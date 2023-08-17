RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Liberal Fox News Co-Host Destroys Conservatives’ Claims the Right Holds the Majority Opinion on Culture War Issues
Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov, the lone liberal on the the right-wing cable channel’s very popular afternoon show “The Five,” destroyed her conservative co-hosts’ talking points on a wide variety of culture war issues.
Behind a chyron of “Tyranny of the Minority” – related to remark made by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy – Tarlov on Wednesday fed facts to the conservatives who tried to claim the majority of Americans oppose the right to choose an abortion, and the majority of Americans do not support transgender people.
“On the trans issue, for instance,” Tarlov offered, “our own Fox polling shows that 57% of Americans think that trans kids and their families being the target of political attacks, as in these anti-trans bills, is a major problem.”
“When you look at the actual numbers of kids that are, for instance, they have gender dysphoria, and they’re getting top surgery. How many kids do you think got top surgery last year?” she asked, not receiving a response from any of her co-hosts.
“Under 300,” answered Tarlov, who “holds two Master’s degrees in political science and public policy, as well as a Ph.D. in Government from the London School of Economics and Political Science,” according to Variety.
“Then think about an issue that’s really important to Democrats –” she suggested, trying to continue before co-host Greg Gutfeld interjected, asking: “Children?”
“Minors,” she responded, referring to the question of top surgery.
“That’s an atrocity,” Gutfeld declared. “But continue,” he added, laughing.
“But over 5800 kids were victims of gun violence, for instance,” Tarlov pointed out. “I don’t hear Republicans talking about that. Tyranny of the minority –” she again tried to continue before Gutfeld interrupted.
“Oh, what a false comparison,” he snarked.
“It absolutely isn’t,” responded Tarlov. “It’s a priority on the right to talk about trans issues, a priority on the left to talk about gun violence. Which affects more people?” she asked.
“Abortion is another instance of the tyranny of the minority,” Tarlov continued. “I get it, federalism – you send it back to the states where a group of elected officials have decided, for instance, in like Texas, Louisiana, that women should not be able to get abortions after six weeks. We have women that are bleeding out, going into sepsis. In Louisiana, a woman was forced to carry a baby that had no skull.”
Gutfeld, apparently outraged, screamed, “What does this have to do with this topic?”
“What are you talking about?” she replied. “This is, he says tyranny of the minority.”
“But that had to do with LGBTQ,” Jeanine Pirro interjected, “not with all of your favorite issues.”
“He’s running to be president of the United States of America,” Tarlov argued.
“But that’s not what we’re talking about, we’re talking about – I asked you specifically about pronouns,” Pirro complained.
“And I said he was wrong to act as if the GOP is the party of the majority opinion – they are not. They’re taking minority positions and running with them,” Tarlov explained.
An agitated Gutfeld again interjected, “Pro-life isn’t a minority position.”
“It is, actually,” she replied.
“What, are you gonna talk about the fact that it’s like 48%,” Gutfeld, hands raised, again snarked.
“No, I’m going to talk about the 69% – it’s the highest it’s ever been recorded – that now support abortion at least through the first trimester,” she replied. “And what’s happening then in Ohio and Kansas and Kentucky.”
“What’s the Democrat stance on abortion?” Gutfeld asked.
“That it’s between a woman and her doctor to make those decisions,” she said.
“No, what’s the what’s the cut off?” Gutfeld asked. “Is that what you call that tyranny of minority as well?”
Frustrated, Gutfeld added, “I think the logic here is that you’re slicing these issues –”
“Are you talking about, ‘we want to kill live babies’?” Tarlov asked, referring to conservative talking points.
“I didn’t say that,” Gutfeld replied.
“I’m just pointing out that this isn’t actually the right argument, but go ahead,” he offered, before Pirro took over and said, “I’d like to get back to the issue.”
Watch below or at this link.
You can tell Jessica Tarlov hit a nerve here by how Judge Jeanine and Gutfeld reacted — especially when she points out how out of step the GOP is on abortion and other issues while simultaneously railing about the “tyranny of the minority” regarding trans kids. pic.twitter.com/IY1tnmaGVP
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 16, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘That’s How Fascists Talk’: Matt Gaetz Slammed for Threat of Violence
According to an expert on authoritarianism, comments made by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Saturday while standing with former president Donald Trump should raise flags as he promised to use “force” to create change in Washington, D.C.
Considering the former president was recently indicted for conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 insurrection that led to lawmakers fleeing for their lives, historian and author Ruth Ben-Ghiat called Gaetz comments alarming.
Speaking before a crowd at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Gaetz stated, “Mr. President, I cannot stand these people that are destroying our country. They are opening our borders. They are weaponizing our federal law enforcement against patriotic Americans who love this nation as we should,” before adding, “But we know that only through force do we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington, D.C. And so to all my friends here in Iowa, when you see them come for this man, know that they are coming for our movement and they are coming for all of us.”
Reacting to Gaetz’s proclamations, Ben-Ghiat told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin, “What he is saying is that they are not going to have change through elections or through legislation or through reform. They are going to have change through violence.”
“And that’s how fascists talk,” she added. “So, even if Trump is out of the picture, these are people who have adopted methods very familiar to me as a historian of fascism, that violence and corruption and lying that’s what the party is today.”
Watch below or at the link:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Republicans Claim ‘Coverup’ After Merrick Garland Appoints Special Counsel for Hunter Biden Investigation
Republicans in the House and Senate are expressing outrage after Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a move seen by experts as another effort to appease the right by granting further transparency and “accountability,” elevated U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump holdover, to special counsel status to continue his investigation into the President’s son, Hunter Biden.
Weiss has been investigating Hunter Biden for years, and President Biden, to ensure there was no possible perception of impropriety, did not replace him when he took office in 2021.
Within minutes of Attorney General Garland making his announcement, Republicans began their attack.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called it a “gambit” and insisted it “is not going to work.”
Graham: We are not going to let this go. Mr. Weiss, you’re not off the hook. This Friday afternoon gambit is not going to work pic.twitter.com/Gm1QrRbLCj
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2023
Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s House GOP social media account declared, “David Weiss CANNOT be trusted to conduct a thorough investigation into Hunter Biden.”
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan’s spokesperson immediately came out swinging.
“A spokesperson for Jim Jordan, makes it clear they don’t believe David Weiss is the right man to handle this job as special counsel… The spokesperson saying they don’t believe he can be trusted” pic.twitter.com/03KNX8GSxL
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2023
Jordan, earlier this year demanded Garland appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.
On Friday he falsely claimed: “First, David Weiss said he didn’t have the power he needed and wanted special counsel status.”
“Then, he said he had all the power he needs,” Jordan continued. “Now, he gets special counsel status because he didn’t really have the power he needs? Something’s not right.”
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer, who has increasingly come under fire for unproven accusations against President Biden and what he called the “Biden Crime Family,” quickly issued a lengthy statement declaring Garland’s efforts to provide even more independence and transparency to the investigation a “coverup.”
“The DOJ is attempting a Biden family coverup,” Comer, via his committee’s social media account, claimed. “President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened,” he alleged, without veritable proof.
“This is part of the DOJ’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of our Committee’s mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals.”
Chairman Comer’s claim has been refuted by his own star witness, Devon Archer.
Comer accused the Justice Department of “misconduct and politicization in the Biden criminal investigation.” After making other allegations, Comer alleged: “The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption.”
Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh weighed in, saying: “See if I got this right: 1. Republicans demand further investigation into Hunter Biden. 2. Justice Dept appoints a Special Counsel to further investigate Hunter Biden. 3. Republicans claim Special Counsel to further investigate Hunter Biden is a Justice Dept cover up. Huh?”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Republican Accusing Biden of ‘Treason’ Say He’ll File Impeachment Resolution Related to ‘Drugs and Prostitution’
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, Republican of Florida, says he will file an impeachment resolution Friday against President Joe Biden on numerous alleged charges, including “financial involvement in drugs and prostitution.”
Steube, first elected to Congress in 2018 after his Democratic opponent died of a heart attack just weeks before the election, has been targeting President Biden for years. The Florida Republican sits on Chairman Jim Jordan’s House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. He was endorsed by Donald Trump in 2022, and has endorsed the ex-president, who is currently under three criminal indictments, for re-election.
In early July, Rep. Steube accused President Biden of “treason,” and said he hopes the next Republican President will ensure Biden stands trial for the capital offense. The Washington Post says about 30 people in the entire history of the U.S. have ever been charged with treason.
READ MORE: ‘Immediate Disqualification’: Conservative Law Professors Find Constitution Bans Trump From Being President
Thursday night, talking with the far-right wing channel Newsmax, Rep. Steube announced his intent to begin the process of impeaching President Biden.
“And tomorrow, I intend on filing impeachment resolution on Joe Biden for bribery, for extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud, financial involvement in drugs and prostitution, all of these things,” Steube said.
Republicans have not presented the American people with any veritable proof that President Biden has engaged in any of those alleged offenses.
He went on to claim, “we have all the facts and evidence now and in the beginning of this Congress, Republicans wanted to make sure that we did the investigations, that we got the information before the American people, you have witness testimony, you have financial records, you have the laptop, you have text messages, you have phone conversations, you have all of this evidence now to corroborate and support impeachment articles against the President, and I intend on filing those tomorrow on all of these corruption and bribery charges.”
RELATED: Republicans ‘Want Government to Be in Children’s Pants’: House Democrat Explodes on ‘Disgusting’ GOP
In 2021 Steube was one of just 12 House Republicans voting against awarding congressional gold medals to the U.S. Capitol Police officers and others who helped protect the Capitol after the January 6 insurrection.
Last year he was one of just 33 House Republicans who co-sponsored anti-LGBTQ “vigilante” legislation called a federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Earlier this year Steube sponsored legislation that would ban all transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports in public schools across the country.
Watch below or at this link.
Steube: Tomorrow, I intend on filing an impeachment resolution on Joe Biden for bribery, for extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud , financial involvement in drugs and prostitution. pic.twitter.com/MGzkdTrxEg
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2023
