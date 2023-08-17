News
‘I’ll Eat My Hat if Judge Chutkan Agrees’: Legal Experts Stunned Trump Tries to Move Trial to 2026
Legal experts, including former prosecutors are expressing surprise at the move Donald Trump’s legal team made Thursday evening, requesting his trial in the federal criminal case charging him with attempting to overturn the 2020 election he lost be moved to 2026.
“President Donald J. Trump, through counsel, submits this response in opposition to the government’s proposed trial calendar, Doc. 23, and respectfully requests the Court place this case on the April 2026 trial calendar,” his legal team’s motion reads.
They add, “the normal course for complex, document-intensive cases is not a rush to trial, but a measured schedule that preserves the defendant’s rights to review discovery and raise appropriate motions with the Court. Indeed, the median time from commencement to termination for a jury-tried § 371 charge is 29.4 months many times longer than the government’s proposal schedule.”
On MSNBC, the chyron noting the year also read in parentheses, “not a typo.”
(Not a typo) @thereidout pic.twitter.com/eb0PNEW2Bz
— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) August 17, 2023
Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal exclaimed, “I’ll eat my hat if Judge Chutkan agrees with Trump to start this trial in 2026. Absurd. He’s just afraid to stand trial. Nothing more.”
READ MORE: ‘Moral Turpitude’: Bill Barr Hammers Donald Trump
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin took a different approach.
Noting there are “11.5 million pages of documents” which “is, in fact, a lot,” she says, “I wonder how much is really there if you were to take out all duplicates (which discovery software can do), blank pages, and publicly available documents.”
But, she adds, “I too think the date Trump’s team has requested is preposterous. But their arguments as to why Jan. 2024 is unfair are decent. Both things can be true.”
Noted Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias says, “I continue to be amazed at the consistency of the bad strategy of Trump’s various legal teams. Asking for a criminal trial date in 2026 is a joke.”
Former prosecutor for the New York Attorney General’s Office Tristan Snell notes, “Funny that someone who claims he’s obviously and provably innocent would want to delay clearing his name for so long.”
And former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman summed up Trump’s attorneys’ request in just two words: “Chutzpah defined.”
Watch MSNBC’s report below or at this link.
BREAKING: Trump's team filed a request to delay his federal election interference trial until 2026.@neal_katyal says it's "justice delayed, justice denied." @thereidout pic.twitter.com/P22GxMAD6s
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 17, 2023
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Truly Scandalous: Jim Jordan Slammed by Former Top DOJ Official
House Republican Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan came under fire by a former top U.S. Dept. of Justice official after rushing to defend Donald Trump from his latest indictment.
Since Monday night when the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury handed up a sprawling 98-page speaking indictment against the ex-president and 18 of his supporters, some Republicans have been pointing to small, selected small portions of the document and claiming that District Attorney Fani Willis is suggesting the acts listed are all illegal.
Jordan on Tuesday posted one such claim.
“Mark Meadows asked for a phone number,” he began, adding that former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis “gave legal advice. But somehow the Fulton County DA thinks this is a vast criminal conspiracy? Totally ridiculous.”
READ MORE: Liberal Fox News Co-Host Destroys Conservatives’ Claims the Right Holds the Majority Opinion on Culture War Issues
“Maybe the DA should focus on the REAL crime, murders, and corruption happening in her county every day!” Jordan insisted.
Attorney Michael Bromwich is a former U.S. Dept. of Justice Inspector General who lead several notable probes into the FBI’s investigations, and lead former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s legal team.
Thursday afternoon he slammed Jordan’s remarks.
“It’s truly scandalous that the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee doesn’t understand the basics of conspiracy law,” Bromwich said. “Overt acts in furtherance of a conspiracy don’t themselves have to be crimes.”
Bromwich was not the first to criticize Jordan’s remarks.
READ MORE: DeSantis ‘Shuts Down’ Question of How He Would Handle His Kids Being LGBTQ: ‘We’ll Leave That Between My Wife and I’
“Oh hi @Jim_Jordan, wanted to let you know that driving is illegal; if you are the getaway driver for a bank robbery,” snarked U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), a former JAG attorney.
“Lighting a match is illegal; if you do it to set fire to a church,” Congressman Lieu continued. “Buying fertilizer is illegal; if you plan to give it to a terrorist to make a bomb. Get it?”
Referring to the domestic terrorist known as the “Unabomber,” Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast responded to Jordan’s comment by saying, “This is like saying ted kaczynski was jailed for using the United States postal service.”
Appearing to point to widespread accusations that Congressman Jordan ignored or disregarded numerous reports of sexual misconduct or sexual assault when he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State, historian Kevin Kruse said: “Jim Jordan can’t see the crimes? Huh, that’s new.”
News
Trump Morning Meltdown: Attacks Fox News Ahead of GOP Debate, Demands Republicans ‘Get Smarter’ to Defend Him
Ahead of what will be a pivotal week, Donald Trump is lashing out at some of his most valuable resources: Fox News and Republicans.
In a Thursday morning meltdown on Truth Social, the ex-president demanded Republicans “get tougher and smarter, FAST!” in defending him against the four major criminal indictments, including 91 felony charges, he is now facing. And he attacked Fox News, claiming they don’t “show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot,” while complaining about the photographs of him they use on TV.
Next week Trump says he will hold a “major” news conference on Monday where he will release a report that, he claims, will exonerate him in the cases surrounding his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Thursday morning reports suggest his attorneys are trying to talk him out of doing so. Trump’s former White House attorney, Ty Cobb, on Wednesday said the report may turn out to be evidence that could be used against him.
READ MORE: DeSantis ‘Shuts Down’ Question of How He Would Handle His Kids Being LGBTQ: ‘We’ll Leave That Between My Wife and I’
On Wednesday, the Republican Party’s first presidential debate of the 2024 cycle will be held in Milwaukee, hosted by Fox News. Trump has refused to sign the required GOP pledge to support whichever candidate Republican primary voters choose as their nominee, and is strongly hinting he will not participate. Some speculate he might hold a concurrent event to draw attention toward himself and away from Wednesday’s debate, perhaps even showing up in Fulton County for his arraignment on 13 felony charges, which he legally is required to do by next Friday.
NBC News on Wednesday reported, “it’s not at all hard to imagine Trump turning his jailhouse arrival into an O.J.-Simpson-in-the-Bronco-level spectacle at the same time Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is telling the debate audience about how he lowered the state’s pension assumptions.”
“Remember,” Trump also said on Thursday, “all of these Indictments, Federal, State, and Local, were conceived and generated by Crooked Joe Biden and his staff of Radical Left Lunatics and Thugs for purposes of interfering with the 2020 Presidential Election.” Trump possibly meant the 2024 election.
“None of these trials should be allowed to begin prior to the Election,” he declared. “Republicans must get tougher and smarter, FAST!”
READ MORE: Democratic Senator Slams ‘Racist’ Videos That Will Be ‘Piped Straight Into the Bloodstream’ of Florida Schoolchildren
Separately, he ranted: “Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!”
It was his second attack on Fox News in as many days.
“FoxNews is going all out, just as they did in 2016, to figure who in this very large, but failing, Republican field, can beat your favorite President, Donald John Trump,” he wrote Wednesday on Truth Social. “They use only the most negative polls, which are still great for me, and do everything possible to show that they still have a chance. They even pull out nice guy Marc Thiessen to do contortions with numbers that just don’t exist. On top of all that, I am the only one beating, by a lot, Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST ‘P’ EVER!”
An NCRM examination found no recent poll listed on either RealClearPolitics or FiveThirtyEight that shows Trump beating Biden “by a lot.”
READ MORE: ‘Straight Up Communism’: Nikki Haley, Marjorie Taylor Greene Increasingly Share Similar Rhetoric to Attack Democrats
On FiveThirtyEight for the month of August most Biden vs. Trump national (not state) 2024 election polls show President Biden beating Donald Trump by low single digits.
And at RealClearPolitics every August Biden vs. Trump national 2024 election poll shows Biden ahead of Trump, again by low single digits.
News
Panicked Trump Lawyers Urging Him to Pull the Plug on Georgia Press Conference: Report
Donald Trump’s planned press conference next week, where he claims that he will provide evidence of 2020 presidential election fraud in Georgia, might be in doubt as his legal team is warning him it could cripple their efforts to defend him.
According to a report from ABC News, Trump’s legal advisers are worried he may say something that will make it harder for them to defend him in the far-reaching RICO case Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed earlier this week.
According to ABC News’ sources, “Trump’s legal advisors have told him that holding such a press conference with dubious claims of voter fraud will only complicate his legal problems and some of his attorneys have advised him to cancel it.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
After the former president took to social media to proclaim he would present, “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia,” Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp fired back and stated that “the 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law.”
The ABC report adds that “Georgia’s 2020 presidential election has been thoroughly examined and re-examined. The results were confirmed in three separate counts, include a hand count of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the state. Under Attorney General Bill Barr, Trump’s own Justice Department looked allegations made by Trump. So did the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.”
You can read more here.
