomas nonetheless ruled on (in favor of Ginni Thomas’s preferred outcome).”
READ MORE: Supreme Court Could Soon Take Hatchet to Anti-Discrimination Laws Based on Entirely Fabricated Case
It goes on to note that “supplemental reporting indicates that Ginni Thomas may have been paid by Mr. Leo, who has substantial business before the Court, and that Justice Thomas accepted gifts and benefits from Mr. Crow that he failed to properly disclose.”
The 18 Democrats also point to the fact that not one but two Supreme Court decisions have been leaked, both involving majority opinions written by Justice Alito.
“Another troubling incident involving Justice Alito occurred in 2014, when Reverend Robert L. Schenck, an evangelical minister and former anti-abortion advocate, allegedly received advance notice of a decision on Burwell v. Hobby Lobby. As was the case in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Org., the leaked Hobby Lobby decision was written by Justice Samuel A. Alito.”
The group concludes, “If, as you say, the Court is capable of upholding the highest ethical standards, then we hope you will accept our recommendations to establish an independent and transparent investigative body and separate ethics counsel to regain the trust and confidence of the American people.”
You can read the full letter here.
